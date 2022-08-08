Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Vantage Highway Fire 60% Contained, Some Crews Reassigned
Vantage, Wash.- Fire crews made significant progress towards fully containing the Vantage Highway fire, now burning 32,259 acres, over the weekend. The southern, eastern, and northern perimeters of the fire have been fully secured, and containment is now at 60%. On Sunday firefighters patrolled flare-ups and extinguished hot spots to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence
BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Riparia Fire
Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Riparia Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Central Ferry, WA. The Riparia Fire is estimated at 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 4, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief JB Broeckel, Whitman County Fire District 8.
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakama Nation and WSDOT to add four roundabouts
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Yakama Nation Tribal Council agreed to four roundabouts through the Washington state Department of Transportation. The proposed locations include US 97 and Lateral A, US 97 and SR 22, SR 22 at SR 223 and US 97 and Larue Road. Funding is ready for the...
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Tri-City Herald
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual State of High Tide Flooding and 2022 Outlook report, which outlines the areas around the country predicted to see high flooding in 2023, including Washington state. High tide flooding has become more common as sea levels rise according to the...
Washington State Police conducting patrols on speeding and distracted driving
All drivers traveling to and from Pullman will notice more WSP officers.
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
KDRV
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
‘It’s the food mecca of the Tri-Cities:’ Food truck hub opens in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nine months ago, KAPP KVEW met Chris Corbin on a blank canvas of land nestled between Chuck E. Cheese’s and Sportsman Warehouse, as he shared his plans for a food mecca of the Tri-Cities: Summer’s Hub. “Today’s the day,” Chris Corbin said, while smiling....
nbcrightnow.com
Hot, Breezy and Thunderstorms
Warm and muggy this morning... Yuck! Increasing wind this afternoon with a chance for a stray thunderstorm between 3-7 PM. Any storm that does develop could become locally strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, lightning, and brief heavy downpours. Morning temperatures in the 70s, upper 80s-low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities law enforcement arrests three robbery suspects
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three people have been arrested for robbery following collaboration between the Kennewick and Richland police departments. KPD detectives were investigating several robberies connected to the three people, two men and a woman. All three were wanted by police. KPD arrested one suspect, a 22-year-old male, on...
Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?
There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
Tri-Cities police agencies team up to apprehend three suspects in string of robberies
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In light of investigations into a string of robberies committed across the Tri-Cities area, Kennewick and Richland police officers teamed up to arrest three suspects who were identified as persons of interest in the crimes. According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department,...
GoFundMe started after Marine veteran with PTSD dies during Tri-Cities heat wave
He was living in his car but was his family’s main income provider.
