Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DMV offices to transition to appointment-only starting Aug. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is advising that it will transition to appointment-only starting next Monday. According to a news release, the transition to an appointment-only business model will mean that most walk-ins at major metro offices will not be accepted. The DMV says...
PLANetizen
Las Vegas To Launch Vision Zero Initiative
Las Vegas has set a goal to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2050, according to an article by KTNV staff. The city is developing a Vision Zero initiative that will guide the implementation of policies to improve road safety. The city’s website calls the plan “a collaborative effort...
Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month
More than a year after striking a deal to buy the Tropicana Las Vegas, Bally's Corp., is expected to close the deal next month. Also, The Colorado Belle in Laughlin will remain closed. The post Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Yifang Fruit Tea Shop to Open in Southwest Las Vegas
The fruit tea shop is planning to open on Blue Diamond Rd late this year
Nevada DMV to eliminate walk-ins, switch to appointment-only for most services
Starting Monday, Aug. 15, the Nevada DMV will switch to an appointment-only model for most services at its six metropolitan locations, officials said.
NEW: COVID-19 dropping fast in Clark County for second straight week
COVID-19 cases continue to drop fast in Clark County, falling more than 20% for the second week in a row according to data released Wednesday, and hospitalizations are following the same trend.
mynews4.com
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
Guest wins $1.5 million at Wynn Las Vegas
There are tweets circling that a guest at the Wynn Las Vegas won $1.5 million playing Dragon Link slots progressive jackpot. Public Relations at Wynn confirmed the jackpot.
KOLO TV Reno
Catherine Cortez Masto announces millions in funding for Nevada’s economy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced $3.9 million in funding in a bid to help Southern Nevada’s economy. $2.1 million will go towards the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to support the regional tourism industry, and $1.8 million will go towards the City of Las Vegas for pre-vocational programming in the culinary and hospitality sectors.
cdcgamingreports.com
Red Rock Resorts doubling its portfolio by 2030 with projects on Las Vegas Boulevard South and elsewhere in the valley
Red Rock Resorts executives on Tuesday defended the permanent closure of three casinos, while touting new development that will double its portfolio in Las Vegas by 2030. During a second-quarter earnings call, Red Rock Resorts CFO Steve Cootey said they’re fielding a lot of calls from parties interested in the three closed properties—Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson.
Trio accused of bending cards, cheating on Las Vegas Strip to win tens of thousands of dollars
Investigators with the Nevada Gaming Control Board said three men bent cards while playing table games similar to poker, cheating at least three Las Vegas Strip casinos of tens of thousands of dollars, court documents said.
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada home prices cool for 2nd straight month
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing market continues to cool off in Southern Nevada. According to Las Vegas Realtors, home prices dropped for a second straight month in July. The average price for a home was $465,000, down 3.1% from June, but the price remains higher than at this point in 2021. It’s also down from the all-time high set in May at $482,000.
Fox5 KVVU
Frontier starts nonstop service between Las Vegas, Kansas City, 3 other cities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has started new daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and four cities. According to a news release, starting Aug. 9, the airline will begin service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI).
963kklz.com
5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas
Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
businesspress.vegas
Summer heat cools luxury high-rise sales in Las Vegas
Las Vegas high-rise closings set an all-time record during the first six months of 2022 but the condo market — like in the single-family home segment — has slowed with higher interest rates and concerns about the economy. High-rise real estate agents hope that changes — with mortgage...
NLV went way out of its way to slam the door on rent stabilization, critics say
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The City North Las Vegas sided with its city clerk’s interpretation of the law used to reject the Culinary Union’s rent stabilization ballot initiative, but some experts think the union has a legal case and city officials reached their decision through a “bad faith” reading of state law. The Culinary Union intends to sue the […] The post NLV went way out of its way to slam the door on rent stabilization, critics say appeared first on Nevada Current.
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
Tiered water rates proposed for Las Vegas; golf courses will get a third less
A third less water for golf courses and tiered rates for residential customers are on the horizon for Las Vegas Valley Water District customers.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada
Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
