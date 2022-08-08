Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
St. John Parish begins Private Property Debris Removal Program
LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist will begin accepting applications from property owners for a FEMA funded program designed to help with the removal of storm related debris and demolition of damaged structures on qualifying properties within St. John the Baptist Parish. The Hurricane Ida Private Property Debris Removal...
L'Observateur
UPDATED: LA 70 Eastbound, LA 70 Westbound, Sunshine/Mississippi River Bridge, St. James Parish — Roadwork (Bridge Inspection)
Wednesday, August 03, 2022 8:54 AM, UPDATED : Wednesday, August 03, 2022 11:31 AM. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is...
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
L'Observateur
Raychelle Harris offers a helping hand through legal resources
LAPLACE — Raychelle Harris is a New Orleans native specializing in grant services within her own company “Harris Legal Support Services LLC.” The company provides legal couriers, grants, business consultation, civil mediation, divorces, expungements, 501(C)3, ligation support, notary public, nonprofit and process services. Recently, Raychelle’s company opened a new location in St. John Parish in LaPlace. The company’s services seek to assist global legal departments and law firms with decreasing operating expenses and convenient operations by establishing a quality or quantity business plan. Independent and individual customers also can find assistance with legal drafting and Notary Public arrangements.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
WDSU
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
fox8live.com
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the latest move to help stem what officials call “alarmingly high” bills, Entergy is offering a $150 credit to eligible customers. Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer bill payment assistance for residential customers. Beginning Aug....
L'Observateur
Georgia Keller announces her candidacy for St. John School Board District 10
LAPLACE — Georgia “GK” Keller proudly announces her candidacy for the 2022 elections for St. John The Baptist Parish School Board Member District 10. I am a pediatric/adult nurse and member of Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church. Priding myself on giving back, I have been extensively involved in the community as a St. John Heat Cheer Coach- four years, Ascension of Our Lord Pastoral Council- two years, St. John Planning Commission Chairwoman (current), voter registration drives and assisted elderly/disabled with preparing their contents lists after Hurricane Ida.
L'Observateur
Faith-based group organizes furniture & supply giveaway for Ida survivors
LAPLACE — Faith-based nonprofit group Angels Serving With a Purpose is traveling from Texas to deliver hope to Hurricane Ida survivors in St. John the Baptist Parish with a cleaning supplies and furniture giveaway. The distribution will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, August 19 at 321 Events – Skye...
KTBS
After eight month study, BESE group recommends major changes in high schools, other classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. - A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul. A five-member panel of the state Board of...
WDSU
Invest 97-L not expected to impact Louisiana
A cluster of storms in the Atlantic that’s about 700 miles southwest of Cabo Verde still remains highly disorganized as it moves west at 17 mph. This is Invest 97-L that the National Hurricane Center has put at 20% to 30% chances for possible development over the next two and three to five days, respectively.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
KTBS
Seventeen Louisiana school districts showed no improvement or decline in academic performance
(The Center Square) — Student test scores recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education are revealing which districts and schools flourished in recent years and which held fast or declined. Student scores on 2021-2022 LEAP tests released last week showed 80% of Louisiana school systems improved proficiency rates...
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
WDSU
1st sea turtle nest found on Mississippi beach since 2018
Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. Officials said a Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They protected the area and called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which followed the tracks to a nesting site that is now marked off with stakes and tape.
brproud.com
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
Is It Legal to Eat While You Drive in Louisiana?
We've all been guilty of distracted driving before. Whether it's talking on the phone, texting and driving, or yelling at the kids in the backseat, there's a lot more than just driving going on in most vehicles. I blame it on the fact that our lives are busier than ever post-pandemic. Between all of our commitments, our vehicles have turned into our second homes.
