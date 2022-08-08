Read full article on original website
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
ESPN
'Feeling better,' Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow begins tossing passes at training camp
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered the biggest sign of his progress to date since his appendectomy two weeks ago. He picked up a ball and started tossing it. While the majority of the team was participating in special teams drills during practice Monday, Burrow conducted an impromptu...
Cincy Jungle
How to watch the Bengals’ preseason opener vs. Cardinals
The Cincinnati Bengals will be kicking off the preseason by hosting the Arizona Cardinals in the newly named Paycor Stadium. We won’t see much or any of the starters this week, but it is a great chance to see the players fighting to climb the depth chart or take a roster spot.
Joe Burrow’s dad drops worrying injury update after Bengals QB’s appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow at training camp. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year is currently sidelined while recovering from an unexpected appendix surgery that he underwent at the start of camp. Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, made an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Dave Lapham on Aug. 5, and revealed that the star QB may not be back in action as quickly as fans were hoping.
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
‘Monday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘MNF’ Game of 2022
We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season! Last week, the Raiders and Jaguars met in the Hall of Fame Game, and HBO’s popular docuseries Hard Knocks is about to give us an inside look at the Detroit Lions. Thankfully, we’re only a...
Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning
Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell 'Warning' News
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to issue a warning this Tuesday to all 32 owners about tampering and tanking. Last week, the NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for violating the integrity of the game. Not only did they have draft picks taken away from them, team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million.
Here's Latest on Bengals' Star Right Tackle La'el Collins
The 29-year-old hasn't practiced during camp
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice
Lewis Cine took some first-team reps during Saturday's camp practice.
Podcast: Joe Burrow's Improving, Plus Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Visits Practice and Other Injury Updates
Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast
Colts release first unofficial depth chart
The Indianapolis Colts released their first unofficial depth chart of training camp Tuesday ahead of the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. The key word to take from that is the word “unofficial.” The way players are listed on the depth chart can mean several things. Sometimes it doesn’t mean anything at all, and it’s just words on a page.
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase names toughest defensive back he played last season
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase set the league on fire in his rookie season. With an NFL record for receiving yards for a rookie in the regular season, the same record in the postseason and many big plays, the LSU phenom made his first year in the NFL look easy.
