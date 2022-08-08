ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, two hurt in shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Authorities said one person is dead, and two others were hurt following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Mount Dora, which is northwest of Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Holly Creek Road and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead. A woman, also believed to be in her 20s, and a teen boy was also hurt and drove themselves to a nearby hospital, officials said. Both are expected to survive.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Miami County, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Kokomo, IN
Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Construction worker hurt after bulldozer falls 20 feet down embankment, flips over

A construction worker in Florida was seriously hurt after a bulldozer fell down an embankment at a construction site and flipped over, according to emergency officials. Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS said the bulldozer fell about 20 feet at a construction site near Jones Road and Wetlands Place in St. Cloud. First responders rescued the worker from the tench, who was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Farmer#Wrtv
fox35orlando.com

North Texas mom goes home after 370 days in the hospital with COVID-19

DALLAS - A North Texas mom of three is finally going home after spending more than a year in the hospital because of COVID-19. Jazmin Kirkland was hospitalized on Aug. 3, 2021. A few days later she was placed on a ventilator and a month after that needed ECMO treatments because the virus had attacked her heart and lungs.
TEXAS STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida recreational marijuana initiative launched

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida Democrats outnumber Republicans in mail voting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With Democrats outdistancing Republicans, nearly 930,000 Floridians had voted by mail as of Wednesday morning in the Aug. 23 primary elections. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that a reported 929,569 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast, including 424,528 by registered Democrats. Another 355,555 had been cast by registered Republicans, while 138,506 had come from unaffiliated voters and 10,980 had come from third-party voters.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy