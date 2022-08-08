Every year in the United States, more than 100,000 people die from drug overdoses. Of that horrifying total almost two thirds – 64,000 – are killed by fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is now by far the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45, killing as many each year as Covid, car accidents and suicide combined. The overdose rate is highest in Black and Indigenous Americans, and has risen most rapidly among young people. Huge numbers of these deaths go unreported, but a handful...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO