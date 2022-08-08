Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Burlington's sidewalk sale provides boost for local businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Wednesday is the first day for the sidewalk sale in Burlington at the Church Street Marketplace. The annual sale event has been going on since 1970 and will continue until Aug. 14. “It is a way for us to highlight some of our summer deals, move...
WCAX
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia to adopt automated waste collection
LACONIA — The city will move to an automated waste collection system starting next spring, after a vote by the city council at its Aug. 8 meeting. The council voted 5-1, with Councilor Henry Lipman in dissent, to sign a contract with Casella for an automated collection system. The city weighed the costs of automatic and manual collection for both contracted and in-house options. Casella was the only company that, during multiple calls for bids, made an offer to the city. Overall, manual programs were found to be more expensive than automated, with in-house being more expensive than contracted in each category.
mynbc5.com
Burlington School Board to vote on bond proposal for new high school, technical center
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. to vote on a proposed bond that will go toward building a brand-new high school and technical center. The school district is looking at a grand total of $190 million. It will cover $25 million, but...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
lpgasmagazine.com
Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane
When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
Bear activity closes another New Hampshire campground
CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears."Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful. Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation.
mynbc5.com
Vermont's Open Farm Week is back
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont's annual Open Farm Week is back for it's eighth season, letting visitors get an inside look at where local products come from. Whether it's meeting farmers, or seeing plants and animals, there is a lot to do. "There's so much more than just planting...
WCAX
State program aims to help more eligible Vermonters pay rent, utilities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state program helps people pay their rent and utilities, but leaders say that not enough people are taking advantage of it. “I just wanted to thank this program,” said David Call of Burlington. “It was the best thing that ever happened and saved our souls.”
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
mynbc5.com
First responders to receive drone training at UVM workshop
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont’s first responders may soon be able to use drones to assist during emergency situations. The University of Vermont is hosting an Unoccupied Aircraft Systems training workshop this week that aims to give the state’s first responders access to drone technology and the know-how to analyze data from them.
mynbc5.com
South Burlington sees big voter turnout at some polling locations
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Polling locations across the state were expecting a big turnout for this year’s Primary Election. Many places saw just that, with more foot traffic than usual on Primary day. “There’s a lot of interest in some very big races,” said Lynn Vera, a presiding...
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
idesignarch.com
Picturesque Cottages in a Little Fairytale Village
Hearthside Village Cottage Motel in Bethlehem, New Hampshire in the White Mountains is a nostalgic fairytale village with tiny tourist cottages. The small village is composed of sixteen cute little picturesque cottages on landscaped grounds.
mynbc5.com
Vermont voters weigh in on the issues that matter most to them on primary day
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Primary day is well underway as Vermonters head to the polls. This year, we asked voters what is motivating them to cast their vote. Some voters who turned in early ballots said public safety is a big issue. "It really comes to safety first," said Julian...
Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor
The competitive race tested the popularity of George’s progressive policies, which Kenney argued have gone too far. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor.
Montpelier mayor and 2 incumbents lock up Democratic nominations for Washington County state Senate
The Montpelier mayor was the top vote-getter among five candidates; incumbents Ann Cummings and Andrew Perchlik also qualified for the November ballot. Read the story on VTDigger here: Montpelier mayor and 2 incumbents lock up Democratic nominations for Washington County state Senate.
WMUR.com
Short supply, high demand causing headaches for renters in New Hampshire
CONWAY, N.H. — Short supply and high demand in New Hampshire’s rental market are continuing to cause headaches for renters. Autumn Santagata has lived in the same house in the Conway area for three years. She said she's always up to date on paying rent and has never...
Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
