Letter to the Editor: Chuck Savall’s comment about undocumented immigrants is unfair, demonizing

Read full article on original website
Related
The Myth of Independent American Families
In 1970, a 17-year-old named Lars Tragardh left Sweden for America, trading in the collectivism of his home country for rugged individualism. Or so he thought. His disillusionment began while he was applying for college financial aid. He hoped to attend Pomona College in Southern California, and even back then, tuition seemed steep compared with the cost of education in Sweden, where university was free. When he learned that the school had two sets of aid forms—one regarding his own income, and one for his parents’—he was surprised. “Well, what does that have to do with me?” Tragardh recalls asking. “I’m an adult … I have no economic relations to my family anymore.” An administrator explained that in America, parents are expected to contribute to their children’s college costs.
'Documented Dreamers' push for citizenship path
For hundreds of thousands of young legal immigrants, the clock is ticking toward self-deportation. Dip Patel was born in India, but after a stop in Canada, he came to the United States legally on his parents' work visa when he was just nine years old. Country caps on certain employment-based...
Poll: Black, Native American and Latino families face serious problems from inflation
Those households are struggling to stay afloat, according to a new poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
CNBC
These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022
In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most millennials, especially Latinos and Black people, are staying close to home. What does that mean for economic opportunity?
More than two-thirds of young adults in the United States live close to the homes they grew up in, a new Census Bureau and Harvard University study found, with Latinos, Black people and those from low-income families who left home only moving a short distance away. According to one of...
Surprisingly, studies find that Americans are actually becoming more cooperative
Politically and culturally, there is a widespread perception that Americans are more divided and insular than ever. Many experts, from cultural critics to researchers, have blamed a rise in individualism and materialism for the inability of Americans to work toward the common good. Yet new research says that the popular...
China withdraws promise not to send troops to Taiwan if it takes control of island
BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China has withdrawn a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, an official document showed on Wednesday, signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously offered.
American Exodus? Why Americans Are Fleeing Some States and Moving to Others
If you care about your future, don't plan on moving anywhere where the state taxes, debt and pension obligations are out of control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
America Is Running Out of ‘COVID Virgins’
I am on a mission to preserve the most valuable item in my home: my fiancé, who has never had COVID. Through sheer luck and a healthy dose of terror, he made it through the first pandemic year without getting sick. Shielded by the J&J vaccine and a Moderna booster, he dodged infection when I fell ill last November and coughed up the coronavirus all over our cramped New York City apartment. Somehow, he ducked the Omicron wave over the winter, when it seemed as though everyone was getting sick. And in the past few months, he has emerged unscathed from crowded weddings, indoor dinners, and flights across the country.
America Is All Too Happy to Let People Die
Last week, we were told the President of the United States has COVID-19, but it wasn’t a big deal, as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the media: “We knew this was going to happen. At some point, everyone is going to get COVID.” Leana Wen, the former health commissioner of Baltimore, chimed in in the Washington Post endorsing Jean-Pierre’s fatalism, adding: “Another key lesson is that it’s inevitable that everyone—even the president of the United States—will be exposed to the coronavirus[…]COVID-19 is a manageable disease for almost everyone, so long as they use the tools available to them.”...
America Was in an Early-Death Crisis Long Before COVID
Jacob Bor has been thinking about a parallel universe. He envisions a world in which America has health on par with that of other wealthy nations, and is not an embarrassing outlier that, despite spending more on health care than any other country, has shorter life spans, higher rates of chronic disease and maternal mortality, and fewer doctors per capita than its peers. Bor, an epidemiologist at Boston University School of Public Health, imagines the people who are still alive in that other world but who died in ours. He calls such people “missing Americans.” And he calculates that in 2021 alone, there were 1.1 million of them.
Parent Stating Poor Families Should Have More Kids Despite Finances Dragged
A woman shares the controversial opinion that people should have more children even if they can't afford it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
European Worker Stunned by American Boss's 'Toxic' Ways: 'Sounds Typical'
"They're banking on workers either being too intimidated or not informed enough to stand up for themselves," one user commented.
JOBS・
Opinion: How does a democracy die? Lessons for the US.
Disclaimer: This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge and should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.
Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump ’s pick for governor in the swing state of Wisconsin easily defeated a favorite of the Republican establishment. In Connecticut, the state that launched the Bush family and its brand of compassionate conservatism, a fiery Senate contender who promoted Trump’s election lies upset the state GOP’s endorsed candidate. Meanwhile in Washington, Republicans ranging from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended Trump against an unprecedented FBI search.
At 75, India seeks way forward in big but job-scarce economy
NEW DELHI (AP) — As India’s economy grew, the hum of factories turned the sleepy, dusty village of Manesar into a booming industrial hub, cranking out everything from cars and sinks to smartphones and tablets. But jobs have run scarce over the years, prompting more and more workers to line up along the road for work, desperate to earn money. Every day, Sugna, a young woman in her early twenties who goes by her first name, comes with her husband and two children to the city’s labor chowk - a bazaar at the junction of four roads where hundreds of...
What Law Professors Think About Legal Issues - and Why it Matters
A new study by Georgetown law Prof. Kevin Tobia and MIT graduate student Eric Martinez ("TM") gives us the most comprehensive view so far, of what law professors believe about a variety of legal and policy issues. They (unsurprisingly) find that the overwhelming majority of law professors are on the political left. A closely related, but more original finding, is that a large majority reject originalism as a method of constitutional interpretation. On the other hand, there are a number of important issues on which legal scholars have a surprising degree of cross-ideological consensus. That includes ideas about the goals of criminal justice and contract law, and the utility of textualism as a method of statutory interpretation (which is far more popular than originalism).
deseret.com
Perspective: The troubling return of mob rule in America
In 1846, a Latter-day Saint named Jacob Hess was driven out of Illinois with his family by violent mobs, thanks to the state and federal government turning a blind eye. Jacob, for whom I’m named, was an older man, and as with other more vulnerable members of his community, both young and old, the impact of this forced dislocation was ultimately lethal.
Older, White and More Educated People Choose Medical Aid in Dying
Medical aid in dying is more likely to be a choice for older, wealthier, better-educated and white people living with cancer, according to study results published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Medical aid in dying (MAID), or use of medications to hasten death for people with incurable...
Criminalization of pregnancy has already been happening to the poor and women of color
The symbol of the post-Roe era might not be coat hangers. It may instead be prison bars.
Comments / 0