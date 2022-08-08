We now know of at least one new business that will be joining Sprouts at the soon-to-be renovated Burtonsville Crossing. Austin Texas- based Total Men’s Primary Care, a primary care provider for men that offers physicals, flu shots, hormone/cholesterol levels, men’s medical issues, etc., has a goal of getting men in to see the doctor. Earlier this summer, Montgomery County officials and representatives from EDENS announced that a lease has been signed by the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market to anchor the shopping center, in what is seen as the first critical step to kick start the revitalization of a once thriving retail area. It will also be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. “We are excited to partner with Sprouts on bringing a unique grocery experience to Burtonsville,” said David Germakian, Managing Director, EDENS. Total Men’s Primary Care will be located in a storefront towards the middle of the shopping center, near where Cheeburger Cheeburger used to be located.

BURTONSVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO