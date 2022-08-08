Read full article on original website
borderreport.com
El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner...
El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
Dozens of migrants discovered in an El Paso stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a human smuggling stash house with more than 40 migrants Friday in Central El Paso. Agents, assigned to the El Paso Sector, received information about three properties in El Paso that were possibly being used as human smuggling stash houses. Two locations, near Alameda Avenue […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Illegal Migrants Die in Crash Fleeing Border Agents
EL PASO – On July 27, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., a Border Patrol agent driving an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was conducting roving patrol duties on New Mexico Highway 9 and observed a Tahoe driving westbound near mile marker 144. The agent observed the vehicle drive past his location heading eastbound on HW 9 and the vehicle appeared to be carrying more weight than when he initially observed it. The agent proceeded to follow the vehicle and noticed that it was driving slower than the normal rate of speed for the highway.
Man driving car shot by backseat passenger after mansion party, documents say
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to arrest documents, a man driving a car after a party over the weekend was shot by a backseat passenger after they were shooting guns into the air. As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaac Carlos, 18, for reportedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Cisqo […]
Days Inn staff threatened by guest who vandalized room
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hotel staff was threatened, and a room vandalized at the Days Inn on 10635 Gateway West according to an El Paso Police report. Police Officials said a suspect identified as 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez was accused of vandalizing a hotel room and threatening their staff on the early hours of […]
riviera-maya-news.com
Authorities identify main suspect after they conduct eight searches for missing Isla Mujeres girl
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — A local man believed involved in the disappearance of an Isla Mujeres girl has become the main suspect. On Monday, the Attorney General released a photo and information on Marcos Antonio Cauich Adrián. He is an island taxi driver and it was his home...
Man suspected of stealing more than 2 dozen guns from store
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than two dozens of guns from a gun shop on Friday. Las Cruces Police were dispatched on Friday August 5, to Sparks Firearms at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., where the burglary is believed occurred between […]
Email alleges ABC-7 guest violated court order in alleged Walmart shooter’s case
EL PASO, Texas -- An email sent to various local newsrooms claimed an ABC-7 guest violated a gag order placed by the 409th District Court. Former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez was part of ABC-7's Aug. 3rd coverage and was criticized by their statements during our newscasts. The sender mentioned it filed complaints with the The post Email alleges ABC-7 guest violated court order in alleged Walmart shooter’s case appeared first on KVIA.
Sheriff’s Office arrests man in fatal shooting connected to mansion party
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man after both had attended a mansion party in far east El Paso County, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported. The incident helps to illustrate the extent of criminal activity associated with so-called mansion parties […]
KVIA
WATCH: Woman saved as her vehicle submerges into sinkhole in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A sinkhole was reported on Gateway South and Yandell resulting in one injury Tuesday night. The report came out at 6:42 p.m. Images show large amounts of water on the streets spewing from the sinkhole. Traffic is being redirected at Boone. According to police, one person...
El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise”
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are issuing an urgent warning to teenagers, twenty-somethings, parents and homeowners about the dangers of "house" or "mansion" parties that have been promoted on social media platforms. The police department says numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these parties, and that's led to retaliatory violence at the The post El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise” appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide
EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice. The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.
Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was provided. This is a developing story, […]
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
San Angelo LIVE!
Woman Carrying Fentanyl in Her Body Cavity One of Many Drug Runners Caught in 'America's Safest City'
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized significant amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine over the last week including a U.S. woman carrying fentanyl in her vaginal cavity. On July 25, CBP officers working at the Paso Del...
KVIA
Man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas -- A man who was taken into custody by officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Church Sunday has been identified as 44-year-old Eastside El Paso resident Efren Castaneda. Police said the victim, 47-year-old...
Sinkhole in Texas swallows car; woman rescued moments before
EL PASO, Tx. — A sinkhole in Texas swallowed a car on Tuesday and the woman inside was rescued just moments before. El Paso Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a car fell into a sinkhole in the area on Tuesday. According to a video from EPFD...
KVIA
Two injured in south Las Cruces; police responded to report of shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were injured in south Las Cruces on the 100 block of La Posada Lane. Las Cruces police were called out to the location. The shooting was reported just before noon. The location happens to be near the recent shooting at a Chevron gas station that involved an officer and a shoplifting suspect.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso hospital to change ER posters displaying anti-abortion group info
An El Paso woman was startled to learn that her hospital was displaying an emergency room sign that includes the phone number of a Texas anti-abortion group. Texas law mandates hospitals display signs with information about human trafficking and forced abortion, including a toll-free number to a related organization. Ophra...
