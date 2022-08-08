Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31
Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
digitalspy.com
Big Brother narrator criticises how "appalling" Channel 5 handled the show
Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley has criticised Channel 5 for the "appalling" way that they handled the show when they aired it. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the iconic reality series would be back – this time on ITV2 – following a seven-year stint on Channel 5 that ended in 2018. Before that, the show aired on Channel 4.
digitalspy.com
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting
It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
digitalspy.com
The Covid Changes
With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
digitalspy.com
Suzy and Matty are truly terrible characters
I really cant stand these characters and im hoping they get killed off in the anniversary episodes. Suzy is likely to be killed cause that might tie in with Michelle’s maternity leave, I think Matty is safe, unless Ash Palmisciano has decided to leave, but I don’t mind Matty mostly so I wouldn’t want him to leave personally.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy
Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons
Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’
Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
Britney Spears Dances On Instagram After Slamming Ex Kevin Federline For Claiming Their Sons Aren’t Seeing Her
Britney Spears, 40, will never stop dancing, even when she’s hurt over comments made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 44. The “Toxic” hitmaker wasn’t happy when Kevin criticized her parenting and claimed their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, do not want to see her. But Britney still put a big smile on her face and danced in a video posted to her Instagram on August 7.
Millie Bobby Brown Used ‘Unhealthy Situation’ With TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic in ‘Stranger Things’ Performance
Using pain for inspiration. Millie Bobby Brown opened up about how she channeled her emotions about an “unhealthy situation” with TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic into her season 4 Stranger Things performance. “I felt very vulnerable,” the 18-year-old actress told Allure for their September 2022 cover story. “Also, no one on the set knew I was […]
digitalspy.com
Millie unfollows Ekin
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. You can’t get on with everyone & some of them will have been civil and all for an easy life in there. Now they’re out they don’t have to keep up the pretence 🤣. As for Ekin/Millie, I doubt either of them give a stuff...
digitalspy.com
Never heard of them? Get on Google!
Apparently Dan Walker is getting fed up of the now legendary comments of "Never heard of them" when a celeb gets announced and simply says just do some research as it isn't hard these days. There have been times where someone has joined that I may not know espeially if...
AOL Corp
Britney Spears slams mom Lynne over conservatorship: 'You abused me'
Britney Spears's mother attempted to correct the pop star's version of events — and it didn't go well. Lynne Spears has largely kept silent amid accusations around Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November. While Britney blasted her and the rest of the Spears family —claiming they perpetuated and profited off the legal arrangement helmed by the star's dad, Jamie — Lynne hasn't said much in response. But she did on Monday — posting to Instagram an old text thread to dispute Britney's account — sparking a bigger back and forth between daughter and mother.
Britney Spears Claims Her Sons Were ‘Hateful’ At Her House Amid Feud With Kevin Federline
Three days after Kevin Federline revealed his sons with Britney Spears, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, “have decided they are not seeing her right now” in a bombshell interview with ITV, Britney, 40, has decided to unleash her thoughts on the matter via a lengthy post to Instagram. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!!” Britney slammed. “A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from all the people I let in and out of my home.”
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Starts High School Amid Britney Family Drama
"Anddd just like that, my baby's in high school," Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, wrote on Instagram.
digitalspy.com
Another Emmerdale storm confirmed for the 50th anniversary
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/emmerdale/a40834052/emmerdale-spoilers-storm-disaster-50th-anniversary/. Very disappointing. They should have done something original instead of a rehash of an old storyline. It truly is the worlds most unluckiest village. I don’t know why everyone hasn’t upped sticks and moved to Hutton-le-Hole 😆. Who in Emmerdale is completely useless and would not be...
