Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Newton-John seen on daughter Chloe Lattanzi’s Instagram 3 days before death
Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a photo with her mom three days before she died on Monday. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo posing together and smiling in an open field. Lattanzi, 36, wore an off-the-shoulder tight white dress while Newton-John went with a beige pleated skirt and a white long-sleeve button down tied at the waist. “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj 💋💕👯♀️” she captioned the photo on Friday. Lattanzi, who was Newton-John’s only child, also honored her mom with a series of photos on Instagram after her death was announced Monday afternoon. “So much love sent to you sweet...
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73
Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling’s Love Story: Inside Their Marriage
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling got married in 2008 after falling in love during a trip they took together to the Amazon. They kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and had gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 14-year marriage — including the Grease star’s battles with cancer. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Olivia and John’s love story.
James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed
James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Grease’ Cast: Where Are They Now? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and More
Grease is the word! When Grease hit theaters in June 1978, it was an instant hit — and its cast members became instant stars. Based on the 1971 musical of the same name, the film follows students at Rydell High School after they return from summer break in 1958. As memorably recapped in the song […]
Olivia Newton-John Left Behind an Incredible Legacy: See Her Net Worth After Her Death
Late Grease actress Olivia Newton-John conquered the silver screen, the Billboard charts and did incredible humanitarian work throughout her career. Before her death in August 2022, the star amassed a massive net worth from her years of hard work in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about her legacy and fortune she left behind.
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
John Travolta, Julianne Hough, Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death
Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, her husband, John Easterling, shared on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 years old. Newton-John was a celebrated actor and singer-songwriter, best know for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical Grease. Her ballad from the movie, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” secured a nomination for best original song at the 1978 Academy Awards, and found a resurgence on TikTok last year. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner with a musical career that spanned five decades. Later in her life, she spoke openly about her battles with breast cancer, and created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Newton-John shared touching Instagram post with her husband before her death
Olivia Newton-John shared a touching photograph of herself and her husband John Easterling just days before she died.The 73-year-old Grease star died on Monday (8 August) following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”Over the weekend, Newton-John shared a photo of herself along with her husband where she can be seen smiling and cuddling up to him.Newton-John was wearing a...
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos
Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
John Travolta On Olivia Newton-John's Death: ‘You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better’
The actor wrote a tribute to his "Grease" co-star, Olivia Newton-John, 73, after her death was reported on Monday.
‘Grease’ Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at age 73 after a battle with breast cancer. The British born Australian star shot to fame in “Grease” opposite John Travolta in 1978. A four-time Grammy winner, Newton-John won Record of the Year for “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” as well as “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want,” which still ranks as one of the bestselling singles of all time. Newton-John’s husband John Easterling confirmed her passing on Facebook. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grease's Didi Conn Recalls Final Conversation With Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death
Watch: Olivia Newton-John Honored by John Travolta & More Grease Stars. The Grease family is remembering Olivia Newton-John. On Aug. 9, Edith "Didi" Conn, who famously played Frenchy in the 1978 film, shared that she spoke to her co-star a few weeks before she died and said that Olivia's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, had been taking good care of her as her health declined.
‘Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Reveals Huge News After Lengthy Absence From Show
Robin Roberts, host of ABC’s Good Morning America, shared news on Instagram after her lengthy absence from the show. She revealed that she’s been on vacation but she’ll be back on Monday morning. “It’s time to leave our happy place and as you can see @lil_man_lukas is...
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”
Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
What We Know About Ashton Kutcher's Rare Autoimmune Disorder Diagnosis
There are different types of vasculitis depending on which blood vessels are affected, but it's systemic, meaning it can affect multiple organ systems.
What is vasculitis? Ashton Kutcher says he battled rare autoimmune disease that left him unable to walk, hear and see
Ashton Kutcher revealed he battled a rare autoimmune disease that left him unable to walk, hear and see, saying he felt "lucky to be alive" after he recovered. Kutcher explained that he suffered from vasculitis in the National Geographic show, "Running the Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge." A preview clip of his revelation was published by Access Hollywood ahead of Monday's episode.
Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘special friend’ Olivia Newton-John after her death at age 73
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death at the age of 73.News of Newton-John’s passing was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on Monday (8 August).He shared a statement that read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”The Grease star had been dealing with breast cancer for several years, and according to her niece Tottie Goldsmith, she “struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days.Since then,...
Rod Stewart, 77, Spends Quality Time With Kids Kimberly, 42, & Sean, 41, In Italy
Sir Rod Stewart beat the Italian summer heat by dressing in all white on Saturday (Aug. 6). The 77-year-old rocker sported a snow-white linen shirt with matching shorts, flat cap, and sneakers while out and about in Capri, Italy. Sean Stewart and Kimberly Stewart joined their father for this outing. Kimberly, 42, opted for a black minidress and baseball cap, while Sean, 41, seemed to be the fashion middle-ground between his father and sister, dressing in black paisley-print shorts and a white t-shirt. Together, the Stewarts spent some quality time together before rejoining the rest of the clan. ‘
Remembering Some of Olivia Newton-John’s Biggest Hits
The world lost iconic singer and actress Olivia-Newton John on Monday, August 8, 2022. The four-time Grammy award winner rose to the height of stardom in the 1970s and 1980s. Her death comes after her 30-year battle with breast cancer, she was 73. Olivia-Newton John's body of work ranks from...
Health Digest
New York, NY
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0