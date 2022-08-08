Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'
Dr. Mehmet Oz, a first-time candidate, is trailing his Democratic opponent in Pennsylvania. A GOP strategist says "it might be an even fight" — if Oz was actually involved in the Senate race. Recent reports have Oz summer vacationing, while Fetterman has been convalescing since May. Political neophyte Dr....
Meghan McCain mourns Arizona going 'full blown MAGA' following primary election
Meghan McCain, an Arizona native, decried the results of the state's primary election on Wednesday, claiming the state has "gone full blown MAGA."
Doug Mastriano Is Keeping A Big Secret From Pennsylvania Voters
Doug Mastriano has a secret. The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor says he’s chosen someone to serve as the commonwealth’s next secretary of state — a position that will hold enormous power over the 2024 presidential election. But he won’t tell voters who it is. In...
Pennsylvania Democrat switches parties after 34 years, says party 'abandoned' its voters during pandemic
Pennsylvania Democrats are leaving the party in droves, with almost 8,400 Democrats in just the western part of the state switching parties to become Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Pennsylvania mother Beth Ann Rosica joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the data and what issues she believes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mehmet Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: Polls
According to a poll conducted earlier this month, John Fetterman currently holds a 9 percent lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate race.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
RELATED PEOPLE
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Nixes Republican Challenge to Mail-In Voting Law Originally Supported by State GOP Lawmakers
The top court in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has ruled that a 2019 mail-in voting law that passed with strong Republican support is constitutional, after a challenge brought by a group of GOP lawmakers who initially supported the law. A product of bi-partisan compromise, the legislation at issue, Act 77,...
Judge to rule on hundreds of ballots in limbo since primary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge was urged by state lawyers Thursday to order three counties to add some 800 mail-in ballots to their May primary election results, but the local election officials insisted their decisions are firmly rooted in unambiguous state law. A six-hour hearing in Harrisburg was the latest in a string of recent court proceedings about the rules for absentee and mail-in ballots, a running battle that pits Democrats who embraced mail-in voting under a 2019 law against Republicans who see inconsistent practices and widespread confusion about what is legal. The acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, sued the three counties after they declined to follow her guidance in response to a federal appeals court decision that handwritten dates on a mail-in ballot’s exterior envelope — required by law — are not mandatory. Jeff Bukowski, lawyer for Berks and Lancaster counties, called the lawsuit “a ginned up case or controversy” that was brought to enforce a policy favored by Chapman, not a complaint by an aggrieved voter or candidate.
Jan. 6 committee interview cut short by Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano appeared briefly Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection but shared little as the panel probes Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mastriano, who was outside the Capitol that day and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A wide expansion of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania survived a legal challenge on Tuesday before the state Supreme Court in a case brought by some of the same Republican state representatives who voted for the legislation nearly three years ago. Millions of state voters have...
Tim Ryan turned his race into a surprise Senate battleground. Now comes the hard part.
The Ohio Democrat has forged a small lead in internal polling — and brought the Senate Republican machine to his door with attack ads.
Donald Trump Hails 'Perfect Record' Primaries Ahead of Wisconsin Rally
The former president saw huge success in the Arizona and Michigan primaries ahead of his appearance in Waukesha.
2022 Vermont Primary Election Results
In Tuesday’s primary in Vermont, voters will be choosing a replacement for U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy as the chamber’s longest-serving member retires. Leahy’s retirement has opened up two seats in Vermont’s three-person congressional delegation — and the opportunity for the state to send a woman to represent it in Washington for the first time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
What to watch as four states hold August 9 primaries
As the dust settles on last week’s dramatic primaries, the political world’s attention shifts to tomorrow’s contests, with four states holding primaries — the last day of the 2022 cycle in which there are four primaries on a single day. In Connecticut, it’s been a few...
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Senate candidate, said sanctuary cities make ‘everybody safer’
A 2016 clip of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman claiming that sanctuary cities "make everybody safer" and that "immigrants commit crime at a far lower rate than native-born people" is receiving renewed attention as the U.S. Senate race heats up between him and Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. Speaking at West...
MSNBC
Competing Trump, Pence-endorsed candidates on ballot in Wisconsin
MSNBC's Shaquille Brewster joins Morning Joe to break down key primaries, including the Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary between candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels.Aug. 9, 2022.
Factbox-Four key races in Wisconsin, Minnesota midterm primaries
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Voters in states including Wisconsin and Minnesota picked candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in primaries on Tuesday, in another test of former President Donald Trump's influence in the Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms.
Comments / 0