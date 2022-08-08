Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan Dijkhuizen
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5
DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals’ five-run first inning and connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth for an 8-2 lead. Pujols had four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle. Quintana (4-5) gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out six in his second quality start since being obtain from Pittsburgh on Aug. 1. He has given two runs and eight hits in 12 innings for the Cardinals, with 13 strikeouts and four walks. Paul DeJong tied a career high with four hits and had an RBI, Lars Nootbaar had two triples and two RBIs and Yadier Molina had two hits and an RBI as St. Louis rebounded from a 16-5 loss in the first game of the series Tuesday that broke its seven-game winning streak.
Reds 1B Joey Votto: Playing in Field of Dreams game a 'significant moment'
On Thursday, baseball magic returns to the cornfields of Iowa when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds meet for the Field of Dreams Game. MLB is back for another go-around in Dyersville after the success of last year's first incarnation, which saw the Chicago White Sox defeat the New York Yankees thanks to a walk-off two-run homer from shortstop Tim Anderson.
FOX Sports
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Tellez hits tying HR, Adames winning single, Brews beat Rays
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and made a key defensive play in the 10th, setting up Willy Adames' game-ending RBI single that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Adames had struck out in...
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes riding Rays' pine Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Brandon Lowe will move to second base in place of Paredes while Luke Raley takes over as the designated hitter. David Peralta will return to left field and hit cleanup. Ji-Man Choi will be on first base again and bat fifth.
numberfire.com
Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Extend Winning Streak To 9 Games By Remaining Undefeated Against Twins In 2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the first-place Minnesota Twins, 10-3, to remain undefeated on their current homestand and extend a winning streak to a season-best nine games. The Dodgers scored in each of the first four innings to give Julio Urías ample run support in what was another strong start....
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Twins, try to extend home win streak
Minnesota Twins (57-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (76-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andre Jackson (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive...
Yardbarker
Brewers Continue Mastery Over Rays, Get Another 5-3 Win As Yarbrough Falls to 0-7
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Numbers don't always tell the true story of a baseball game, and oftentimes they are not fair. But what has become sadly undeniable lately is that the Tampa Bay Rays simply don't win very often when left-hander Ryan Yarbrough pitches. The 30-year-old Lakeland, Fla., native was...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series
Tampa Bay Rays (58-51, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-50, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, Rays +139; over/under is 7...
Yardbarker
Rays Make History With 7-Run Rally After 2 Out in 9th, Beat Tigers 7-0 To Win Series
DETROIT, Mich. — The Tampa Bay Rays had burned through 26 outs, and had nothing to show for it. Their bats, once again, were silent. Two good things, though. Their brethren on the Rays' pitching staff had their backs on Sunday, which was why the score was still tied at 0-0 in the top of the ninth.
Comments / 0