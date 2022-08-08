Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
9/11 Air Traffic Controller to Speak in Spencer
SPENCER, WI (OnFocus) – Chris Tucker was working in New York City as an air traffic controller when the World Trade Center was attacked on September 11, 2001. In a special presentation called “That Day in September” at Lucille Tack Center, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic in one of the busiest cities in the world on that tragic day. He’ll also talk about his duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller.
onfocus.news
Aspirus Heart Care now offering advanced technology for abnormal heart rhythms
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Aspirus Wausau Hospital recently became the second hospital in Wisconsin where physicians implanted the Abbott Aveir™ VR leadless pacemaker system. The procedure was performed by Kevin Rist MD, PhD, an electrophysiologist with Aspirus Heart Care. The Aveir™ VR pacemaker system FDA approved to treat...
onfocus.news
Marshfield is Getting a Jimmy John’s Franchise
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Jimmy John’s is coming to Marshfield, according to a real estate listing. The new dining option will be located in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, across from Weiler’s Convenience Store. Jimmy John’s will occupy Tenant Space “A” , which includes a...
onfocus.news
Rafters Sweep Fond du Lac in Dominating Fashion
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – After what was a historic night for the Rafters last night, they came back fighting at Witter Field tonight. After going down early, the Rafters fought back and then some to sweep the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders by a score of 12-6. In the top of the first inning, Rafters starting pitcher, Brandon Scott, retired the Dock Spiders 1-2-3 in order. However, the Rafters were also retired in order in the home half of the first. However, despite two quick outs in the top of the second, Fondy struck first. A pair of RBI singles from the Dock Spiders put them up 2-0.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Lakeland’s Ouimette POY, Mosinee’s McKellips COY, Great Northern Conference Basketball Team
Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, adminstration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math...
onfocus.news
Rafters Playoff Tickets Go on Sale
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters booked a date with the postseason back in July when they won a historic 29 games in the first half of the season. The Rafters went 29-6 and won the Northwoods League Great Lakes West Division. Playoff tickets for the 2022...
onfocus.news
Punter / Kicker Results, 2022 WiFCA Combine Include Linus Maas of Owen-Withee
The 9th Annual High School Football Combine for Wisconsin athletes was held April 30 at NX Level in Waukesha.l 30, split into five sessions, though all athletes were tested on the same events. A total of 458 athletes competed in the Combine. 9th Annual WiFCA High School Football Combine: Area...
Comments / 0