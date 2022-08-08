Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Medford Police searching for stolen trailer
MEDFORD — Medford Police are asking for the public's help to find a cargo trailer that was stolen and may have been sold. On July 29 at 3:00 pm, the 28-foot TNT brand cargo trailer that was stolen from the lot of Pressure Point Roofing, located at 5235 Rainbow Drive (near the intersection of Table Rock Road and East Vilas Road).
KTVL
One suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting in Klamath Falls
Klamath Falls, Ore. — At approximately 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a knife at the White House Apartments located at 224 South Broad Street. According to the report, one person was injured and the involved parties...
Report of shots fired in Chiloquin, turns into a Homicide
On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Av in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival deputies discovered two victims, one with minor injuries who was transported to SkyLakes Medical Center by Chiloquin Fire & Rescue ambulance. The second victim, Tyler Bates, 33 of Chiloquin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Klamath Falls News
Shooting in Chiloquin leaves one dead another injured
CHILOQUIN, Ore. - On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 1:15 AM deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims. The first victim had minor injuries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
Homicide investigation in Klamath County; 2 arrested
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people in a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin after a reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found two victims, the sheriff’s office...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in McKinney Fire identified as Klamath National Forest employee
YREKA, Calif. - A woman killed in the McKinney Fire was an employee of the Klamath National Forest who lived in the community of Klamath River. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said Kathy Shoopman died in her home after the McKinney Fire burned through her community. Shoopman started working...
Klamath Falls News
O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen
A Redmond man was arrested and jailed on drunken and reckless driving and other charges in a head-on crash Friday night in Tumalo that sent the other driver, a California teen, to the hospital with serious injuries, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen appeared first on KTVZ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Lightning leaves 21 wildfires this week in Klamath & Lake Counties
LAKEVIEW, Ore. — Lightning across Klamath and Lake Counties in Oregon this week is leaving 21 wildfires, so far. As the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) area received active lightning a second week in a row, Monday evening’s storm sparked 21 confirmed fires. SCOFMP and Lakeview Interagency Fire Center say, "Although lightning activity was heavy, much of the storm came with rain, keeping many of the new starts less than a tenth of an acre."
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County post offices reopen after being shut down by McKinney, Yeti, Alex fires
Post offices that closed or are unusable due to McKinney, Yeti and Alex fires have reopened or are partnering with other post offices to provide mail services to their communities. They're also working to get mail to people displaced from evacuated areas. As of Tuesday, two post offices near burn...
KTVL
UPDATED: ODF, Fire District 3 extinguish structure, spot fires in Eagle Point
Eagle Point, Ore. — UPDATED August 8 at 4:45 p.m. The small grassfire portion of this incident has been extinguished and structural resources are continuing to work the structure fire. ODF resources are remaining on scene to ensure against any additional spot fires. The cause of this fire will...
Herald and News
Up in the air: Klamath Falls man treated to F-15 flight for his service to the community
An F-15 streaked through the open air, surrounded by clear blue sky. To the casual observer, it was not unusual. Not in Klamath Falls where F-15s fly regularly on training missions out of Kingsley Field. The jet sped over the desert toward Crater Lake. It was then that Doug Brown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
focushillsboro.com
Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)
Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
KTVL
Removing hazardous lead out of older homes to keep children and families safe
Medford, Or. — A new program is designed to help the residents of Medford whose homes were built before 1978. Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley is partnering with the city of Medford to introduce the Lead Hazard Reduction Program. “We’ll be looking for families that are living in older...
KTVL
Ask 10: What's happening to Ross on Poplar drive?
News 10 viewer Franklyn asked if the Ross Dress For Less on Poplar drive is closing, or if they're opening a new location. News 10 spoke to a member of the management team at Ross dress for less on Poplar drive, in Medford, who said their location on Poplar drive isn't going anywhere.
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KDRV
McKinney Fire: ongoing progress threatened by dangerous weather in days ahead
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials are reporting progress against the now 60,000 acre McKinney Fire, but firefighters are keeping their heads on a swivel with the red flag warning in effect, expecting periods of critical weather conditions across northern California. This warning impacts fire suppression efforts as the hot and dry afternoons, along with winds, could make control efforts difficult.
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
KTVL
Smartphone app works to bring 24/7 information during wildfires, evacuations
Siskiyou County, CA — As wildfires continue to burn in Siskiyou County and across the west, the need for accurate and timely information is stronger than ever. With warnings, alerts and evacuations abound, the quest for perfectly accurate information 24/7 may be an impossible task, but one group is trying to make it a reality.
Comments / 1