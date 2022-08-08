ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

snntv.com

SCF hosting tryouts August 19th

BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - State College of Florida will host men's basketball tryouts next week. Next Friday, the 19th, at 3pm at Hal Chasey Gymnasium, Coach Tom Parks and the Manatees will host open tryouts for the SCF Basketball team. To participate in the tryouts, attendees must have collegiate eligibility and...
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Six area schools atop preseason football rankings

HSFA (SNN-TV) - With football season kicking off next week, HighSchoolFootballAmerica.com has ranked six area schools among the top 121 in Florida and top 1,000 in the country. Leading the way at No.7 is IMG Academy, who begin their season with a kickoff classic next Friday against the 23rd ranked...
FLORIDA STATE
snntv.com

Riverview hosting multiteam scrimmage Thursday

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Riverview High School will host a multi-team scrimmage beginning at 6pm this Thursday at the Ram Bowl. Venice and Manatee will begin the festivities with a 40-play scrimmage, only to be followed by scrimmages between the combination of Southeast, Cardinal Mooney and the host Riverview Rams. Following...
RIVERVIEW, FL
snntv.com

Libby Beene prepares for Rowing Championship

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - At 75 years old, 100 seems to be the perfect number for one Sarasota rower, 100 medals that is. Sarasota rower Libby Beene seeks to add medals to her collection with wins at the US Masters National Championships. Two medals will round out her career winnings to 100 medals.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

The Suncoast celebrates National Pickleball Day

SARASOTA COUNTY - Today is National Pickleball Day!. “It’s an easy sport to get started in," says Director of Marketing of the Pickleball Club, Nova Grande. “But whether you are a beginner or an advanced player to get started you just need a ball, a net, and some friends and you’re ready to get going," says Grande.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota Memorial's North Port hospital outlines opening date

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The new North Port hospital could be years away from coming to fruition. City leaders met with Sarasota Memorial Health Care System officials to try to create a pathway to bringing a hospital to North Port. David Verinder, the CEO and President of Sarasota Memorial Health...
NORTH PORT, FL
snntv.com

Venice's Orion Kerkering named to FCL Phillies active roster

VENICE (SNN-TV) - Former Venice High and USF pitcher, Orion Kerkering heard his named called by the Philadelphia Phillies in last month's MLB Draft, thus beginning his big-league journey. Following being drafted Kerkering met the Phillies brass in the city of the Brotherly Love, before reporting to workouts in Clearwater...
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

Bradenton Police K9 dies after cancer battle

MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - The Bradenton community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired Bradenton Police K9 Riggs passed away at the age of 10 following a lengthy battle of cancer. Officers say the K9 was a faithful partner and family member of Officer Matt Palmer. Riggs...
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Sarasota recovery home helping women fighting addiction

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Breaking the chain of addiction is not easy. But, one Suncoast organization is offering women a safe space to do just that. Two brave women share their stories. “I didn’t know anything about recovery, but I knew there had to help out there," SARA House resident...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

World-renowned violinist inspires Suncoat arts teachers

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - A world-renowned performer and disability advocate makes a stop on the Suncoast to inspire arts educators. "Every single student deserves a high-quality arts education," Van Wezel Foundation Executive Director of Education Kelli Maldonado said. With school starting this week, the Van Wezel Foundation joined the School...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Couple arrested in huge Charlotte County drug bust

Charlotte County, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 (SNN TV) - That was not the only big drug bust on the Suncoast today, as the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office got in on the action with a bust that netted 6 lbs. of meth, 58 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of Oxy, and much, much more.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Eight arrested on drug, weapons charges

SARASOTA- Eight facing drug and weapons charges as Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wraps up a months-long investigation. After a spike in drug sales and gun violence in North Sarasota, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office conducted undercover investigations in the Parking lot of the Purple Store. “That was actually the...
SARASOTA, FL

