Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
Upcoming Marvel TV Shows Coming To Disney Plus
Still wanting more exclusive Marvel TV shows on Disney+?
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
Collider
How to Watch 'I Am Groot': Where to Stream the Bite-Sized 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Spinoff Series
Since his first appearance in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, we've seen the lovable Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He is also set to appear in the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is slated for a May 2023 release date. If that seems too far away, don’t worry, you’ll get to see more of the adorable little tree creature in his own show called I Am Groot.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why doesn’t Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ exist in the DC Universe?
The uninitiated might be surprised to learn that Neil Gaiman’s legendary graphic novel The Sandman is in DC Comics continuity, then why doesn’t the Netflix TV series exist in the DC Universe? The King of Dreams known as Dream/Morpheus doesn’t often find himself entangled in the lives of superheroes, but when the situation has called for it, he has interacted with the other characters in the comics. The live-action series is more closely related to reality, where DC characters exist but they’re works of fiction and not real heroes who fly around and save the day.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer nabs 172 million views in 24 hours, one of Marvel’s biggest
The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser trailer nabbed 172 million views in its first 24 hours, becoming one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s top trailer debuts for a superhero movie, a source close to Marvel confirmed the viewership number to Variety. The “Wakanda Forever” teaser’s viewership nearly doubled the 88 million views the original “Black Panther” teaser garnered in 2017.
Collider
'Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind' Trailer Shows Kenshi's Ascension as an Earthrealm Defender
Warner Bros. has a new installment of their Mortal Kombat animated movies on the way with Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind and a new trailer teases the origins of the sightless swordsman Kenshi. The new film will center on Kenshi as he rises up to challenge Kano, who is set on making all of Earthrealm bend the knee to him. When Kenshi suffers a brutal defeat to Kano, and loses his eyesight in the process, he seeks tutelage under the retired warrior Kuai Liang to reform himself as a proper Earthrealm defender.
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered review
What is it? A fantastic superhero simulator in an underwhelming open-world. Reviewed on: AMD Ryzen 5 3600, Nvidia GeForce 2080 Super, 32 GB RAM,. Link: Official site (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)View at Amazon (opens in new tab) 10 Amazon customer reviews (opens in new tab) ☆☆☆☆☆...
Every Clue Killmonger Could Return in ‘Wakanda Forever’
The villain of the first Black Panther, Erik Killmonger (played by Michael B. Jordan), definitely died in the first movie. But what does death even mean at Marvel at this point? Professor X died in Logan and he showed up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. How many times has Loki died only to be resurrected? It’s a lot.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Fan Art Imagines Daredevil in Full Yellow Suit
Marvel fans have gone a few weeks without a film or live-action Disney+ show to watch, and that all changes next week with the arrival of She-Hulk. Featuring the live-action debut of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the nine-episode series will also see the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil. While the actor return to the MCU as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the character will be suited up in his iconic suit this time around as confirmed by the show's official trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Echo reveals first look at Kingpin's return after Hawkeye
Marvel has been bringing back characters from the cancelled Netflix shows recently, with Charlie Cox's Daredevil/Matt Murdock appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin/Wilson Fisk in the Hawkeye series. They weren't just fan-pleasing cameos, however, as D'Onofrio has been pictured filming scenes for new series Echo, which...
Uh oh ... the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals just birthed a new Celestial with Iron Man's brain
Tony Stark provides the neurology for a newly birthed Celestial in AXE: Judgment Day #2
Why ‘Daredevil’s Kingpin Was Right
All of Marvel’s best villains have something in common: Relatability. We may not approve of their methods, but we often find ourselves agreeing with their goals. Case in point: The Kingpin from Daredevil, played by Vincent D’Onofrio. He once described his character in three words: “monster and child” and in our latest Marvel video we explore both aspects of Wilson Fisk’s personality in order to show that for all his many flaws, he may have been right about a lot of things.
12 Great Marvel Heroes Introduced In Phase 4 Who Should be In The Next Avengers Movies, Ranked By Their Power Levels
With two Avengers films now dated for 2025, it's time to imagine which new characters will team up for the fight.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget the Defenders Saga, fans wanted more from another canceled Marvel show
A combination of the Defenders Saga being added to Disney Plus, Charlie Cox’s voluminous comeback as Daredevil, and new murmurings of Jon Bernthal returning as the Punisher have seen fans ratchet the hype up to 11 when it comes to abandoned Marvel shows being folded back into canon, but it’s the forgotten Cloak & Dagger that’s been riding a renewed wave of online momentum.
The first Loki season 2 plot spoilers have leaked
Loki season 2 is already filming, and we’ve seen a few set photos since Marvel started production a few weeks ago. The series will hit Disney Plus next summer, which gives us ample time to figure out what the God of Mischief will be up to next. But there’s already a leak floating around the internet offering the first purported plot spoilers from Loki season 2.
Marvel's Midnight Suns is delayed, Wolverine's claws retract slightly
The superhero tactical RPG is going to miss its October launch.
Polygon
Mortal Kombat’s new animated movie is for the hardcore Kenshi fans
While Mortal Kombat fans wait patiently for news of Mortal Kombat 12 and the next live-action Mortal Kombat film, a new animated feature is here to fill the void. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is coming to digital video and Blu-ray, according to a new trailer released by Warner Bros. on Wednesday, and takes its name from its protagonists, the snowy ninja Sub-Zero and blind swordsman Kenshi Takahashi. Look, Mortal Kombat can be a little on the nose, but that’s why we love it.
FanSided
