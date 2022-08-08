Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Takoma-East Silver Spring Community Action Center Relocates
The Takoma-East Silver Spring (TESS) Community Action Center has relocated to 8703 Flower Ave. The center was previously located at 8513 Piney Branch Road for 50 years. County Executive Marc Elrich attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location last week and congratulated TESS for their new building. “I...
mymcmedia.org
August 12-14 Weekend Roundup: 9 Things to Do in Montgomery County
Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend:. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: The 73rd annual MoCo Agricultural Fair is back again for another year of great food, games, and entertainment! From Aug. 12-20, families and friends can come out to enjoy the fun. Ticket prices and hours for each day can be found here, with other information such as performances, ride passes, vendors, and more throughout the website.
mymcmedia.org
Takoma Park Seeks Backpacks for Students Returning to School
Takoma Park Police Department is seeking backpacks and other school supplies “to make the first day of school a happy one for every kid!”. Police ask that donors purchase a backpack and then fill it with some school supplies. Donations should be dropped off at the police department lobby at 7500 Maple Avenue through Aug. 19.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Provides Tutoring Services for Students
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) offers free tutoring services for all students through partnerships with the Tutor Me Education and FEV Tutor platforms. MCPS began offering the tutoring services in January to help students with learning disruptions that resulted from the pandemic. All students have access to the virtual tutoring services through their MCPS Google Account, using Clever. Some students may be directly referred by their school for the tutoring services.
mymcmedia.org
Join a Celebration of the Nations Sunday in Silver Spring
Get your passports ready, because the International Food and Craft Festival is just around the corner!. Hosted by Chic Events DC, this ’round the world tour will feature over 60 artisans and small businesses sharing authentic food and crafts from all cultures. A DJ will keep the groove going with an international playlist.
mymcmedia.org
Gaithersburg Seeks Submissions for October Art Exhibit
The city of Gaithersburg and Arts Alliance of the Gaithersburg Parks, Arts, and Recreation (G-PARC) are looking for artists for the Maryland Waterways exhibit, according to a news release. The artwork will be on display at the Benjamin Gaither Center Gallery in Gaithersburg from October to January. Anyone living in...
WJLA
'We are dedicated': Montgomery Co. school leaders address efforts to fill open positions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As students head back to the classroom this August, school districts across the country and in the DMV are facing widespread staffing shortages of educators, bus drivers and other essential staff. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight held a press conference...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery College to Host Virtual Conference for Single Parents
Montgomery College is hosting a virtual single parent conference on Aug.13. The conference runs from 9 a.m. to noon. According to their website, Montgomery College wants to connect single parent families to helpful resources. The conference will feature two panel discussions and keynote speaker Wes Watkins. Registration for this event...
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms
Woman standing in front of empty classroomLinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. Two weeks before teachers are expected to report back to schools for pre-service week, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared efforts and plans to recruit and fill open positions in MCPS.
wfmd.com
First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching
Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
mymcmedia.org
Street Scientists Collect Temperature Data Across County
Montgomery County is one of 19 locations across the country that participated in a community urban heat mapping day Aug. 7 to collect data on the heat and humidity throughout the county. Street scientists, otherwise known as 110 interested and willing volunteers, drove by their neighborhoods with a sensor attached...
fox5dc.com
Marc Elrich continues victory tour
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Executive race is too close to call according to the Associated Press, but that hasn't stopped current County Executive Marc Elrich from declaring victory. Right now, Elrich leads his opponent David Blair by 42 votes. He's confident that is more than...
wypr.org
Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional
The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 10, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Aug. 10, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents can watch live on MCM channels 21 and 995 (HD), County Cable Montgomery and on the county’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
mocoshow.com
Total Men’s Primary Care is Coming to Burtonsville Crossing
We now know of at least one new business that will be joining Sprouts at the soon-to-be renovated Burtonsville Crossing. Austin Texas- based Total Men’s Primary Care, a primary care provider for men that offers physicals, flu shots, hormone/cholesterol levels, men’s medical issues, etc., has a goal of getting men in to see the doctor. Earlier this summer, Montgomery County officials and representatives from EDENS announced that a lease has been signed by the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market to anchor the shopping center, in what is seen as the first critical step to kick start the revitalization of a once thriving retail area. It will also be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. “We are excited to partner with Sprouts on bringing a unique grocery experience to Burtonsville,” said David Germakian, Managing Director, EDENS. Total Men’s Primary Care will be located in a storefront towards the middle of the shopping center, near where Cheeburger Cheeburger used to be located.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. School Board considers new discipline consequences for students
Loudoun County, Virginia’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school. On Tuesday, the school board will consider...
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
