Finley, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Vantage Highway Fire 60% Contained, Some Crews Reassigned

Vantage, Wash.- Fire crews made significant progress towards fully containing the Vantage Highway fire, now burning 32,259 acres, over the weekend. The southern, eastern, and northern perimeters of the fire have been fully secured, and containment is now at 60%. On Sunday firefighters patrolled flare-ups and extinguished hot spots to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Riparia Fire

Whitman County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Riparia Fire located in Whitman County, near the town of Central Ferry, WA. The Riparia Fire is estimated at 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 4, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief JB Broeckel, Whitman County Fire District 8.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
City
Finley, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakama Nation and WSDOT to add four roundabouts

TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Yakama Nation Tribal Council agreed to four roundabouts through the Washington state Department of Transportation. The proposed locations include US 97 and Lateral A, US 97 and SR 22, SR 22 at SR 223 and US 97 and Larue Road. Funding is ready for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KDRV

Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
HERMISTON, OR
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Hot, Breezy and Thunderstorms

Warm and muggy this morning... Yuck! Increasing wind this afternoon with a chance for a stray thunderstorm between 3-7 PM. Any storm that does develop could become locally strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, lightning, and brief heavy downpours. Morning temperatures in the 70s, upper 80s-low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100.
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities law enforcement arrests three robbery suspects

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three people have been arrested for robbery following collaboration between the Kennewick and Richland police departments. KPD detectives were investigating several robberies connected to the three people, two men and a woman. All three were wanted by police. KPD arrested one suspect, a 22-year-old male, on...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?

There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
ABERDEEN, WA

