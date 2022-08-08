ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dozens of migrants discovered in an El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a human smuggling stash house with more than 40 migrants Friday in Central El Paso. Agents, assigned to the El Paso Sector, received information about three properties in El Paso that were possibly being used as human smuggling stash houses. Two locations, near Alameda Avenue […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Migrants Die in Crash Fleeing Border Agents

EL PASO – On July 27, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., a Border Patrol agent driving an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was conducting roving patrol duties on New Mexico Highway 9 and observed a Tahoe driving westbound near mile marker 144. The agent observed the vehicle drive past his location heading eastbound on HW 9 and the vehicle appeared to be carrying more weight than when he initially observed it. The agent proceeded to follow the vehicle and noticed that it was driving slower than the normal rate of speed for the highway.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Days Inn staff threatened by guest who vandalized room

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hotel staff was threatened, and a room vandalized at the Days Inn on 10635 Gateway West according to an El Paso Police report. Police Officials said a suspect identified as 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez was accused of vandalizing a hotel room and threatening their staff on the early hours of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man suspected of stealing more than 2 dozen guns from store

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than two dozens of guns from a gun shop on Friday.   Las Cruces Police were dispatched on Friday August 5, to Sparks Firearms at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., where the burglary is believed occurred between […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Smuggling#Fentanyl#Border Crossing#Cbp#The Apple App Store
KVIA ABC-7

Email alleges ABC-7 guest violated court order in alleged Walmart shooter’s case

EL PASO, Texas -- An email sent to various local newsrooms claimed an ABC-7 guest violated a gag order placed by the 409th District Court. Former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez was part of ABC-7's Aug. 3rd coverage and was criticized by their statements during our newscasts. The sender mentioned it filed complaints with the The post Email alleges ABC-7 guest violated court order in alleged Walmart shooter’s case appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise”

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are issuing an urgent warning to teenagers, twenty-somethings, parents and homeowners about the dangers of "house" or "mansion" parties that have been promoted on social media platforms. The police department says numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these parties, and that's led to retaliatory violence at the The post El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KVIA

BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide

EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice. The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was provided. This is a developing story, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Two injured in south Las Cruces; police responded to report of shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were injured in south Las Cruces on the 100 block of La Posada Lane. Las Cruces police were called out to the location. The shooting was reported just before noon. The location happens to be near the recent shooting at a Chevron gas station that involved an officer and a shoplifting suspect.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

El Paso hospital to change ER posters displaying anti-abortion group info

An El Paso woman was startled to learn that her hospital was displaying an emergency room sign that includes the phone number of a Texas anti-abortion group. Texas law mandates hospitals display signs with information about human trafficking and forced abortion, including a toll-free number to a related organization. Ophra...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy