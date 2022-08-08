Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
nbc15.com
Beloit to receive nearly $13 million for road projects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit is set to receive more than $13 million from the federal government that when combined with matching local dollars will help the city and the Ho-Chunk Nation brace for the effects of a future hotel and casino. A large chunk of the...
nbc15.com
‘Badger State Boxes’ distributed to residents in Green Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization is fighting hunger for local families in Green County Wednesday while also supporting local farmers and producers. The Hunger Task Force partnered with Chalet Cheese Co-op and New Glarus Brewing to distribute the “Badger State Box.” It’s filled with local Wisconsin goodies like cheese, meats and fruits. Items are coming in from various companies, including Sassy Cow Creamery in Sun Prairie, S&R Egg Farm in Whitewater and Brunkow Cheese in Cottage Grove.
nbc15.com
BGCDC doubles buyback for some gun owners at Madison & Dane Co. event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC) is throwing in additional $250 in gift cards to community members that bring in certain types of guns to a trade-in event, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. This is in addition to the $250 being...
nbc15.com
Kleefisch casts ballot in Sullivan
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Michels supporters rallying in Waukesha
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
nbc15.com
Kleefisch to rally in Oconomowoc
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
nbc15.com
$250k in grants awarded to Wisconsin nonprofits by Milwaukee Bucks Foundation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation announced it will be distributing $250,000 in grants to 20 Wisconsin-based nonprofit organizations, some of which are located in Dane County. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Wisconsin Conservation Voices and Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund are all based here in...
nbc15.com
Madison provisional voters have until Friday to get photo ID’s to County Clerk
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerks Office is reminding provisional voters to provide their photo ID’s so their ballots count before the deadline on Friday. Voters who were given a provisional ballot have until 4 p.m. Friday to provide the Clerk’s Office with their identification. The City stated 25 provisional ballots were issued at various polling places on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Michels casts ballot in Waukesha County
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
nbc15.com
Governor Evers kicks off reelection tour at Madison favorite
The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin. Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
wtaq.com
Walworth County to Host 2023 Alice in Dairyland Finals
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced that Walworth County will host the 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals May 11-13, 2023. Walworth County is uniquely positioned to host the Alice in Dairyland Finals in 2023 as the county hosted the 73rd...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much needed road improvement projects given...
nbc15.com
Suspect in Madison killing caught in Ohio
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man wanted in connection with a killing last month in Madison has been captured in Ohio, the Madison Police Department confirms. The police department reports Aquille Lowe was located in Dayton and arrested there. He remains in the Montgomery County jail, awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
Madison’s housing crisis having lasting effects on low-income residents
MADISON, Wis. — The population in the City of Madison has been growing over the past decade and so have the rent prices, leaving many struggling to find affordable housing. Kris Seeger Douglas is from New London, Wis. A few years ago, Douglas started commuting to Madison to drive for Uber.
nbc15.com
With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville. Relief for a Fitchburg family after missing daughter returned home. Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT. |. Mayra Vargas said she...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin and Iowa food banks to receive nearly 50,000 meals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food banks in Wisconsin and Iowa will be receiving approximately 50,000 meals to help stock up their shelves. These 50,000 meals came in part from Alliant Energy customers who signed up for the company’s online management tool “My Account.”. Alliant Energy pledged to donate...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
nbc15.com
Governor Evers kicks off reelection campaign with prospective lieutenant governor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Evers kicked off his “Doing the Thing Right” reelection campaign tour Wednesday morning. This event was the first of many in a long road to the general midterm elections this November. The governor held this post-primary event at Monty’s Blue Plate Diner on...
nbc15.com
Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey
If I ever have to think about putting bars on my windows or something like that to protect my space, then it’s lost its meaning. The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months.
Comments / 0