WSLS
Mountain View Humane Birthday Celebration, Old Fiddlers’ Convention and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Mountain View Humane Waldron-Ricci Spay Neuter Clinic is celebrating its 12th birthday party in Christiansburg. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy a piece of cake, grab a pet goodie bag and learn about the services officer to help keep pets healthy.
NRVNews
8/13: Rhythm & Ribs at the Park
The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is proud to host a full day of events in Jackson Park in Historic Downtown Pulaski on Saturday, August 13, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This free, all day, family-friendly event will feature a variety of live bands and other performances; children’s activities; ribs and barbecue (with all the fixin’s!); and other main courses, snacks and dessert foods. New to this year’s event are crafters and other makers selling their unique handmade wares.
thestokesnews.com
A piece of Nantucket, made in Mayberry
This oval Nantucket Basket as seen on the Surry County Basketmakers social media was one of the designs the guild has made in 2020. A selection of baskets made by Debbie Badgett. The basket with more baskets inside is known as a Shaker basket, in the foreground is an example of a Nantucket purse.
WSLS
Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday
RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause. This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it. In last year’s...
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
kfrxfm.com
“Dirty Dancing” Mandela Effect
PEMBROKE, VA - JUNE 24: Several times a year, Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Va., hosts DIRTY DANCING weekends and transforms into the fictional Kellerman's mountain house. (Andrea Sachs/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Franklin News Post
Carroll Memorial race takes green flag Saturday
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway stages the annual Buster Carroll Memorial Saturday (Aug. 13) with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m. The race honors Carroll who died in 2016. He is considered by many to be one of the best drivers to pilot a racer around the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Stuart has final concert in First Friday Summer Jam Series
STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - The finale of Stuart’s First Friday Summer Jam Series was Friday night. One Family Productions partnered with Patrick County Tourism to bring the monthly event to the Stuart Farmers’ Market. Music Road Co performed a variety of music at the amphitheater. Palumbo’s Hoagie House...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Wytheville’s new spot, ‘The Grind’ bringing new flavors, positive vibes to downtown
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Collin O’Donnell played football at Bluefield University. While attending, his favorite shop in town was closing. He and some of his teammates tried persuading them to stay open. The owners fired right back, saying, “You should do this, and we were like, ‘You know what?...
WSLS
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
wfxrtv.com
Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
pcpatriot.com
Changes at Jackson Park Inn are announced
The Jackson Park Inn (JPI) in Pulaski today announced plans to renovate and upgrade its hotel facilities. JPI opened in 2015 as an independent boutique hotel, an artful renovation of an historic building located at 68 First Street NW in downtown Pulaski. Locally known as the Dunnivant Building and originally constructed in the 1920’s, the building was originally a cannery and grocery warehouse.
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football hires WDBJ-7 sports director Travis Wells as assistant AD for strategic communications
The Virginia Tech Hokies football program announced another significant hire Monday by naming Travis Wells as the assistant athletics director for strategic communications. Wells replaces Pete Moris, who departed in June for a job at Northern Iowa. If you live in or around the New River Valley, Wells is a...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech prepares for move-in day for new and returning students
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech campus is gearing up for students to go back and welcome the new class of Hokies. New and transfer Virginia Tech students will move in starting Monday, August 15. Students will have a specific time slot when they can go to campus, get...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
NRVNews
Cox, Jerry Wayne
Jerry Wayne Cox, 71, more affectionately known as ‘Buddy’ by his family, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on August 5, 2022. He was born to the late John W. Cox and his surviving mother, Mareinda Cox. Besides his father, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Sutphin and his brother Van Douglas Cox.
WSLS
Pry, staff redefining ‘clean slate’ for Virginia Tech football
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech held its Media Day Wednesday afternoon with first year head coach Brent Pry and his staff providing updates on the program. The Hokies are in their second week of fall camp in Blacksburg and are still making adjustments and improvements. We learned that many players will be making position changes heading into 2022 which Pry said is refreshing.
WXII 12
Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Avery County, NC at 1222 pm EDT, Aug 10th 2022
At 1221 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Rominger, or. near Beech Mountain, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this. storm. Locations impacted include…. Boone…. Blowing Rock…. Beech Mountain…. Foscoe…. Sugar Grove. Locally heavy rain will...
chathamstartribune.com
Top Sovah exec to retire
The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
