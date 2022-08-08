Senator Ben Allen, author of the legislation that drastically cuts plastic pollution in California, discusses how it came together—and what it means

Read full article on original website
Kaiser mental health workers signal open-ended strike in Northern California
A union representing 2,000 Kaiser Northern California mental health workers this morning announced plans for an open-ended strike beginning Aug. 15. Among the reasons union representatives outlined: high clinician workloads and patients waiting weeks or even months for mental health care. Even as demand for care has surged, frustrated therapists are abandoning the health giant, said union spokesperson Matt Artz.
What does Bill Hall think about his new role at SEIU Local 1000? Quite a bit.
Bill Hall is the new selected leader of the Sacramento local Service Employees International Union. ‘Local 1000’ is the largest public sector union in California and a united front of 96,000 working people employed by the state. Given the fact that the union’s transformation over the last year has been pretty dramatic, Hall discusses his vision, his plan and what might change at SEIU moving forward under his leadership.
A journalist’s view: There is no ‘other side’ to the Big Lie
Journalists have always been loath to use the words “lie” or “liar” in a news story, and reporters are generally obligated to present both sides of political issues in their coverage of elections. Then came the Big Lie: the unfounded assertion that the 2020 presidential election...
Freed from San Quentin and facing deportation, a prison activist seeks Newsom pardon
After a lifetime in the U.S., a Cambodian-born parolee faces imminent expulsion unless California’s governor grants him clemency. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. It should have been a joyous day in the life of Phoeun You. On...
For environmentalists, Sacramento is ground zero in battle over California’s air, coastlines and climate future
Buzz around Newsom’s presidential hopes hampered by what state’s conservationists think of his policies and performance. On July 6, dozens of residents and environmental justice advocates blocked the entrance to the California Department of Conservation headquarters in Downtown Sacramento. The protestors, many from Last Chance Alliance and VISION, were out to make a statement by erecting props, including wooden oil derricks, to represent what they described as the agency’s “negligent process” of desk monitoring through “remote witnessing” of oil wells near homes and schools.
Dial 988: State’s new mental health crisis hotline debuts
Starting Saturday, people experiencing mental health crises need to remember just three numbers to dial for help: 988. The new federal number — debuting in California and across the country this weekend — is billed as an alternative to 911 for people experiencing mental health emergencies. Here, advocates say the shortcut will make it simpler for people in crisis to tap into the state’s network of 13 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers.
Assembly District 5 candidate Rebecca Chenoweth on her husband’s healthcare fraud conviction
With 94% of the June 7 primary vote counted, Rebecca Chenoweth is currently in first place in California Assembly District 5 which straddles Placer and El Dorado counties. This means the Roseville Democrat moves onto the Nov. 8 runoff against Republican Joe Patterson, who enjoys frontrunner status given the GOP’s 10-point voter registration advantage: GOP 41% to Dems 31%, but with a large 28% chunk registered as independent.
Learn how San Francisco is leading the way on California’s organic waste recycling from Recology’s Robert Reed
No one said implementing SB 1383 would be easy. Well, except possibly someone in San Francisco, a city that has been successfully collecting food scraps for 25 years and has already set a North American record for composting and recycling. SB 1383, of course, builds on the Bay Area’s prescient...
How much student housing does $1.4 billion buy?
What a difference $1 billion makes. An estimated 3,800 more college students will soon have affordable campus housing after state lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to pump a portion of California’s $300 billion budget into a student program to ease a residential crisis gripping the state’s public universities and community colleges.
