People in prison are there because they have been convicted of doing something wrong, but that doesn't mean that they deserve to be exposed to horrific conditions. Extreme heat can create just that. A recent court case included data showing that heat indices in part of Louisiana’s infamous Angola prison have measured between 99.5 and 102.02 degrees between 9:13 a.m. and 10:13 p.m. But we don't need that data to get it; we know all about heat and humidity in Louisiana, and we know the importance of air conditioning, both for the inmates and also for the people hired to guard them.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO