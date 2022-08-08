ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium

By Rachel Holt
 2 days ago

"We're blessed": Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium 02:01

BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees."

"We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli.

Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision.

"When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on a business plan with my professors. Signed my first lease when I was turning 22 years old," said Lupoli.

That was in 1990 and since that first store opened in Salem, New Hampshire, Sal's Pizza can now be found at TD Garden and Fenway Park. As of this month, Sal's Pizza is the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

"To be able to be affiliated with the Patriots and the way they think about quality and the way we think about quality and being local, it's a natural fit. We're blessed," said Lupoli.

"We've been expanding on the wholesale side for a number of years but on the retail side, we've got our retail stores along with the sports venues, a number of universities, we have the 'Sal's Express'," said Lupoli.

Three decades later, the signature three-pound pies are being served at 50 Sal's Pizza locations across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

"Their two slices are basically like a medium pizza that you would get from a different pizza place," said customer Trevar Martin.

"It was really my father and mother that said make the biggest pizza, make the tastiest pizza, sell it for the best price, you'll do all the business. And they were right," said Lupoli.

William Whalen
2d ago

its good for their business but I never understood why people love sals pizza so much...there much better pizza out there

