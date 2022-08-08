Senator Ben Allen, author of the legislation that drastically cuts plastic pollution in California, discusses how it came together—and what it means

Buzz around Newsom’s presidential hopes hampered by what state’s conservationists think of his policies and performance. On July 6, dozens of residents and environmental justice advocates blocked the entrance to the California Department of Conservation headquarters in Downtown Sacramento. The protestors, many from Last Chance Alliance and VISION, were out to make a statement by erecting props, including wooden oil derricks, to represent what they described as the agency’s “negligent process” of desk monitoring through “remote witnessing” of oil wells near homes and schools.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO