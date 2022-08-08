Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
abccolumbia.com
Free bookbags & school supplies at Alpha Lambda Psi’s Back to School Drive!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Alpha Lambda Psi is handing out free school supplies at its Back to School Drive this Saturday!. It takes place at Owens Field Skate Park on 1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curtis spoke with Alpha Lambda Psi’s CEO and Visionary...
Free gunlocks available Thursday, August 11, at Columbia event
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) and Richland County Sheriff's Department are partnering with Serve and Connect to provide free gun locks to the community. Gun violence has become an issue in...
'It's a nice start': 14 affordable housing developments coming to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 14 affordable housing developments, totaling more than 2,000 units, are planned or permitted to be built in Columbia in the coming years. Residents near the intersection of Mason Road and North Main Street have already seen progress being made on one of those developments. The development,...
abccolumbia.com
Richland One 2022 Back-to-School Convocation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland One’s 2022 Back-to-School convocation was held today at Eau Claire High School. The event serves as an official kick off to the school year for all employees and the district is thanking them in advance for the hard work. As the school...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelakemurraynews.net
Lexington District One board members to review superintendent search applications
Members of the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees will review superintendent search applications with the South Carolina School Boards Association on Wednesday, August 10. Board members will review applications intermittently between 9:15 a.m.–12 p.m. at Lexington District One Central Services, located at 100 Tarrar Springs Road in Lexington.
coladaily.com
First Citizens Bank supports Workforce Development at Midlands Technical College
First Citizens Bank recently donated $50,000 to Midlands Technical College’s (MTC) QuickJobs workforce development program. The generous donation was given to help close the job skills gap and quickly fill open positions in the region. “First Citizens is pleased to partner with Midlands Technical College to fund scholarships through...
New program coming to Kershaw County School District to ensure students are reading at grade level
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new program is coming to the Kershaw County School District to make sure students are reading at their grade level. It all comes from a partnership with United Way of Kershaw County, AmeriCorp, and the Kershaw County School District to create a "Ready Readers" program, the program is to make sure those in elementary school are reading at their grade level.
The Post and Courier
As number of smoke shops in Columbia rises, city considers restrictions
COLUMBIA — When Andrew Bagley opened Illuminati Smoke Shop in 2016, it was one of 10 stores selling vapes, hemp products and smoking tools in Columbia, he said. This year, it's closer to one of 30, he said. High profits and low barriers to entry have caused the boom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Newberry draws visitors and harbors community with special events and shops
NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO) — A little more than 40 miles northwest of Columbia sits the lovely town of Newberry. Around 10,000 thousand residents call the Newberry county seat home. “All of us would stand outside when COVID started and thought ‘The only thing we hear is leaf blowers and...
West Columbia businesses explain 'Business Watch' program benefits
CAYCE, S.C. — A new business watch program, started by the Cayce West Columbia chamber of commerce is now up and running. It's similar to a neighborhood watch program in coordination with law enforcement. Staying on alert on all fronts is what's priority for local businesses part of the...
coladaily.com
Unis Boutique officially opens in Five Points
Five Points Association and City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Unis Boutique on Monday, August 8. Unis Boutique opened in June and is a handmade jewelry shop. The store offers clothing for women of all sizes, other accessories like handbags and shoes, swimwear, work attire and more.
thenewirmonews.com
First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete
Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
wach.com
Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County
A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
Lee County's only homeless shelter begins renovations on first-ever physical building
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — As the homeless population increases across the Midlands, the only homeless shelter in Lee County is getting ready to open. Lee County Shared Hope, Inc. will be renovating its first physical location to expand its services. "I’m 67 years old," she said. "If you don’t have...
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week
The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
Rural Health Services offers assistance during Healthcare for the Homeless event at Gyles Park
Hoping to find solutions to the problems he faces, Christopher Miller attended the Healthcare for the Homeless event Monday at Gyles Park in Aiken. “I’m here to get some help,” he said. “I’m poor and in poverty, and I’m homeless. Everybody who is homeless isn’t a drug addict. There are some people like myself that want to work, that can work and that are dedicated. I just want to become a good member of the community.”
coladaily.com
Looking for a job? Lexington Medical Center is hiring
Think jobs at Lexington Medical Center are only for doctors and nurses? If so, you could be missing out on one of nearly 700 career openings at one of the Midlands largest employers. “Sometimes people don’t think about all the other areas it takes to support an organization as large...
Some changes could be coming to Orangeburg's Public Safety Department
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is proposing some changes to its Department of Public Safety. The city administrator says the goal is to make the department more competitive for recruiting. One of the recommendations is hiring a battalion chief to oversee the fire service. “Our firefighters felt...
Comments / 0