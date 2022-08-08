ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

ATF, CPD offer $5,000 for information in OTR mass shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police and the ATF announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman from the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine. At about 1:40 a.m., Sunday morning, a gunman shot nine people near Main and Woodward streets. All nine were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Walking for Peace: Local community demands an end to gun violence

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Evanston community called for peace Wednesday evening as dozens walked to end violence in their neighborhood. With every step from Blair Street and back around to Woodburn Avenue, there's a story -- a different reason why people showed out for their neighborhood. “I am hoping...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otr#Mass Shooting#Mental Health Services#Violent Crime#Wkrc#Talbert House
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody. Crews responded to the 100 block...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WTWO/WAWV

9 people shot outside Cincinnati bar, police looking for two suspects

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine people are recovering after a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. CPD Lieutenant Colonel Mike John said that roughly 15-20 rounds were fired and nine people outside a bar on Main Street were hit with gunfire. Police said none of the victims […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 Cincinnati men accused in theft scheme at Kings Island, prosecutor says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three men are accused in a theft scheme at Kings Island, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. A Warren County grand jury on Monday indicted Quentario Irvin Lakes Dye, Lamont Johnson and Branden Benito Fantroy on charges of receiving stolen property. Johnson faces additional...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Search for missing nursing home resident ends with discovery of body

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman reported missing from an Independence nursing home has been found dead. 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road on August 4. Officials were concerned because she has dementia and is diabetic. She...
INDEPENDENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy