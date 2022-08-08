Read full article on original website
WBOC
Delaware Attorney General Announces Launch of Abortion Legal Helpline
WILMINGTON, Del. - On Wednesday, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced the launch of the new Legal Abortion Helpline. The Helpline will provide free legal advice and guidance to anyone in Delaware, including people seeking an abortion and healthcare providers and organizations providing support for abortion patients. This comes after...
AG Jennings announces abortion hotline
WDEL 1150AM
State capitol may be in line for improvements
Legislative Hall in Dover may be expanded. A group of lawmakers, staff and Delaware residents met recently to talk about the needs of those who work in the building and to make recommendations on improvements and possible expansion. Legislative Hall has been home to the General Assembly since 1933. The...
5 First State teens named ‘National Student Leaders’
Five Delaware junior and senior high school students have been selected as Bank of America Student Leaders. The Student Leader Program began in 2004 with the intent to help prepare students to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development. “The students are standout young adults who were selected for their involvement in standing up against inequality and injustice, as ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Instituting a reunification plan for Delaware schools
During the month of August the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is holding two-day seminars in each county, promoting the "Standard Reunification Method" for use in Delaware public and charter schools during an emergency. "Many people construe that with active shooting situations but it could also be bomb threats, it...
2 Men from Georgia Pled Guilty to Firearms Charges in Delaware
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, recently announced that Ryan Freeman and Shaquayvis Asberry, both from the Atlanta, Georgia area, pled guilty to conspiring to deal firearms without a license and related gun charges in federal court. Freeman pled guilty on July 12, 2022. Asberry pled guilty yesterday, August 3, 2022. The Honorable Colm F. Connolly, Chief Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, accepted both pleas.
delawarepublic.org
University of Delaware study underscores link between eviction and homelessness
A new study from the University of Delaware’s Center for Community Research and Service finds more than one-fifth of a sample group of Delawareans experiencing homelessness had recently been through an eviction. Unlike similar studies conducted in other states, the UD study didn’t rely on self-reported eviction data from...
State education test scores dismal, described as ‘crisis’
WBOC
Georgetown East Gateway Project is Completed
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Local leaders marked the completion of the $19.1 million project on Tuesday. The Georgetown East Gateway project include more turn lanes, signal enhancements, pavement resurfacing and bike lanes. This project began in spring 2020. Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski was joined today by U.S. Senator Tom Carper along with other Delaware government officials.
Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner
The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will honor a company rather than a person: MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
Delaware to spend $18 million on EV chargers
Delaware’s transportation department will use federal infrastructure funds to install multi-car electric vehicle chargers along major travel routes throughout the state. The move comes as part of a national effort to increase access to electric vehicle charging stations, thereby making electric vehicles a more reliable means of transportation. Delaware Department of Transportation secretary Nicole Majeski said installing charging stations in ... Read More
‘Tough couple of years’: Delaware students’ academic proficiency far below pre-pandemic levels
While almost all Delaware K-12 students were back in the classroom last school year — albeit with periodic pandemic quarantines and closures — statewide testing scores remained well below the achievement levels of five years ago. The state released the scores for its 140,000 public school students Tuesday...
WDEL 1150AM
Jury picked in 2nd trial for Delaware man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has been selected in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The judge and lawyers on Tuesday settled on 18 people, including six alternates,...
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
If you’re looking for a rental home, you already know this
Delaware’s rental vacancy rate has fallen to the third lowest in the country, according to recently released U.S. Census Bureau data. The vacancy rate indicates the percentage of year-round rental units that are unoccupied at the end of each quarter. According to the Census Bureau, only 2.6% of Delaware’s year-round rental units were vacant at the end of June. Only ... Read More
10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware
He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever. Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country. Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware wildland firefighters heading west
A team of 20 Delaware wildland firefighters departed Smyrna's Blackbird Forest base camp on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, headed to Northern California to assist in battling the McKinney Fire. Kyle Hoyd with the Delaware Forest Service said the team has a long road trip ahead of them. "Probably going to...
PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
