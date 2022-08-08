ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

Takoma-East Silver Spring Community Action Center Relocates

The Takoma-East Silver Spring (TESS) Community Action Center has relocated to 8703 Flower Ave. The center was previously located at 8513 Piney Branch Road for 50 years. County Executive Marc Elrich attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location last week and congratulated TESS for their new building. “I...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

August 12-14 Weekend Roundup: 9 Things to Do in Montgomery County

Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend:. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: The 73rd annual MoCo Agricultural Fair is back again for another year of great food, games, and entertainment! From Aug. 12-20, families and friends can come out to enjoy the fun. Ticket prices and hours for each day can be found here, with other information such as performances, ride passes, vendors, and more throughout the website.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Takoma Park Seeks Backpacks for Students Returning to School

Takoma Park Police Department is seeking backpacks and other school supplies “to make the first day of school a happy one for every kid!”. Police ask that donors purchase a backpack and then fill it with some school supplies. Donations should be dropped off at the police department lobby at 7500 Maple Avenue through Aug. 19.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Provides Tutoring Services for Students

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) offers free tutoring services for all students through partnerships with the Tutor Me Education and FEV Tutor platforms. MCPS began offering the tutoring services in January to help students with learning disruptions that resulted from the pandemic. All students have access to the virtual tutoring services through their MCPS Google Account, using Clever. Some students may be directly referred by their school for the tutoring services.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Join a Celebration of the Nations Sunday in Silver Spring

Get your passports ready, because the International Food and Craft Festival is just around the corner!. Hosted by Chic Events DC, this ’round the world tour will feature over 60 artisans and small businesses sharing authentic food and crafts from all cultures. A DJ will keep the groove going with an international playlist.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Gaithersburg Seeks Submissions for October Art Exhibit

The city of Gaithersburg and Arts Alliance of the Gaithersburg Parks, Arts, and Recreation (G-PARC) are looking for artists for the Maryland Waterways exhibit, according to a news release. The artwork will be on display at the Benjamin Gaither Center Gallery in Gaithersburg from October to January. Anyone living in...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery College to Host Virtual Conference for Single Parents

Montgomery College is hosting a virtual single parent conference on Aug.13. The conference runs from 9 a.m. to noon. According to their website, Montgomery College wants to connect single parent families to helpful resources. The conference will feature two panel discussions and keynote speaker Wes Watkins. Registration for this event...
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching

Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
COLUMBIA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Street Scientists Collect Temperature Data Across County

Montgomery County is one of 19 locations across the country that participated in a community urban heat mapping day Aug. 7 to collect data on the heat and humidity throughout the county. Street scientists, otherwise known as 110 interested and willing volunteers, drove by their neighborhoods with a sensor attached...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Marc Elrich continues victory tour

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Executive race is too close to call according to the Associated Press, but that hasn't stopped current County Executive Marc Elrich from declaring victory. Right now, Elrich leads his opponent David Blair by 42 votes. He's confident that is more than...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional

The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 10, In Montgomery County

It’s Wednesday, Aug. 10, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park

There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Total Men’s Primary Care is Coming to Burtonsville Crossing

We now know of at least one new business that will be joining Sprouts at the soon-to-be renovated Burtonsville Crossing. Austin Texas- based Total Men’s Primary Care, a primary care provider for men that offers physicals, flu shots, hormone/cholesterol levels, men’s medical issues, etc., has a goal of getting men in to see the doctor. Earlier this summer, Montgomery County officials and representatives from EDENS announced that a lease has been signed by the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market to anchor the shopping center, in what is seen as the first critical step to kick start the revitalization of a once thriving retail area. It will also be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. “We are excited to partner with Sprouts on bringing a unique grocery experience to Burtonsville,” said David Germakian, Managing Director, EDENS. Total Men’s Primary Care will be located in a storefront towards the middle of the shopping center, near where Cheeburger Cheeburger used to be located.
BURTONSVILLE, MD

