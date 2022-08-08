Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
WYDOT to present STIP To Buffalo and Johnson County
The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four will be meeting with the City of Buffalo and the Johnson County Commission on Aug. 16, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation, like the one being held in Sheridan for city officials, will include information on local projects and discuss future project funding.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Grant Applications
The Buffalo City Council voted to approve three resolutions to apply to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Grant funding for projects within the city. The first project is for the replacement of the water distribution line and sewer line on Sunset Avenue...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District Receives Requests For Living Snow Fences
Some areas in Sheridan County could soon be a bit greener and at the same time reduce the amount of white stuff on highways during the winter. The Sheridan County Conservation District has recently received two requests for living snow fences and the District has already submitted a notice of intent to the State Forestry Division.
Sheridan Media
JCSD#1 Board Approves SCSD#3 Transportation Request
The Johnson County School Board has approved a request from Sheridan County School District #3 to continue operating a bus route in JCSD1 territory to pick up Buffalo-area students that attend Arvada-Clearmont School. During discussions by the board, JCSD1 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said that both districts in both communities have...
Sheridan Media
Special Discovery Session will explore techniques of growing and tending native Wyoming plants
The Sheridan Community Land Trust invites the public to a special Discovery Session, Native Plants for Your Home. Director of Marketing & Development for the Sheridan Community Land Trust Chris Vrba told listeners of Public Pulse a little about this upcoming session and the activities that are planned with Alisha Bretzman, founder of Piney Island Native Plants.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council, Senior Center Accept Lease Agreement
The Buffalo City Council has approved a renewal of a lease agreement with the Buffalo Senior Center. During their recent meeting, the council discussed the terms of the lease for the city-owned building at the site, as explained by Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader. The lease is for a 40-year term...
Sheridan Media
City Administrator Provided Details of Ambulance Service Proposals
Details of the respondents to the request for proposals for ambulance service for the City of Sheridan were presented at a City Council study session this week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The request for proposals for EMS services for the City closed on July 29 and...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Water Tap for Buffalo Livestock
Buffalo Livestock Marketing has approached the City of Buffalo to tap into a city-owned water main to provide water for their property east of town. City Building Inspector Terry Asay spoke to the council during their last meeting about the application. Asay said Buffalo Livestock will sign a Water User’s...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Approves Vacation, Retains Easement
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a petition to vacate a public right-of-way in the Downer Addition, but retain the utility easement within. County Engineer Ken Muller explained the situation and gave his recommendation to the county commission during their recent. meeting. According to the resolution, the vacated property is...
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
Sheridan Media
Program to be Held on Firearms That Influenced The Powder River Country
On Saturday, August 20, beginning at 10 a.m. there will be a day-long program titled Firearms that Influenced the Powder River Country held at Fort Phil Kearny and the Kearney Hall. The Sheridan Community Land Trust, in partnership with the Fort Phil Kearny Historic Site, the Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman...
Sheridan Media
County Receives One Bid for Sheridan Business Incubator Project
Sheridan County received one bid for their sidewalk replacement and landscaping project at the Sheridan Business Incubator, and awarded it to Weed Warriors of Sheridan. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller discussed the project with the county commission at their last meeting. According to the contract provided by the county, Weed...
Sheridan Media
ARPA Funds the Focus of Special Council Meeting
The Sheridan City Council held a special meeting Monday night to consider applying for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The City Council acted on two resolutions, ultimately approving each resolution that authorizes submission of two grant applications for the Northeast Transmission Main Project. The first resolution approved is for a grant through the Wyoming Water Development Commission in the amount of $2.3 million for level three construction funding for an 11,000 square-foot water transmission line that would extend from East Ridge Road to Kittering Road. If the grant application is approved, the project would be funded 67 percent by the WCDA grant, and 33 percent, or $1.1 million by the City.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District Upgrades North Piney Creek Area Near Story
It’s now less likely that part of one creek in southern Sheridan County will have elevated levels of bacteria. The Sheridan County Conservation District recently completed repairs and upgrades to septic and filtration systems and a nearby leechfield in a crossover ditch to North Piney Creek near the town of Story.
Sheridan Media
Cemetery District Board Accepts Wetterlund Resignation
During their regular meeting this week, the Johnson County Cemetery District Board officially accepted the written resignation of former board member Craig Wetterlund. Wetterlund gave an oral resignation in a special meeting in July, after the remainder of the board demanded he do so based on accusations of wrongdoing concerning an employment issue, where a candidate for the open Sexton position was congratulated before an offer of employment was extended.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District To Host Field Day To Discuss Future Projects
The Sheridan County Conservation District, as one of numerous local partners, announces the premier of the Working Lands Lunch Field Day on Wednesday August 10, 2022. This field day is the first in a local series of workshops and discussions on soil health, regenerative agriculture, adaptive grazing, cover crops and other multidisciplinary natural resources topics planned over the next few years.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Amends 2021-22 Budget
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved the second budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2021-22, to add funds for the county employee health fund. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained the need for the amendment further. According to Resolution No. 22-08-029, the budget amendment will add $280,000 to the Employee Health...
Sheridan Media
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Addressed at Monday’s SCSD#2 Board Meeting
SCSD #2 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on August 8 at 6 p.m. at the Central Office. Superintendent Scott Stults talked about the nationwide teacher shortage and the effect on Sheridan schools. “We need to celebrate our teachers,” Stults said. Chairman Sue Wilson commented that she would...
county17.com
Break-in at Fox Park residence, police investigating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette police are on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly broke into a home in the Fox Park subdivision early this morning, according to the City of Gillette. Officers responded to a residence near Cam-Plex this morning shortly after 8 a.m. for the report of...
Sheridan Media
Suds and Spurs turns 10 years old
The 10th annual Suds and Spurs Brewfest will feature craft brewers from all over the nation, giving Sheridan residents a chance to sample beers from across the country and raising money for the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce. Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, the Suds and Spurs Brewfest will...
