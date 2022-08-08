Fall is back-to-school time. Arvada-Clearmont SCSD#3 classes will begin on August 15. New superintendent Chase Christensen talked about the upcoming school year, saying although he won’t know for sure until everyone has registered, he said that as of Friday, August 5, there were 96 students registered. Next Thursday at the open house students can come in and register. “We’ll be between 90 and 100 kids,” Christensen said. As of now there will be six seniors, he added, and said that might change as well.

CLEARMONT, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO