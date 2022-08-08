ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA

L'Observateur

St. John Parish begins Private Property Debris Removal Program

LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist will begin accepting applications from property owners for a FEMA funded program designed to help with the removal of storm related debris and demolition of damaged structures on qualifying properties within St. John the Baptist Parish. The Hurricane Ida Private Property Debris Removal...
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
L'Observateur

Raychelle Harris offers a helping hand through legal resources

LAPLACE — Raychelle Harris is a New Orleans native specializing in grant services within her own company “Harris Legal Support Services LLC.” The company provides legal couriers, grants, business consultation, civil mediation, divorces, expungements, 501(C)3, ligation support, notary public, nonprofit and process services. Recently, Raychelle’s company opened a new location in St. John Parish in LaPlace. The company’s services seek to assist global legal departments and law firms with decreasing operating expenses and convenient operations by establishing a quality or quantity business plan. Independent and individual customers also can find assistance with legal drafting and Notary Public arrangements.
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
fox8live.com

Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the latest move to help stem what officials call “alarmingly high” bills, Entergy is offering a $150 credit to eligible customers. Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer bill payment assistance for residential customers. Beginning Aug....
L'Observateur

Georgia Keller announces her candidacy for St. John School Board District 10

LAPLACE — Georgia “GK” Keller proudly announces her candidacy for the 2022 elections for St. John The Baptist Parish School Board Member District 10. I am a pediatric/adult nurse and member of Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church. Priding myself on giving back, I have been extensively involved in the community as a St. John Heat Cheer Coach- four years, Ascension of Our Lord Pastoral Council- two years, St. John Planning Commission Chairwoman (current), voter registration drives and assisted elderly/disabled with preparing their contents lists after Hurricane Ida.
L'Observateur

Faith-based group organizes furniture & supply giveaway for Ida survivors

LAPLACE — Faith-based nonprofit group Angels Serving With a Purpose is traveling from Texas to deliver hope to Hurricane Ida survivors in St. John the Baptist Parish with a cleaning supplies and furniture giveaway. The distribution will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, August 19 at 321 Events – Skye...
WDSU

Invest 97-L not expected to impact Louisiana

A cluster of storms in the Atlantic that’s about 700 miles southwest of Cabo Verde still remains highly disorganized as it moves west at 17 mph. This is Invest 97-L that the National Hurricane Center has put at 20% to 30% chances for possible development over the next two and three to five days, respectively.
WDSU

1st sea turtle nest found on Mississippi beach since 2018

Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. Officials said a Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They protected the area and called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which followed the tracks to a nesting site that is now marked off with stakes and tape.
brproud.com

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
Kiss Country 93.7

Is It Legal to Eat While You Drive in Louisiana?

We've all been guilty of distracted driving before. Whether it's talking on the phone, texting and driving, or yelling at the kids in the backseat, there's a lot more than just driving going on in most vehicles. I blame it on the fact that our lives are busier than ever post-pandemic. Between all of our commitments, our vehicles have turned into our second homes.
