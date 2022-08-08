Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. Officials said a Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They protected the area and called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which followed the tracks to a nesting site that is now marked off with stakes and tape.

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO