Read full article on original website
Related
Emergency responders head to Hwy 154 for bridge incident
Drivers along Hwy 154 near Goleta can expect to see emergency responders near Stagecoach Rd. Tuesday morning.
kclu.org
Man dies as a result of Conejo Valley mobile home fire
Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire which fatally injured a Conejo Valley man. Ventura County firefighters responded to reports of a burning mobile home on the 50 block of Saint John Court in Thousand Oaks around 2 a.m. Tuesday. They found flames and smoke in...
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday
A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
kclu.org
Man headed to prison for car crash which killed one, seriously injured second in Ventura County
A Ventura County man is headed to prison for an alcohol-related car crash which killed one of his teenage passengers, and seriously injured a second. It happened in June of last year. Nelson Manuel Rivas was driving on Highway 101 near Ventura when he lost control of the car, and crashed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
Originally Published By: County of Santa Barbara Webpage:. ” Vandenberg Village, Calif. – A suspect who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, followed by a foot pursuit has been arrested. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 6:52 PM, deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road in Orcutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and drove towards the Lompoc area while committing numerous traffic violations. Additional resources from County Air Support, California Highway Patrol, Lompoc Police and a Sheriff’s K9 Unit responded to assist. Deputies learned that the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Clinton Cellona, had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest.
Santa Barbara Independent
Summertime Is Street Work Time in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbarans may need to add a few minutes to their drive if their destination is anywhere in town, as street detours are popping up everywhere unexpectedly. Work on Santa Barbara Street has left a silky-smooth surface, for example, but this Wednesday morning, a line of cones appeared in the middle of some intersections. Standing downwind made it clear there were sewer lines down there.
Fire crews stop brush fire surrounded by vineyards in Santa Ynez Valley
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were able to quickly stop a brush fire in the Santa Ynez Valley Monday afternoon. The post Fire crews stop brush fire surrounded by vineyards in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road
Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire at 0.85 acres off of Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road, according to County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason. The post Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
syvnews.com
New fire station could be in the works for downtown Solvang
The city of Solvang may be looking at development of a new, stand-alone fire station downtown within several years. Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig told the council Monday that 13 of County Fire’s 16 stations are at least 50 years old, and three are older than 60 years.
kvta.com
One Person Reported Dead Following Mobile Home Fire In Newbury Park
(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) One person was reported dead following a mobile home fire in Newbury Park early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported at 1:49 AM at 57 St. John's Court in a mobile home park located near Ventu Park Road and Lynn Road, south of the 101 Freeway.
Lompoc woman arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run
A Lompoc woman is in the hospital after police say she was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.
Central Coast dog burned in fiery fight that led to owner’s death. He needs a new home
Charlie the chatty terrier is recovering from injuries he suffered in a domestic dispute that landed his owner’s son in jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fletcher Fire contained after burning multiple acres in Santa Ynez
Firefighters have stopped the progress of a fire that burned multiple acres in Santa Ynez Monday afternoon.
Woman arrested after hit-and-run crash caused critical injuries
The Lompoc Police Department arrested a Lompoc woman on Monday night for allegedly hitting and driving over another woman and then fleeing the scene. The post Woman arrested after hit-and-run crash caused critical injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Detectives Seize Massive Amount of Illegal Drugs in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday, August 4, and seized a massive amount of various illegal drugs, including 17,000 fentanyl pills. Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Curryer Street at around 7 a.m. As a...
kvta.com
Oxnard Man Sentenced For Fatal DUI Crash In Ventura
An Oxnard man was sentenced Tuesday to 5 years and 8 months in state prison for a fatal DUI crash in June of 2021 in Ventura. Now 23-year-old Nelson Rivas had earlier pleaded guilty to Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated and DUI of Alcoholic Beverage Causing Injury for the crash on the 101 Freeway in Ventura that killed one passenger and injured another.
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from Orcutt
SBSO Deputies establishing a perimeter around the suspects last known locationBen Parliament / Ment Media. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy on patrol in Orcutt saw a vehicle driving unsafe and tried to pull it over, the vehicle immediately fled and headed southbound on Highway 135 towards Lompoc.
Santa Barbara Independent
Will New Los Padres Forest Plan Rein In Wildfire?
If the past is anything to go by, out-of-control wildfires are a legacy Santa Barbara and the American West are facing as climate changes dry out the landscape and result in little or too much rain and many dead or dying trees. While the properties of people living in the foothills and mountains are most at risk from a big wind-driven fire, even downtown Santa Barbara faced evacuation west of Garden Street at the height of the Jesusita Fire in 2009, as did Montecito and Goleta in subsequent fires.
foxla.com
3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village. It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running...
Santa Barbara Independent
Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California
Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
Comments / 0