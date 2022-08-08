Read full article on original website
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
wcyb.com
Healing Hydration now open in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn--A new business in downtown Bristol offers wellness hydration therapy. Healing Hydration is located at 32 6th Street in downtown Bristol. Owners Hayley Compton and Kelli Jo Nuckles are both registered nurses from Southwest Virginia, and started the business to help people in the region with proper hydration. The...
New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
wcyb.com
Tri-Cities groups continue to collect supplies for recent flood victims
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Groups and organizations in the Tri-Cities continue to collect supplies for recent flood victims. That includes First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, in Bristol, Tennessee. News 5 was told needed items include large cases of water, emergency buckets and supplies to help families with young children,...
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock marks first month in business
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — It's officially been one month since the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock opened its doors. "I am in Heaven, it's just been amazing, just the results we are seeing, the team members have been having a great time and the community feedback has been great. I couldn't have asked for more."
Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
wcyb.com
Pre-historic 'bone crushing' dog fossils found at Gray Fossil Site
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Researchers have studied the Gray Fossil Site for over 20 years, identifying many extinct animal and plant species but now, there is a new predator on the scene. Recently discovered on the site, was the right upper arm bone of an animal named “Borophagus,” (bore-o-fay-gus)...
Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
wcyb.com
Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union to hold groundbreaking in Kingsport Wednesday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union will hold a groundbreaking in Kingsport Wednesday. According to the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, the event will be located at 201 East New Street and is set to start at 4 p.m. The groundbreaking will be for the future home...
wjhl.com
A great line-up of events coming to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Charlene Baker gets us ready for the BCCM’s Speaker Series, Farm & Fun Time, and the Bristol Rhythm Green Team/HOKA 5K Plog!. For more information check out birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.
Kingsport Times-News
Crockett Days Celebration promises fun on the frontier
LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786. He went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman. Each year, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and park officials commemorate Crockett’s birthday with a celebration fit for a king — the king of the wild frontier, of course.
Kingsport Times-News
Kitten found stuck underneath vehicle by automotive staff
When Shelby Ingram’s Toyota Highlander first began making a strange, unidentified noise, she had no idea what was causing it. That is until automotive technicians at Johnson City Toyota pulled a live kitten from underneath her car on Monday afternoon.
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Touring a brand new home just coming on the market in Charolais Hills
Evans & Evans Realtor Dylan Holly, takes us for a tour of this gorgeous new custom built 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Charolais Hills near Gray, Tennessee. For more information call 423-430-7807 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate.
fox17.com
Researchers discover extinct bone-crushing dog at ETSU's fossil site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has reported that researchers have discovered an ancient dog the size of the largest living wolves at the university's Gray Fossil Site. Overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at ETSU, university says that researchers have...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police hiring for several positions
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
wcyb.com
Local schools in need of bus drivers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Schools across the region are facing shortages in all areas, from teachers to school resource officers. One occupation, critical to student success, is running short of qualified workers-bus drivers. "Right now we're running- we're doubled up, I'm driving this afternoon, we have two custodians that...
wcyb.com
Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett closes following inspection
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School was built in the 1960s and is made entirely of wood. Due to the dome's age and design, it is being analyzed for structural safety. "We got that initial data report back on Monday of last...
wcyb.com
Potential flooding cause for concern in Eastern Kentucky
WHITESBURG, Ky. — With heavy rain and storms making their way across the region, some Letcher County residents are worried about additional damage. "I think like a lot of us Eastern Kentuckians are scared now," said Courtney Pigman. 'We're just trying to rest and then protect what we have left of our homes."
wcyb.com
United Way of Southwest Virginia expands Buchanan County Long Term Recovery Group
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has expanded the Buchanan County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG). The group that was first formed to help Hurley residents following the August 2021 flood is expanding to help residents along Dismal River in Buchanan County to help with similar needs following the flooding from last month.
