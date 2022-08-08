ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

wcyb.com

Healing Hydration now open in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn--A new business in downtown Bristol offers wellness hydration therapy. Healing Hydration is located at 32 6th Street in downtown Bristol. Owners Hayley Compton and Kelli Jo Nuckles are both registered nurses from Southwest Virginia, and started the business to help people in the region with proper hydration. The...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Tri-Cities groups continue to collect supplies for recent flood victims

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Groups and organizations in the Tri-Cities continue to collect supplies for recent flood victims. That includes First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, in Bristol, Tennessee. News 5 was told needed items include large cases of water, emergency buckets and supplies to help families with young children,...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock marks first month in business

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — It's officially been one month since the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock opened its doors. "I am in Heaven, it's just been amazing, just the results we are seeing, the team members have been having a great time and the community feedback has been great. I couldn't have asked for more."
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Bays Mountain to host ‘Park after Dark’ event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park will host its “Park After Dark” event Saturday, August 13. Guests will have the chance to experience Bays Mountain Park at night from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release from the park. People planning to attend the event can choose from two packages. The first […]
wcyb.com

Pre-historic 'bone crushing' dog fossils found at Gray Fossil Site

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Researchers have studied the Gray Fossil Site for over 20 years, identifying many extinct animal and plant species but now, there is a new predator on the scene. Recently discovered on the site, was the right upper arm bone of an animal named “Borophagus,” (bore-o-fay-gus)...
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Crockett Days Celebration promises fun on the frontier

LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786. He went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and a U.S. congressman. Each year, the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and park officials commemorate Crockett’s birthday with a celebration fit for a king — the king of the wild frontier, of course.
LIMESTONE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kitten found stuck underneath vehicle by automotive staff

When Shelby Ingram’s Toyota Highlander first began making a strange, unidentified noise, she had no idea what was causing it. That is until automotive technicians at Johnson City Toyota pulled a live kitten from underneath her car on Monday afternoon.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
fox17.com

Researchers discover extinct bone-crushing dog at ETSU's fossil site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has reported that researchers have discovered an ancient dog the size of the largest living wolves at the university's Gray Fossil Site. Overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at ETSU, university says that researchers have...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police hiring for several positions

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Local schools in need of bus drivers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Schools across the region are facing shortages in all areas, from teachers to school resource officers. One occupation, critical to student success, is running short of qualified workers-bus drivers. "Right now we're running- we're doubled up, I'm driving this afternoon, we have two custodians that...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Potential flooding cause for concern in Eastern Kentucky

WHITESBURG, Ky. — With heavy rain and storms making their way across the region, some Letcher County residents are worried about additional damage. "I think like a lot of us Eastern Kentuckians are scared now," said Courtney Pigman. 'We're just trying to rest and then protect what we have left of our homes."
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

United Way of Southwest Virginia expands Buchanan County Long Term Recovery Group

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has expanded the Buchanan County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG). The group that was first formed to help Hurley residents following the August 2021 flood is expanding to help residents along Dismal River in Buchanan County to help with similar needs following the flooding from last month.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

