ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Some breweries face CO2 shortage

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFfg4_0h9dSV9u00

Some local brewers are beginning to experience the effects of a reported national carbon dioxide shortage.

Joshua Lancaster, head brewer at Seven Sounds Brewing, said the company received a notice last week that the brewery would for the foreseeable future be receiving food-grade carbon dioxide (CO2) rather than beverage-grade.

“The differences are miniscule,” Lancaster said, referring to the difference between food-grade and beverage-grade carbon dioxide.

He said the shortage hasn’t created a severe hardship for the company.

“We’re thankful we’re still getting it,” he said of the CO2 shipments.

Lancaster said he has heard that breweries in some other states have had to halt production because they couldn’t get carbon dioxide at all.

“It’s definitely something we are paying attention to,” he said.

Lancaster said when he researched the cause of the carbon dioxide shortage he found some information about contamination at a facility in Mississippi that apparently is causing a supply problem.

Thomas Reese of Ghost Harbor Brewing said he received a letter from his carbon dioxide supplier expressing confidence he’ll continue to be able to deliver the product. However, supplies of CO2 will come with a surcharge for the time being, the supplier said. The surcharge is 11 cents a pound, Reese said.

“While we hate to see one more price increase, the impact of the CO2 price increase is not nearly as much as trying to absorb the grain and hops price increases,” Reese said.

Reese said the letter he received did not mention a shift to food-grade carbon dioxide, but he added that the food-grade product is thoroughly safe and only about one-tenth of a percent less pure than beverage-grade carbon dioxide.

Reese added that the shortage apparently has been more severe in some of the western states. The supplier said the supply outlook is likely to improve by October, he said.

Mark Napolitano of Avdet Brewing said the supply issues with carbon dioxide have not affected his brewery.

Chris Brabble, general manager at City Beverage Company in Elizabeth City, said the company had not been affected by carbon dioxide supply issues. He said he had heard about a reported CO2 shortage but City Beverage has not encountered any issues. The company no longer operates a draft trailer, so it doesn’t use carbon dioxide in its operations, he said.

But Brabble said City Beverage distributes numerous craft beers, and he said that if there were a severe shortage of carbon dioxide he believes it would have been reflected in supply shortage from those suppliers.

So far, though, none of the company’s craft beer suppliers has reported any difficulty in providing their product, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)

Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Supply, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Lifestyle
City
Elizabeth City, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
travelnowsmart.com

Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Locations

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be restorative. That’s the reason that lots of vacationers are particularly drawn in to Virginia Beach. The hotel city’s ambience is simply among the lots of destinations. It additionally has an excellent eating scene. Start your early morning right by delighting...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide#Breweries#Brewery#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#Ghost Harbor Brewing
Channelocity

Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia Beach

(Kzenon/Adobe Stock Images) Even though Valentine's Day is months away, love is in the air. The state of Virginia's slogan isn't "Virginia is for Lovers" for nothing. If you're looking to wine and dine your love interest, if you're just looking to experience the most romantic restaurants in Virginia Beach, look no further than these top spots.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Tossed and Sauced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Ryan Mitchell owns a jewelry store in Chesapeake, but five years ago, he took a chance and opened a restaurant, too. He says the Great Bridge area needed a family-friendly sports bar. So, he created one at Tossed and Sauced. "You know you toss the pizza,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Conditional Use Permit for car wash denied

Last night, City Council denied a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the construction and operation of a car wash facility at 10907 & 10911 Warwick Boulevard. The proposal was for a 3,887-square-foot tunnel car wash building with 20 parking spaces, 16 of which were with vacuum units. There was concern among Council that this use would significantly impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with additional traffic to the non-signalized intersection at Warwick Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and noise from the equipment and vacuum islands. Additionally, as an automotive use, the proposed car wash is not consistent with the One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. City Council’s denial of the request is in line with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial. Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) approvedThe FY 2023-2027 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) is an $847.9 million financial plan that includes projects supported by the General Fund ($643.9 million) and by User-Fee funds ($204 million). The proposed CIP reflects substantial investment in transportation infrastructure; community development and redevelopment; schools; public buildings; parks and recreation; mission-critical equipment and apparatus; and waterworks, sanitary sewer, and stormwater systems.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Stereogum

Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd

Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Leading Lawn and Garden Manufacturer Selects Virginia for Expansion

Oldcastle APG Lawn & Garden creating 28 new jobs, renovating vacant building into new production facility. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the City of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in the Commonwealth, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will lead to major new investment, and the creation of 28 new jobs. The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners. Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy