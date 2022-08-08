81-Year-Old Manton Man Paddles More than 230 Miles for a Good Cause

A retired teacher from Manton who is 81 years old just achieved a major accomplishment.

On Saturday, Grandin Smith completed his goal of paddling the Manistee River, starting east of Mancelona all the way to Lake Michigan.

Before the trip, he estimated it to be around 150 miles. But after, it was closer to 230 miles.

The trip took Smith six days to complete, and his journey raised money for Manton sixth graders to go to Rotary Camp in the winter and learn about the outdoors.

“It feels good. There was never a moment that I didn’t enjoy being on the river. It was a fantastic trip,” explained Grandin Smith. “There is an abundance of wildlife that if you’re not there to see it, you don’t realize how rich a resource is just for its pleasure.”

Smith raised about $4,300 for kids to go to Rotary Camp. He’s thanking everyone who donated and helped him achieve his goal.