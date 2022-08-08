ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

FOX Sports

Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5

DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals’ five-run first inning and connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth for an 8-2 lead. Pujols had four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle. Quintana (4-5) gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out six in his second quality start since being obtain from Pittsburgh on Aug. 1. He has given two runs and eight hits in 12 innings for the Cardinals, with 13 strikeouts and four walks. Paul DeJong tied a career high with four hits and had an RBI, Lars Nootbaar had two triples and two RBIs and Yadier Molina had two hits and an RBI as St. Louis rebounded from a 16-5 loss in the first game of the series Tuesday that broke its seven-game winning streak.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Reds 1B Joey Votto: Playing in Field of Dreams game a 'significant moment'

On Thursday, baseball magic returns to the cornfields of Iowa when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds meet for the Field of Dreams Game. MLB is back for another go-around in Dyersville after the success of last year's first incarnation, which saw the Chicago White Sox defeat the New York Yankees thanks to a walk-off two-run homer from shortstop Tim Anderson.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Tellez hits tying HR, Adames winning single, Brews beat Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and made a key defensive play in the 10th, setting up Willy Adames' game-ending RBI single that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Adames had struck out in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes riding Rays' pine Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Brandon Lowe will move to second base in place of Paredes while Luke Raley takes over as the designated hitter. David Peralta will return to left field and hit cleanup. Ji-Man Choi will be on first base again and bat fifth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Dodgers host the Twins, try to extend home win streak

Minnesota Twins (57-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (76-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andre Jackson (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (58-51, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-50, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, Rays +139; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI

