Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Approves Vacation, Retains Easement
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a petition to vacate a public right-of-way in the Downer Addition, but retain the utility easement within. County Engineer Ken Muller explained the situation and gave his recommendation to the county commission during their recent. meeting. According to the resolution, the vacated property is...
Sheridan Media
City Administrator Provided Details of Ambulance Service Proposals
Details of the respondents to the request for proposals for ambulance service for the City of Sheridan were presented at a City Council study session this week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The request for proposals for EMS services for the City closed on July 29 and...
Sheridan Media
JCSD#1 Board Approves SCSD#3 Transportation Request
The Johnson County School Board has approved a request from Sheridan County School District #3 to continue operating a bus route in JCSD1 territory to pick up Buffalo-area students that attend Arvada-Clearmont School. During discussions by the board, JCSD1 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said that both districts in both communities have...
Sheridan Media
WYDOT to present STIP To Buffalo and Johnson County
The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four will be meeting with the City of Buffalo and the Johnson County Commission on Aug. 16, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation, like the one being held in Sheridan for city officials, will include information on local projects and discuss future project funding.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Grant Applications
The Buffalo City Council voted to approve three resolutions to apply to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Grant funding for projects within the city. The first project is for the replacement of the water distribution line and sewer line on Sunset Avenue...
Sheridan Media
Letters of Support
The Sheridan City Council at a special meeting Monday night approved letters of support for the Hub on Smith to apply for two grants. One is a request in the amount of three-million through the State Lands and Investments Board for a Health and Human Service Capital Construction ARPA Grant for the Hub’s overall improvement project. The second letter of support is for the Hub’s application of a Health and Human Services Capital Improvement ARPA Grant in the amount of $500,000 through the Wyoming Department of Health for the roof replacement project. City Administrator Stu McRae.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council, Senior Center Accept Lease Agreement
The Buffalo City Council has approved a renewal of a lease agreement with the Buffalo Senior Center. During their recent meeting, the council discussed the terms of the lease for the city-owned building at the site, as explained by Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader. The lease is for a 40-year term...
Sheridan Media
Program to be Held on Firearms That Influenced The Powder River Country
On Saturday, August 20, beginning at 10 a.m. there will be a day-long program titled Firearms that Influenced the Powder River Country held at Fort Phil Kearny and the Kearney Hall. The Sheridan Community Land Trust, in partnership with the Fort Phil Kearny Historic Site, the Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman...
Sheridan Media
TRVCC to Host Mayoral Forum Wednesday
The Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a Dayton Mayoral Forum on Wednesday, August 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The forum will have both mayoral candidates for the Town of Dayton, Keith Reichert and Cliff Reed. Questions for the candidates will come from audience members in attendance. In a...
Sheridan Media
Project Engineer Gives Updates on Buffalo Construction
The three current projects in the City of Buffalo are progressing more or less as expected, according to Project Engineer Brent Bennett with Nelson Engineering. In his recent report to the city council, Bennett said Flatiron Drive is open from Highway 16 north to the intersection at Flagstaff, and the contractor is waiting on concrete from the supplier.
Sheridan Media
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Addressed at Monday’s SCSD#2 Board Meeting
SCSD #2 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on August 8 at 6 p.m. at the Central Office. Superintendent Scott Stults talked about the nationwide teacher shortage and the effect on Sheridan schools. “We need to celebrate our teachers,” Stults said. Chairman Sue Wilson commented that she would...
Sheridan Media
Special Discovery Session will explore techniques of growing and tending native Wyoming plants
The Sheridan Community Land Trust invites the public to a special Discovery Session, Native Plants for Your Home. Director of Marketing & Development for the Sheridan Community Land Trust Chris Vrba told listeners of Public Pulse a little about this upcoming session and the activities that are planned with Alisha Bretzman, founder of Piney Island Native Plants.
Sheridan Media
Back to School at Arvada-Clearmont
Fall is back-to-school time. Arvada-Clearmont SCSD#3 classes will begin on August 15. New superintendent Chase Christensen talked about the upcoming school year, saying although he won’t know for sure until everyone has registered, he said that as of Friday, August 5, there were 96 students registered. Next Thursday at the open house students can come in and register. “We’ll be between 90 and 100 kids,” Christensen said. As of now there will be six seniors, he added, and said that might change as well.
Sheridan Media
Suds and Spurs turns 10 years old
The 10th annual Suds and Spurs Brewfest will feature craft brewers from all over the nation, giving Sheridan residents a chance to sample beers from across the country and raising money for the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce. Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, the Suds and Spurs Brewfest will...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Girls Golf Team Places First, Boys Second At 2022 Sheridan Invitational
Samantha Spielman placed first individually and the defending state champ Sheridan Girls golf team placed first at the Sheridan Invitational to start the 2022 fall season. Brock Owings placed first individually for the boys and the Sheridan boys golf team placed second, four strokes behind Kelly Walsh. The next scheduled...
Sheridan Media
The 4th Annual Celebrate the Arts will kick-off on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Celebrate the Arts lasts for four days bringing the art community of the Sheridan region together to showcase their talents and highlight gifted artists in various mediums and performances. The celebration of art and culture in Sheridan has live music, dance, art and literary events. Executive Director of SAGE Community...
Sheridan Media
2022 High School fall Sports Season Gets Rolling Monday / Cowboy Football prepares for Illinois / Broncos Preseason Schedule Starts Saturday Night
HIGH SCHOOL FALL SPORTS – The Sheridan Bronc football team opens the season on the 26th at home against Cheyenne Central. The Bronc and Lady Bronc golfers open their fall season today hosting the Sheridan invitational. The Bronc and Lady Bronc tennis teams first competition will take place Tuesday...
