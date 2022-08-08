Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
mymcmedia.org
Takoma-East Silver Spring Community Action Center Relocates
The Takoma-East Silver Spring (TESS) Community Action Center has relocated to 8703 Flower Ave. The center was previously located at 8513 Piney Branch Road for 50 years. County Executive Marc Elrich attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location last week and congratulated TESS for their new building. “I...
Job alert: MCPS hosts job fair to fill vacancies before school year
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — With less than three weeks before students return to school in Montgomery County, the district is working to fill more than 500 vacancies, including more than 150 teaching positions. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Monifa McKnight held a press conference Monday to discuss the...
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Provides Tutoring Services for Students
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) offers free tutoring services for all students through partnerships with the Tutor Me Education and FEV Tutor platforms. MCPS began offering the tutoring services in January to help students with learning disruptions that resulted from the pandemic. All students have access to the virtual tutoring services through their MCPS Google Account, using Clever. Some students may be directly referred by their school for the tutoring services.
mymcmedia.org
Join a Celebration of the Nations Sunday in Silver Spring
Get your passports ready, because the International Food and Craft Festival is just around the corner!. Hosted by Chic Events DC, this ’round the world tour will feature over 60 artisans and small businesses sharing authentic food and crafts from all cultures. A DJ will keep the groove going with an international playlist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymcmedia.org
Gaithersburg Seeks Submissions for October Art Exhibit
The city of Gaithersburg and Arts Alliance of the Gaithersburg Parks, Arts, and Recreation (G-PARC) are looking for artists for the Maryland Waterways exhibit, according to a news release. The artwork will be on display at the Benjamin Gaither Center Gallery in Gaithersburg from October to January. Anyone living in...
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
wypr.org
Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional
The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
mymcmedia.org
August 12-14 Weekend Roundup: 9 Things to Do in Montgomery County
Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend:. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: The 73rd annual MoCo Agricultural Fair is back again for another year of great food, games, and entertainment! From Aug. 12-20, families and friends can come out to enjoy the fun. Ticket prices and hours for each day can be found here, with other information such as performances, ride passes, vendors, and more throughout the website.
RELATED PEOPLE
mymcmedia.org
Registration for Fall Recreation Programs Begins Aug. 15
Montgomery County Recreation will begin registration for its fall programs and activities on Aug. 15. Along with that, the department launched a “Build Your Own Guide” tool online. Residents can build their own guide based on their interests using the guide tool on mocoguide.com. The steps are as follows:
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms
Woman standing in front of empty classroomLinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. Two weeks before teachers are expected to report back to schools for pre-service week, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared efforts and plans to recruit and fill open positions in MCPS.
wfmd.com
First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching
Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
WJLA
GUIDE | Everything you need to know about the Montgomery County Fair this weekend
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It's hard to believe, but fair season is already upon us!. The Montgomery County Fair kicks off in Gaithersburg, Md. beginning Friday, August 12. The event is held yearly at the Montgomery County Agricultural Center -- its home since the fair's creation in 1949.
IN THIS ARTICLE
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
mymcmedia.org
Takoma Park Seeks Backpacks for Students Returning to School
Takoma Park Police Department is seeking backpacks and other school supplies “to make the first day of school a happy one for every kid!”. Police ask that donors purchase a backpack and then fill it with some school supplies. Donations should be dropped off at the police department lobby at 7500 Maple Avenue through Aug. 19.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 9, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Aug. 9, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Food Distribution: 13 Firstfield Road in Gaithersburg from 2 to 3 p.m. Also, 14500 Layhill Road in Silver Spring from 3 to 6 p.m. Registration required. And, 10700 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring ID and two bags, only for walk-ins. The UpCounty Hub food distribution at Germantown Elementary School at 19110 Liberty Mill Road from 2 to 3 p.m.
Washingtonian.com
The World’s Best Men’s Pickleball Player Is From Maryland
When I arrive at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in Rockville for a lesson with the world’s number-one men’s pickleball player, Ben Johns, it feels like the opportunity of a lifetime, like getting a tennis lesson from Novak Djokovic. I’m a former college tennis player, and I’d taken up pickleball a few months earlier. The 23-year-old Johns grew up primarily in Gaithersburg. Although he moved to Austin in January, he’s home for a visit with family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Amid teacher shortage, Montgomery Co. Public Schools says school system is 98% staffed
Three weeks before the start of the school year, school leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they’re still looking to fill hundreds of vacant positions, from full-time teachers to support workers and bus drivers. But even with the vacancies, MCPS Schools CEO Monifa McKnight said the school system is...
mocoshow.com
Rio Lakefront Ranked #10 in National ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ List
Chain Store Age, one of the nation’s leading provider of retail news and analysis for retail headquarters executives across all sectors of the industry, has recently released part of its list of 2022’s ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ and MoCo’s very own Rio Lakefront came in at #10. CSA reports on and analyzes trends and strategies in all areas of store operations and store development, including technology, marketing, human resources, finance, store design & construction, facilities management and real estate. They are releasing the top 10 one at a time with only numbers 10 and 9 currently available, so it’s unknown if any other MoCo retail centers will be included on the list.
WTOP
Lady Gaga rocks Nats Park as ‘Born This Way Foundation’ aids DC charities
The inimitable Lady Gaga rocks Nationals Park Monday night with her “Chromatica Ball” summer stadium tour, and while in town, her Born This Way Foundation is helping local charities. “Lady Gaga is so excited to be back in Washington, D.C., today, performing tonight at Nationals Park,” Executive Director...
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
Comments / 0