Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Tikkun Olam review – gripping dissection of identity politics and the culture wars
This play’s name comes from the religious concept of repairing or rebuilding the world in Judaism, though you’re never sure whether it is meant ironically. What is clear is the desperately topical nature of playwright Teunkie Van Der Sluijs’ debut with its culture wars, identity politics and, at the centre, a discussion about whom we choose to memorialise and why.
24 Movie Mistakes I Can't Believe They Kept In The Final Product
TIL the iconic Star Wars lightsaber sound was caused by the sound designer using a faulty mic.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ Get Zurich Film Festival Gala Screenings
Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin, from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri director Martin McDonagh; Edward Berger’s German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front; and Cannes winners Triangle of Sadness and Broker are among the titles getting the red-carpet treatment at this year’s Zurich International Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 22 – Oct 2. Zurich has unveiled the first seven of its red-carpet gala premieres for the 2022 fest. Most will be heading to Zurich after their world premieres elsewhere. Banshees of Inisherin will first bow in competition in Venice, while All Quiet on the Western Front, a...
Pandora’s New Pets, Woon-A-Tai Signs With IMG, Jordan’s Jersey for Sale
RUFF LIFE: Pandora is the latest brand to address the fizzy market for premium pet accessories: Bone, heart and paw-shaped charms are the most striking feature of the Danish jeweler’s pet collars, available in two colors and four sizes. “Cuteness overload, guaranteed,” its press release purrs, noting that “proud...
Important Moments In Black LGBTQ+ History
The Chicago Defender ran an ad for it, portraying Rainey in masculine attire, flirting with females.
The Viral TikTok Honey Spell, Explained
Eating honey every day can offer health benefits. But either way, it tastes delicious and never expires, so it's always a good thing to have around. But did you know it can be used for more than easing your next sore throat? Believe it or not, honey has also served as a symbol of worship in many religious practices throughout history.
Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online
It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
How RHODubai's Nina Ali and Sara Al Madani Are Breaking Stereotypes of Middle Eastern Women
Watch: RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives. The Real Housewives of Dubai is making history in more ways than one. In addition to being the first time the series has gone international, Bravo's latest installment—set in the Arab world—features two Muslim Housewives: Nina Ali and Sara Al Madani.
Guide to Surviving Masculinist Territory review – walking tour of misogyny
We’re standing with our thoughts on Edinburgh’s Meadows while listening to Foreigner’s I Want to Know What Love Is. It is just the sort of soft-rock number the subject of Marion Thomas’s drama would listen to, with his bland tastes, fancy car and obsession with appearances. He is an involuntary celibate – or incel – a man as lacking in self-awareness as he is filled with hatred for a world he believes has let him down.
