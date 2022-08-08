ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada DMV offices to transition to appointment-only starting Aug. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is advising that it will transition to appointment-only starting next Monday. According to a news release, the transition to an appointment-only business model will mean that most walk-ins at major metro offices will not be accepted. The DMV says...
NEVADA STATE
PLANetizen

Las Vegas To Launch Vision Zero Initiative

Las Vegas has set a goal to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2050, according to an article by KTNV staff. The city is developing a Vision Zero initiative that will guide the implementation of policies to improve road safety. The city’s website calls the plan “a collaborative effort...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
mynews4.com

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Catherine Cortez Masto announces millions in funding for Nevada’s economy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced $3.9 million in funding in a bid to help Southern Nevada’s economy. $2.1 million will go towards the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to support the regional tourism industry, and $1.8 million will go towards the City of Las Vegas for pre-vocational programming in the culinary and hospitality sectors.
NEVADA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Red Rock Resorts doubling its portfolio by 2030 with projects on Las Vegas Boulevard South and elsewhere in the valley

Red Rock Resorts executives on Tuesday defended the permanent closure of three casinos, while touting new development that will double its portfolio in Las Vegas by 2030. During a second-quarter earnings call, Red Rock Resorts CFO Steve Cootey said they’re fielding a lot of calls from parties interested in the three closed properties—Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Break
Politics
Fox5 KVVU

Southern Nevada home prices cool for 2nd straight month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing market continues to cool off in Southern Nevada. According to Las Vegas Realtors, home prices dropped for a second straight month in July. The average price for a home was $465,000, down 3.1% from June, but the price remains higher than at this point in 2021. It’s also down from the all-time high set in May at $482,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Frontier starts nonstop service between Las Vegas, Kansas City, 3 other cities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has started new daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and four cities. According to a news release, starting Aug. 9, the airline will begin service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI).
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas

Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Summer heat cools luxury high-rise sales in Las Vegas

Las Vegas high-rise closings set an all-time record during the first six months of 2022 but the condo market — like in the single-family home segment — has slowed with higher interest rates and concerns about the economy. High-rise real estate agents hope that changes — with mortgage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

NLV went way out of its way to slam the door on rent stabilization, critics say

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The City North Las Vegas sided with its city clerk’s interpretation of the law used to reject the Culinary Union’s rent stabilization ballot initiative, but some experts think the union has a legal case and city officials reached their decision through a “bad faith” reading of state law.  The Culinary Union intends to sue the […] The post NLV went way out of its way to slam the door on rent stabilization, critics say appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada

Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV

