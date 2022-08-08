Triple inhaler therapy should be reserved for patients with COPD with a history of asthma, multiple recent exacerbations, and poor lung function. In COPD treatment, the step up from a dual bronchodilator to triple inhaler therapy is an important clinical decision, explains Samy Suissa, PhD. “Randomized trials on triple therapy reported surprisingly remarkable benefits on mortality compared with dual bronchodilators,” he says. “However, most patients in these studies were already using an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) that they had to discontinue at randomization, making these findings ambiguous. Indeed, these trials found that mortality was not lower but, in fact, tended to be higher with triple therapy among those patients who were not previously on ICS.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO