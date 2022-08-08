ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Free gunlocks available Thursday, August 11, at Columbia event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) and Richland County Sheriff's Department are partnering with Serve and Connect to provide free gun locks to the community. Gun violence has become an issue in...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland One 2022 Back-to-School Convocation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland One’s 2022 Back-to-School convocation was held today at Eau Claire High School. The event serves as an official kick off to the school year for all employees and the district is thanking them in advance for the hard work. As the school...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
thelakemurraynews.net

Lexington District One board members to review superintendent search applications

Members of the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees will review superintendent search applications with the South Carolina School Boards Association on Wednesday, August 10. Board members will review applications intermittently between 9:15 a.m.–12 p.m. at Lexington District One Central Services, located at 100 Tarrar Springs Road in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

First Citizens Bank supports Workforce Development at Midlands Technical College

First Citizens Bank recently donated $50,000 to Midlands Technical College’s (MTC) QuickJobs workforce development program. The generous donation was given to help close the job skills gap and quickly fill open positions in the region. “First Citizens is pleased to partner with Midlands Technical College to fund scholarships through...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New program coming to Kershaw County School District to ensure students are reading at grade level

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new program is coming to the Kershaw County School District to make sure students are reading at their grade level. It all comes from a partnership with United Way of Kershaw County, AmeriCorp, and the Kershaw County School District to create a "Ready Readers" program, the program is to make sure those in elementary school are reading at their grade level.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melrose Park#Parks And Recreation#Woodland Park#Art#City Of Columbia#After School Program#Recreation Department
coladaily.com

Unis Boutique officially opens in Five Points

Five Points Association and City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Unis Boutique on Monday, August 8. Unis Boutique opened in June and is a handmade jewelry shop. The store offers clothing for women of all sizes, other accessories like handbags and shoes, swimwear, work attire and more.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete

Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
CAYCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
News19 WLTX

USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County

A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week

The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Rural Health Services offers assistance during Healthcare for the Homeless event at Gyles Park

Hoping to find solutions to the problems he faces, Christopher Miller attended the Healthcare for the Homeless event Monday at Gyles Park in Aiken. “I’m here to get some help,” he said. “I’m poor and in poverty, and I’m homeless. Everybody who is homeless isn’t a drug addict. There are some people like myself that want to work, that can work and that are dedicated. I just want to become a good member of the community.”
AIKEN, SC
coladaily.com

Looking for a job? Lexington Medical Center is hiring

Think jobs at Lexington Medical Center are only for doctors and nurses? If so, you could be missing out on one of nearly 700 career openings at one of the Midlands largest employers. “Sometimes people don’t think about all the other areas it takes to support an organization as large...
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy