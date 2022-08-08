ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31

Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Big Brother narrator criticises how "appalling" Channel 5 handled the show

Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley has criticised Channel 5 for the "appalling" way that they handled the show when they aired it. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the iconic reality series would be back – this time on ITV2 – following a seven-year stint on Channel 5 that ended in 2018. Before that, the show aired on Channel 4.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting

It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Covid Changes

With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
TV & VIDEOS
#Bullying
digitalspy.com

Suzy and Matty are truly terrible characters

I really cant stand these characters and im hoping they get killed off in the anniversary episodes. Suzy is likely to be killed cause that might tie in with Michelle’s maternity leave, I think Matty is safe, unless Ash Palmisciano has decided to leave, but I don’t mind Matty mostly so I wouldn’t want him to leave personally.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans "for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light," in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," the actress' Grease co-star John Travolta said.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy

Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons

Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 –  said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’

Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
HOMELESS
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances On Instagram After Slamming Ex Kevin Federline For Claiming Their Sons Aren’t Seeing Her

Britney Spears, 40, will never stop dancing, even when she’s hurt over comments made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 44. The “Toxic” hitmaker wasn’t happy when Kevin criticized her parenting and claimed their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, do not want to see her. But Britney still put a big smile on her face and danced in a video posted to her Instagram on August 7.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Millie Bobby Brown Used ‘Unhealthy Situation’ With TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic in ‘Stranger Things’ Performance

Using pain for inspiration. Millie Bobby Brown opened up about how she channeled her emotions about an “unhealthy situation” with TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic into her season 4 Stranger Things performance. “I felt very vulnerable,” the 18-year-old actress told Allure for their September 2022 cover story. “Also, no one on the set knew I was […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Millie unfollows Ekin

Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19445425/love-islands-millie-court-unfollows-ekin-su/amp/. You can’t get on with everyone & some of them will have been civil and all for an easy life in there. Now they’re out they don’t have to keep up the pretence 🤣. As for Ekin/Millie, I doubt either of them give a stuff...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Never heard of them? Get on Google!

Apparently Dan Walker is getting fed up of the now legendary comments of "Never heard of them" when a celeb gets announced and simply says just do some research as it isn't hard these days. There have been times where someone has joined that I may not know espeially if...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears slams mom Lynne over conservatorship: 'You abused me'

Britney Spears's mother attempted to correct the pop star's version of events — and it didn't go well. Lynne Spears has largely kept silent amid accusations around Britney's 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November. While Britney blasted her and the rest of the Spears family —claiming they perpetuated and profited off the legal arrangement helmed by the star's dad, Jamie — Lynne hasn't said much in response. But she did on Monday — posting to Instagram an old text thread to dispute Britney's account — sparking a bigger back and forth between daughter and mother.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claims Her Sons Were ‘Hateful’ At Her House Amid Feud With Kevin Federline

Three days after Kevin Federline revealed his sons with Britney Spears, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, “have decided they are not seeing her right now” in a bombshell interview with ITV, Britney, 40, has decided to unleash her thoughts on the matter via a lengthy post to Instagram. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!!” Britney slammed. “A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from all the people I let in and out of my home.”
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

Another Emmerdale storm confirmed for the 50th anniversary

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/emmerdale/a40834052/emmerdale-spoilers-storm-disaster-50th-anniversary/. Very disappointing. They should have done something original instead of a rehash of an old storyline. It truly is the worlds most unluckiest village. I don’t know why everyone hasn’t upped sticks and moved to Hutton-le-Hole 😆. Who in Emmerdale is completely useless and would not be...
ENVIRONMENT

