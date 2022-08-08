ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Medford Police searching for stolen trailer

MEDFORD — Medford Police are asking for the public's help to find a cargo trailer that was stolen and may have been sold. On July 29 at 3:00 pm, the 28-foot TNT brand cargo trailer that was stolen from the lot of Pressure Point Roofing, located at 5235 Rainbow Drive (near the intersection of Table Rock Road and East Vilas Road).
Report of shots fired in Chiloquin, turns into a Homicide

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Av in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival deputies discovered two victims, one with minor injuries who was transported to SkyLakes Medical Center by Chiloquin Fire & Rescue ambulance. The second victim, Tyler Bates, 33 of Chiloquin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Shooting in Chiloquin leaves one dead another injured

CHILOQUIN, Ore. - On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 1:15 AM deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims. The first victim had minor injuries...
Homicide investigation in Klamath County; 2 arrested

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people in a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin after a reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found two victims, the sheriff’s office...
Woman killed in McKinney Fire identified as Klamath National Forest employee

YREKA, Calif. - A woman killed in the McKinney Fire was an employee of the Klamath National Forest who lived in the community of Klamath River. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said Kathy Shoopman died in her home after the McKinney Fire burned through her community. Shoopman started working...
O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen

A Redmond man was arrested and jailed on drunken and reckless driving and other charges in a head-on crash Friday night in Tumalo that sent the other driver, a California teen, to the hospital with serious injuries, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen appeared first on KTVZ.
Lightning leaves 21 wildfires this week in Klamath & Lake Counties

LAKEVIEW, Ore. — Lightning across Klamath and Lake Counties in Oregon this week is leaving 21 wildfires, so far. As the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) area received active lightning a second week in a row, Monday evening’s storm sparked 21 confirmed fires. SCOFMP and Lakeview Interagency Fire Center say, "Although lightning activity was heavy, much of the storm came with rain, keeping many of the new starts less than a tenth of an acre."
Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)

Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
Ask 10: What's happening to Ross on Poplar drive?

News 10 viewer Franklyn asked if the Ross Dress For Less on Poplar drive is closing, or if they're opening a new location. News 10 spoke to a member of the management team at Ross dress for less on Poplar drive, in Medford, who said their location on Poplar drive isn't going anywhere.
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations

The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
McKinney Fire: ongoing progress threatened by dangerous weather in days ahead

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials are reporting progress against the now 60,000 acre McKinney Fire, but firefighters are keeping their heads on a swivel with the red flag warning in effect, expecting periods of critical weather conditions across northern California. This warning impacts fire suppression efforts as the hot and dry afternoons, along with winds, could make control efforts difficult.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

