Read full article on original website
Related
The IRS Could Owe You Additional Tax Return Money — Here’s Why
In its final 2022 Filing Season Statistics report, the IRS stated that it has processed more than 140 million individual income tax returns, including more than 96 million refunds for a total of over $282 billion, with an average refund of $3,039. Know: Stimulus Check Updates To Know for July...
Are You An Accidental Landlord? Here's How to Tackle Your Taxes
Have you become an accidental landlord? It happens more often than you might think. Whether you can't sell your home or simply aren't ready to part with it yet, renting out your home is a potentially lucrative way to cover your expenses. However, there are a few different tax implications to be aware of if you become a landlord.
Should You Convert Your Regular IRA to a Roth IRA?
Individual retirement accounts are a tried and true vehicle to save for retirement. The basic idea is that your savings grow tax-free, giving them a boost. With standard IRAs, you pay no income tax on the money you put into your IRA account. You can take the money out beginning at age 59½. When you do, you pay taxes on the withdrawals at your regular income tax rate.
Suze Orman Says This Is How to Prepare for a Recession
Any money you save now could help if times get tough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
CNET
Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?
The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
Don't want your Social Security check going into state coffers? Consider retiring in one of these states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
Motley Fool
Why Retirees May Want Several Years of Living Expenses in the Bank
Don't put your retirement at risk by having too little cash in the bank. Retirees need to be financially prepared for life with no paycheck. In many cases, this means it's important to have several years worth of living expenses saved. Having money set aside in an accessible bank account...
How Inflation Can Impact Your Taxes
Inflation. Inflation. Inflation. You’re hearing and thinking about it a lot lately – especially when you go to the store for “just a few items” and see a sky-high amount on your receipt. That’s because inflation in the U.S. is currently at a 40-year high of 9.1%, according to a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)
After you earn your company match, you may want to consider investing in these.
40 Bad Money Habits You Need To Break
If you break these financial habits, you could end up saving a lot of money.
Motley Fool
3 Ways to Lower Your Taxes -- Without Breaking the Law
Get ready to start paying the IRS less. Many people resent having to pay taxes to the IRS. There are steps you can take to lower your taxes without having to bend the rules in the slightest. Paying taxes is an unavoidable part of life. But that doesn't mean you...
Dear Penny: Will I Crush My Boyfriend’s Dreams by Charging Him Rent?
I live with my boyfriend of 12 years. We have always rented and split expenses. He owes me over $8,000, I helped him with truck repairs, car payments and credit card debt, among other things. I do all of the cooking and clean up and buy most of the groceries.
CNBC
Inflation Reduction Act extends 'pass-through' tax break limits for 2 more years. Here's what that means for entrepreneurs
The Inflation Reduction Act, which Senate Democrats passed on Sunday, would extend a tax limitation on pass-through businesses for two more years. The limitation on how businesses can use losses to reduce taxes is supposed to expire at the start of 2027. The measure wasn't in Democrats' initial legislative proposal.
biztoc.com
Millennial Money: When is it OK to be selfish with money?
Amid rising inflation, interest rates and recession worries, money is getting tighter for many folks — and probably for you. Yet there may be charitable organizations you want to support, friends or family asking for financial help and things you want to buy for yourself. It’s possible to do these things even on a limited budget. But if you want to be responsible with your money, you have to know where to draw the line.When is it OK to put your own interests first? Use these criteria as guidance.WHEN YOUR FINANCES ARE AT RISK Think carefully before spending any amount of money on somebody else, whether that’s $20 or $2,000. Will it jeopardize your ability to pay bills or save for emergencies? Picking up the lunch tab for a friend or helping put your kid through college shouldn’t come at the cost of your own expenses and goals.A crucial part of this assessment: Assume you’ll never get the money back. There’s no guarantee your loved ones will repay you, no matter how well-intentioned they may be.“If you can’t afford to give it as a gift with no expectations on your end, then you can’t afford to help,” says Lacy Rogers, a certified financial planner in Fort Worth, Texas.Saving toward a “giving budget” in a designated account can create a clear separation for your spending, says Valerie Rivera, a Chicago-based CFP. If you don’t have enough funds in the account, that signals that you can’t spare the money.Hub peek embed (Inflation) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) YOU FEEL PRESSURED TO PAYYou’re not required to hand out money even if you have the means to be generous. You have the right to say no when you feel stressed or uncomfortable. Don’t let others talk you into something you’ll regret.Saying no can be challenging, especially when dealing with family or a close-knit community. Senses of guilt and obligation often cloud judgment. Your mother raised you, so the least you can do is pay her credit card debt, right? Not if it enables her to repeatedly overspend...
7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck
The transition from earning a paycheck from work to living off your nest egg is a big one! For many, they are used to steady paychecks to fund their lifestyle so it can be a bit intimidating when those paychecks stop. The good news is that you can replicate that "paycheck" once you retire. Here's the process we use at Sensible Money to set up retirement "paychecks" for our clients.
12 Tips for Making Your Retirement Savings Last
It's an interesting time to think about retirement with so much uncertainty in the world. At the same time, planning for the future is essential. If you don't already have a savings plan, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you'll support yourself and your family during your golden years.
Comments / 0