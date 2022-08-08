Read full article on original website
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Is OTR dangerous? Data shows crime in neighborhood has dropped
Shootings and violent crime in Over-the-Rhine has been on a steady decline for the last several years, despite a shootout between two people that left nine injured early Sunday morning.
WKRC
ATF, CPD offer $5,000 for information in OTR mass shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police and the ATF announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman from the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine. At about 1:40 a.m., Sunday morning, a gunman shot nine people near Main and Woodward streets. All nine were taken...
WKRC
Walking for Peace: Local community demands an end to gun violence
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Evanston community called for peace Wednesday evening as dozens walked to end violence in their neighborhood. With every step from Blair Street and back around to Woodburn Avenue, there's a story -- a different reason why people showed out for their neighborhood. “I am hoping...
WLWT 5
Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WKRC
A tale of 2 OTRs: OTR residents consider problems, solutions after shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The mass shooting of nine people in Over-the-Rhine is highlighting a problem many areas of the country are having--dual personalities. OTR is a different place during the day and night; in one part of the neighborhood versus another; and in some cases, where there is too much economic success.
Ohio woman allowed 6-year-old to drink alcohol in gas station, deputies say
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is facing charges in Ohio after investigators said surveillance video shows a child drinking alcohol at a gas station. Victoria Hampton was arrested and charged with child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to jail records. Deputies with the...
Dayton man accused of critically injuring man with baseball bat indicted
DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing criminal charges after being accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat. Steven Garcia, 33, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of felonious assault Wednesday, according to court records. He was arrested Aug. 1 by detectives.
WKRC
Marlow waives his extradition in Kansas; will be returned to Miami Valley
WATCH: ( ON OUR APP? WATCH HERE: https://fb.watch/ePPCQiBkph/ ) LATEST: Stephen Marlow waived his extradition rights in a Kansas courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, which paves the way for his return to the Miami Valley. Marlow, 39, is accused of shooting and killing four people Aug. 5 in Butler Township. Police...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody. Crews responded to the 100 block...
Cincinnati city leaders look for solutions following OTR shooting
After a shooting left nine injured, city and neighborhood leaders are looking at adding surveillance cameras and targeted patrols in OTR to ensure it does not happen again.
WLWT 5
New security video reveals new details in Over-the-Rhine shooting that left 9 wounded
CINCINNATI — New security video is revealing new details of a shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured. The video taken from inside Urban Transit Shop shows a barrage of gunfire then a six-second gap and another barrage of gunfire. At least 22 shots are fired. An exact...
9 people shot outside Cincinnati bar, police looking for two suspects
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine people are recovering after a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. CPD Lieutenant Colonel Mike John said that roughly 15-20 rounds were fired and nine people outside a bar on Main Street were hit with gunfire. Police said none of the victims […]
Pedestrian killed; Police seek hit-and-run driver
Malik Mize was crossing North Main Street at Hillcrest Avenue when he was struck and killed by a black or dark-colored SUV. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.
Fox 19
3 Cincinnati men accused in theft scheme at Kings Island, prosecutor says
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three men are accused in a theft scheme at Kings Island, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. A Warren County grand jury on Monday indicted Quentario Irvin Lakes Dye, Lamont Johnson and Branden Benito Fantroy on charges of receiving stolen property. Johnson faces additional...
Cincinnati: Video Shows People Running From Gun Shots In The OTR
Fox 19
Sheriff McGuffey making changes to justice center due to vandalism, smuggling
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Changes are being made at the Hamilton County Justice Center to improve safety. Inmates at the justice center have broken windows, misused batteries in computer tablets, compromised cell locks and smuggled in a variety of drugs and compounds through the mail. “People that are incarcerated—some of those...
WKRC
Search for missing nursing home resident ends with discovery of body
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman reported missing from an Independence nursing home has been found dead. 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road on August 4. Officials were concerned because she has dementia and is diabetic. She...
Fox 19
Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after he shot a knife-wielding man on Sunday. The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown police. “Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures initial panic following overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the initial panic of many patrons along Main Street asshots began to ring out overnight in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning. At least nine people were shot, police said in an update early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police said it happened at the corner of 13th...
