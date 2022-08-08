Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Monroe County Schools have resource officers for all campuses
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Monroe County School District is ensuring safety both online and through school resource officers (SRO). Superintendent Chad O'Brian said all five campuses have SROs thanks to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. There was a point when one SRO covered two campuses; the school board wanted...
wtva.com
Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
wtva.com
Starkville man receives 20-year sentence for 2019 death of mother
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man received a 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and exploitation of a vulnerable person. According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Moore’s charges stemmed from the April 2019 death of his mother. “In Mrs. Moore’s final...
wtva.com
Info released about Mantachie chase and arrest
MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with stealing a Mantachie police vehicle and leading law enforcement officers on a two-county chase. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened Saturday evening, Aug. 6 shortly before midnight. Mantachie police responded to a...
wtva.com
Series of shootings under investigation in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus continue to investigate multiple shootings that happened over the weekend. Overall, police reported two injuries. The first incident happened on Friday evening, Aug. 5 on Byrnes Circle, which is near Waterworks Road. Two people reported gunfire. One person reported being shot at. The...
WTOK-TV
Child dies in accidental shooting in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A little girl died after an accidental shooting over the weekend in Macon. Police Chief Davine Beck said the shooting happened Saturday evening on East Street. Officers arrived at the home to find the four-year-old had been shot. She was taken to Noxubee General Hospital,...
wcbi.com
Ackerman burglar broke into a Tobacco Shed
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman burglar uses a garbage can to help make a clean sweep. Ackerman police say this man broke into a Tobacco Shed about 2:30 Tuesday morning. The thief was inside the store about 45 seconds before crawling out of the broken glass front door.
wtva.com
AG's Office explains dismissal against former Calhoun City police chief
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is no longer pursuing an embezzlement conviction against Calhoun City’s former police chief. Logan Reeves, a spokesman for State Auditor Shad White, confirmed the Attorney General’s Office dismissed charges against LaTana Williams. The state auditor accused Williams in...
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
wtva.com
Police SUV collided with rear of school bus in Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A police cruiser collided with the rear of a school bus in Itawamba County Monday morning, Aug. 8. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said the incident happened at approximately 7:30 on Adams Street. The police chief reported zero injuries and said the collision caused minor damage.
wtva.com
4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon; died at hospital
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the incident happened Saturday, Aug. 6 at a home on East Street. The police chief said the young girl found her father’s gun in a bedroom. She died at a local hospital.
wtva.com
Boil water alert issued south of Tremont
TREMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water alert is in effect for some people south of Tremont. According to the Town of Tremont, the alert affects customers along Highway 23 from Horns Crossing Road to the Monroe County border. This does not affect town residents. The alert was issued after...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Aberdeen looking to hire five new police officers
Aberdeen Police Department needs to add five new police officers to their roster. Much like the rest of the country, the Aberdeen Police Department needs police officers.
wcbi.com
Argument leads to gunfire outside of a Tupelo hangout
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument leads to gunfire outside of a Tupelo hangout. Ferris Price is charged with shooting into a motor vehicle and Thomas Spann is charged with drive-by shooting. Tupelo police say officers were called to Mike’s Bar and Grill this past Sunday. Witnesses told...
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings over the weekend that sent two people to the hospital. A man was shot in the arm in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North about midnight Saturday. The victim told police he heard gunfire as he...
mageenews.com
Attorney General Fitch secures Manslaughter plea in case of neglect and exploitation of a vulnerable adult
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Last Thursday, Jeffrey Moore of Starkville, Mississippi pled guilty and was sentenced on one count of Culpable Negligence Manslaughter and one count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens. The charges stem from the April 2019 death of Moore’s mother.
wtva.com
Police identify men arrested after bar shooting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill. He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled...
wtva.com
Columbus school superintendent resigns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned effective immediately Tuesday evening, Aug. 9. The Board of Trustees unanimously accepted her resignation during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening. The Board did not provide reasoning behind her decision. District Attorney Chris Hemphill said the Board is...
WTOK-TV
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 2-year-old in 2021. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Justin Atkins, 33, of Reform, Alabama, is charged with the murder of Layton Nabors. The toddler died on March 19, 2021. Autopsy results showed the...
wtva.com
Calhoun City boil water alert lifted
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) — People in Calhoun City are being told to boil their water for at least one minute before using it. Mayor Marshall Coleman issued the boil water alert Friday, Aug. 5 as a precaution after half the city lost water pressure overnight. The state will...
