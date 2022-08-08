ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TheStreet

GM Sets Date for Its Mercedes-Benz Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report continues to play hide and seek with its rivals. The veteran carmaker has decided to gradually reveal a vehicle that is supposed to restore Cadillac, its premium brand, to its place in the select club of luxury cars. The objective of...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK

Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
CARS
hypebeast.com

Volkswagen Launches Working Prototype of Flying Passenger Drone

As other established automakers such as XPeng and Aston Martin reveal ambitious plans of stepping into the world of air mobility, Volkswagen now ventures into aircraft design for the first time with the launch of a new “state-of-the-art passenger drone prototype.” Dressed in a black and gold livery, the four-seated automated vehicle is officially named VMO and nicknamed “Flying Tiger,” coinciding with this year’s zodiac based on the lunar calendar.
TECHNOLOGY
electrek.co

If you want an EV, buy this week – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes

Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next week if the House passes the bill and President Biden signs it quickly as is expected.
INCOME TAX
Top Speed

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme

Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
CARS
electrek.co

Sunrun, Ford’s official charging partner, launches a home EV charger

San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, has launched a new home electric vehicle (EV) charger. Sunrun’s 40-amp Level 2 EV charger is compatible with all EV models. The charger also offers smart features that allow customers to configure charger settings and control charging.
VERMONT STATE
electrek.co

Stellantis achieves record first half 2022 earnings, BEV sales climb nearly 50% YOY

One of the largest global automakers, Stellantis, posted its first-half earnings for 2022. Stellantis’s electrification strategy is paying off so far as it takes second place globally in BEV and low emission vehicle (LEV) sales. The auto industry has faced several headwinds over the past several years between chip...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more

Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

The 1,049 HP Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar May Take on the Nürburgring Record

Click here to read the full article. The Mercedes-AMG One is a complex bit of kit. Touting a Formula 1-derived plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 1.6-liter V-6 that spins to a dizzying 11,000 rpm, the heavily scooped, spoilered, and finned hypercar has experienced serious setbacks since it first dropped cover at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. Daimler’s then-boss Dieter Zetsche and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 ace Lewis Hamilton touted the car as a race car disguised as a road car, and by all accounts the consumer product is actually more mechanically ambitious than its F1 counterpart. Hence development hell through the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche and Piech Families Want To Keep VW On A Tight Leash

While Volkswagen is a publicly traded company, it is majority controlled by Porsche SE, which is owned by the Porsche and Piech families. According to sources close to the matter, the families are looking to get VW back in shape by influencing decisions and being more involved. Volkswagen has had...
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan

Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
CARS
insideevs.com

BMW Delivers Final i3 Models In Special Ceremony At Munich Museum

After over eight years of production, BMW finally discontinued the i3 in June. However, the last cars were only delivered this week. All 18 final models featured the same Galvanic Gold and black paint job. Customers got the chance to pick up their cars from BMW's Munich Museum. Throughout its...
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame

Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Jaguar Land Rover opens new facility to test next-generation EVs

Jaguar Land Rover is another automaker investing heavily to gain market share with its EVs. The company is announcing that it’s opening a new testing facility for its advanced electric vehicles. In Jaguar Land Rover’s latest push for EV market share, the company is announcing a new testing facility...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Tesla teases new energy products coming this year

In an internal meeting, Tesla teased new and updated energy products coming later this year along with a better customer front-end for solar installations. Tesla’s energy division definitely lives in the shadows of its automotive business. When most people think “Tesla,” they think of electric cars, but the company has had a renewed focus on energy products lately through its Tesla Energy division.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

EVgo Q2 earnings: accelerating growth on soaring EV demand, revenue up 90% YOY

The US’s most extensive public fast charging network, EVgo, reported Q2 earnings today, reflecting strong growth on the heels of soaring EV demand. EVgo operates over 850 fast charging locations across 30 states, making it the most prominent public fast charging network in the US. The company has been leading the charge for EV adoption by partnering with top automakers and providing charging access for consumers.
ECONOMY

