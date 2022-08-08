ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Takoma-East Silver Spring Community Action Center Relocates

The Takoma-East Silver Spring (TESS) Community Action Center has relocated to 8703 Flower Ave. The center was previously located at 8513 Piney Branch Road for 50 years. County Executive Marc Elrich attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location last week and congratulated TESS for their new building. “I...
MCPS Provides Tutoring Services for Students

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) offers free tutoring services for all students through partnerships with the Tutor Me Education and FEV Tutor platforms. MCPS began offering the tutoring services in January to help students with learning disruptions that resulted from the pandemic. All students have access to the virtual tutoring services through their MCPS Google Account, using Clever. Some students may be directly referred by their school for the tutoring services.
Join a Celebration of the Nations Sunday in Silver Spring

Get your passports ready, because the International Food and Craft Festival is just around the corner!. Hosted by Chic Events DC, this ’round the world tour will feature over 60 artisans and small businesses sharing authentic food and crafts from all cultures. A DJ will keep the groove going with an international playlist.
Gaithersburg Seeks Submissions for October Art Exhibit

The city of Gaithersburg and Arts Alliance of the Gaithersburg Parks, Arts, and Recreation (G-PARC) are looking for artists for the Maryland Waterways exhibit, according to a news release. The artwork will be on display at the Benjamin Gaither Center Gallery in Gaithersburg from October to January. Anyone living in...
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional

The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
August 12-14 Weekend Roundup: 9 Things to Do in Montgomery County

Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend:. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: The 73rd annual MoCo Agricultural Fair is back again for another year of great food, games, and entertainment! From Aug. 12-20, families and friends can come out to enjoy the fun. Ticket prices and hours for each day can be found here, with other information such as performances, ride passes, vendors, and more throughout the website.
Registration for Fall Recreation Programs Begins Aug. 15

Montgomery County Recreation will begin registration for its fall programs and activities on Aug. 15. Along with that, the department launched a “Build Your Own Guide” tool online. Residents can build their own guide based on their interests using the guide tool on mocoguide.com. The steps are as follows:
First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching

Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
Takoma Park Seeks Backpacks for Students Returning to School

Takoma Park Police Department is seeking backpacks and other school supplies “to make the first day of school a happy one for every kid!”. Police ask that donors purchase a backpack and then fill it with some school supplies. Donations should be dropped off at the police department lobby at 7500 Maple Avenue through Aug. 19.
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 9, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Aug. 9, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Food Distribution: 13 Firstfield Road in Gaithersburg from 2 to 3 p.m. Also, 14500 Layhill Road in Silver Spring from 3 to 6 p.m. Registration required. And, 10700 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring ID and two bags, only for walk-ins. The UpCounty Hub food distribution at Germantown Elementary School at 19110 Liberty Mill Road from 2 to 3 p.m.
The World’s Best Men’s Pickleball Player Is From Maryland

When I arrive at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in Rockville for a lesson with the world’s number-one men’s pickleball player, Ben Johns, it feels like the opportunity of a lifetime, like getting a tennis lesson from Novak Djokovic. I’m a former college tennis player, and I’d taken up pickleball a few months earlier. The 23-year-old Johns grew up primarily in Gaithersburg. Although he moved to Austin in January, he’s home for a visit with family.
Rio Lakefront Ranked #10 in National ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ List

Chain Store Age, one of the nation’s leading provider of retail news and analysis for retail headquarters executives across all sectors of the industry, has recently released part of its list of 2022’s ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ and MoCo’s very own Rio Lakefront came in at #10. CSA reports on and analyzes trends and strategies in all areas of store operations and store development, including technology, marketing, human resources, finance, store design & construction, facilities management and real estate. They are releasing the top 10 one at a time with only numbers 10 and 9 currently available, so it’s unknown if any other MoCo retail centers will be included on the list.
