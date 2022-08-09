Some breweries face CO2 shortage

Some local brewers are beginning to experience the effects of a reported national carbon dioxide shortage.

Joshua Lancaster, head brewer at Seven Sounds Brewing, said the company received a notice last week that the brewery would for the foreseeable future be receiving food-grade carbon dioxide (CO2) rather than beverage-grade.

“The differences are miniscule,” Lancaster said, referring to the difference between food-grade and beverage-grade carbon dioxide.

He said the shortage hasn’t created a severe hardship for the company.

“We’re thankful we’re still getting it,” he said of the CO2 shipments.

Lancaster said he has heard that breweries in some other states have had to halt production because they couldn’t get carbon dioxide at all.

“It’s definitely something we are paying attention to,” he said.

Lancaster said when he researched the cause of the carbon dioxide shortage he found some information about contamination at a facility in Mississippi that apparently is causing a supply problem.

Thomas Reese of Ghost Harbor Brewing said he received a letter from his carbon dioxide supplier expressing confidence he’ll continue to be able to deliver the product. However, supplies of CO2 will come with a surcharge for the time being, the supplier said. The surcharge is 11 cents a pound, Reese said.

“While we hate to see one more price increase, the impact of the CO2 price increase is not nearly as much as trying to absorb the grain and hops price increases,” Reese said.

Reese said the letter he received did not mention a shift to food-grade carbon dioxide, but he added that the food-grade product is thoroughly safe and only about one-tenth of a percent less pure than beverage-grade carbon dioxide.

Reese added that the shortage apparently has been more severe in some of the western states. The supplier said the supply outlook is likely to improve by October, he said.

Mark Napolitano of Avdet Brewing said the supply issues with carbon dioxide have not affected his brewery.

Chris Brabble, general manager at City Beverage Company in Elizabeth City, said the company had not been affected by carbon dioxide supply issues. He said he had heard about a reported CO2 shortage but City Beverage has not encountered any issues. The company no longer operates a draft trailer, so it doesn’t use carbon dioxide in its operations, he said.

But Brabble said City Beverage distributes numerous craft beers, and he said that if there were a severe shortage of carbon dioxide he believes it would have been reflected in supply shortage from those suppliers.

So far, though, none of the company’s craft beer suppliers has reported any difficulty in providing their product, he said.