ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Senator Ben Allen, author of the legislation that drastically cuts plastic pollution in California, discusses how it came together—and what it means

By Jeff vonKaenel
Sacramento News & Review
Sacramento News & Review
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento News & Review

Kaiser mental health workers signal open-ended strike in Northern California

A union representing 2,000 Kaiser Northern California mental health workers this morning announced plans for an open-ended strike beginning Aug. 15. Among the reasons union representatives outlined: high clinician workloads and patients waiting weeks or even months for mental health care. Even as demand for care has surged, frustrated therapists are abandoning the health giant, said union spokesperson Matt Artz.
ADVOCACY
Sacramento News & Review

What does Bill Hall think about his new role at SEIU Local 1000? Quite a bit.

Bill Hall is the new selected leader of the Sacramento local Service Employees International Union. ‘Local 1000’ is the largest public sector union in California and a united front of 96,000 working people employed by the state. Given the fact that the union’s transformation over the last year has been pretty dramatic, Hall discusses his vision, his plan and what might change at SEIU moving forward under his leadership.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
State
Alabama State
Sacramento News & Review

For environmentalists, Sacramento is ground zero in battle over California’s air, coastlines and climate future

Buzz around Newsom’s presidential hopes hampered by what state’s conservationists think of his policies and performance. On July 6, dozens of residents and environmental justice advocates blocked the entrance to the California Department of Conservation headquarters in Downtown Sacramento. The protestors, many from Last Chance Alliance and VISION, were out to make a statement by erecting props, including wooden oil derricks, to represent what they described as the agency’s “negligent process” of desk monitoring through “remote witnessing” of oil wells near homes and schools.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Dial 988: State’s new mental health crisis hotline debuts

Starting Saturday, people experiencing mental health crises need to remember just three numbers to dial for help: 988. The new federal number — debuting in California and across the country this weekend — is billed as an alternative to 911 for people experiencing mental health emergencies. Here, advocates say the shortcut will make it simpler for people in crisis to tap into the state’s network of 13 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Assembly District 5 candidate Rebecca Chenoweth on her husband’s healthcare fraud conviction

With 94% of the June 7 primary vote counted, Rebecca Chenoweth is currently in first place in California Assembly District 5 which straddles Placer and El Dorado counties. This means the Roseville Democrat moves onto the Nov. 8 runoff against Republican Joe Patterson, who enjoys frontrunner status given the GOP’s 10-point voter registration advantage: GOP 41% to Dems 31%, but with a large 28% chunk registered as independent.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Packaging#Plastic Waste#Plastics Pollution#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Californians
Sacramento News & Review

How much student housing does $1.4 billion buy?

What a difference $1 billion makes. An estimated 3,800 more college students will soon have affordable campus housing after state lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to pump a portion of California’s $300 billion budget into a student program to ease a residential crisis gripping the state’s public universities and community colleges.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.

 https://sacramento.newsreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy