Johnson County, WY

Sheridan Media

JCSD#1 Board Approves SCSD#3 Transportation Request

The Johnson County School Board has approved a request from Sheridan County School District #3 to continue operating a bus route in JCSD1 territory to pick up Buffalo-area students that attend Arvada-Clearmont School. During discussions by the board, JCSD1 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said that both districts in both communities have...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (8/1/22 – 8/4/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

WYDOT to present STIP To Buffalo and Johnson County

The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four will be meeting with the City of Buffalo and the Johnson County Commission on Aug. 16, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation, like the one being held in Sheridan for city officials, will include information on local projects and discuss future project funding.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council OKs Grant Applications

The Buffalo City Council voted to approve three resolutions to apply to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Grant funding for projects within the city. The first project is for the replacement of the water distribution line and sewer line on Sunset Avenue...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council, Senior Center Accept Lease Agreement

The Buffalo City Council has approved a renewal of a lease agreement with the Buffalo Senior Center. During their recent meeting, the council discussed the terms of the lease for the city-owned building at the site, as explained by Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader. The lease is for a 40-year term...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Back to School at Arvada-Clearmont

Fall is back-to-school time. Arvada-Clearmont SCSD#3 classes will begin on August 15. New superintendent Chase Christensen talked about the upcoming school year, saying although he won’t know for sure until everyone has registered, he said that as of Friday, August 5, there were 96 students registered. Next Thursday at the open house students can come in and register. “We’ll be between 90 and 100 kids,” Christensen said. As of now there will be six seniors, he added, and said that might change as well.
CLEARMONT, WY
Sheridan Media

Project Engineer Gives Updates on Buffalo Construction

The three current projects in the City of Buffalo are progressing more or less as expected, according to Project Engineer Brent Bennett with Nelson Engineering. In his recent report to the city council, Bennett said Flatiron Drive is open from Highway 16 north to the intersection at Flagstaff, and the contractor is waiting on concrete from the supplier.
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through August 6

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted August 16 through August 6. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Marc...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper, Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, firearms, fraud

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man and two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years’ supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
GILLETTE, WY
gillettewy.gov

Campbell County's Most Wanted- August 8, 2022

Below is latest edition of Campbell County's Most Wanted. Please call or text (307) 228-4276 if you have any information related to any of these individuals. You may remain anonymous and if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 reward.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

