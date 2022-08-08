ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

Beloit to receive nearly $13 million for road projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit is set to receive more than $13 million from the federal government that when combined with matching local dollars will help the city and the Ho-Chunk Nation brace for the effects of a future hotel and casino. A large chunk of the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

‘Badger State Boxes’ distributed to residents in Green Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization is fighting hunger for local families in Green County Wednesday while also supporting local farmers and producers. The Hunger Task Force partnered with Chalet Cheese Co-op and New Glarus Brewing to distribute the “Badger State Box.” It’s filled with local Wisconsin goodies like cheese, meats and fruits. Items are coming in from various companies, including Sassy Cow Creamery in Sun Prairie, S&R Egg Farm in Whitewater and Brunkow Cheese in Cottage Grove.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Kleefisch casts ballot in Sullivan

One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office reported.
SULLIVAN, WI
nbc15.com

Michels supporters rallying in Waukesha

One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office reported.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Kleefisch to rally in Oconomowoc

One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office reported.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Madison provisional voters have until Friday to get photo ID’s to County Clerk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerks Office is reminding provisional voters to provide their photo ID’s so their ballots count before the deadline on Friday. Voters who were given a provisional ballot have until 4 p.m. Friday to provide the Clerk’s Office with their identification. The City stated 25 provisional ballots were issued at various polling places on Tuesday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Michels casts ballot in Waukesha County

One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office reported.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Governor Evers kicks off reelection tour at Madison favorite

The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin. Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
wtaq.com

Walworth County to Host 2023 Alice in Dairyland Finals

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced that Walworth County will host the 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals May 11-13, 2023. Walworth County is uniquely positioned to host the Alice in Dairyland Finals in 2023 as the county hosted the 73rd...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WIFR

$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much needed road improvement projects given...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in Madison killing caught in Ohio

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man wanted in connection with a killing last month in Madison has been captured in Ohio, the Madison Police Department confirms. The police department reports Aquille Lowe was located in Dayton and arrested there. He remains in the Montgomery County jail, awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin and Iowa food banks to receive nearly 50,000 meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food banks in Wisconsin and Iowa will be receiving approximately 50,000 meals to help stock up their shelves. These 50,000 meals came in part from Alliant Energy customers who signed up for the company’s online management tool “My Account.”. Alliant Energy pledged to donate...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE

