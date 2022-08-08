Read full article on original website
With Matthew Stafford limited, backup QBs taking on bigger roles for Rams
Matthew Stafford's sore elbow means more reps in Rams practice for backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. What impact is it having in the QB room?
Lions’ 1st-round pick to wear No. 9 with Matthew Stafford’s blessing
Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams reached out to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for permission to wear the
‘Good step in the right direction’: Matthew Stafford eases elbow injury concern with latest Rams practice
The Los Angeles Rams’ training camp has centered mainly on two things. One involves matters off the field regarding the contract status of head coach Sean McVay. The other centers on the troubling elbow injury plaguing quarterback Matthew Stafford. The former appears to have sorted much earlier than anticipated...
Cooper Kupp ‘pumped’ reaction to Sean McVay’s new contract
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has agreed to a new contract with the team. Both Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were expected to get new contracts heading into this upcoming season. As Snead and the Rams are yet to finalize their new deal, the team hasn’t officially announced McVay’s new contract.
Jaguars Reportedly Signed New Quarterback On Tuesday
A couple of weeks after cutting undrafted free agent quarterback E.J. Perry, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed the rookie. Perry began his college career at Boston College, seeing action in four games for the Eagles in 2018. However, he vaulted onto the NFL radar after transferring to Brown. It was there...
Bleacher Report
Geno Smith Leading Seahawks' QB Race, Will Start vs. Steelers, Pete Carroll Says
It is Geno Smith's offense for the Seattle Seahawks heading into the preseason. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Smith is leading the quarterback race with Drew Lock and will start under center for Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Brady Henderson of ESPN. Things are certainly going...
FOX Sports
Is Jimmy Garoppolo an ideal fit for New York Giants?
Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Are the New York Giants a sensible trade destination for the 30-year-old quarterback?. Multiple fights broke out at New York's morning practice on Monday, which included offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, linebackers Tae Crowder and Cam Brown, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, among others.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Coach Throws Shade At Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys have some high expectations heading into the 2022 NFL season. They won the NFC East last season but fell flat in the postseason, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. A big reason for their success last season was how well the offense...
Yardbarker
Broncos' OC Teases 'Down the Field' Attack Quarterbacked by Russell Wilson
Although Russell Wilson wasn't known as one of the most statistically prolific quarterbacks during his 10-year stint in Seattle — on the same scale as, say, a Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, or Aaron Rodgers — he developed a repuation for loving the deep ball. Make no mistake, though;...
Russell Wilson’s status in Broncos vs. Cowboys preseason opener gets crucial update
Denver Broncos fans hoping to see Russell Wilson suit up for the team for the first time this weekend will be disappointed. It doesn’t look like the Broncos plan to play their new quarterback in the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, with head coach Nathaniel Hackett indicating that it doesn’t really matter if a player like Wilson sit out such games.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 1 @ Denver Broncos, 2022 predictions
Dallas Cowboys schedule: @ Denver Broncos, Preseason Week 1 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule begins on Saturday with a 9
Bengals activate OT La’el Collins
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins was activated from the non-football injury list and joined the team on the practice
Mason Rudolph the Steelers' 'most accurate quarterback' in training camp?
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is the heavy betting favorite to be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers over both rookie Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph, and the job seemingly is Trubisky's to lose heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. Mark Madden of TribLIVE...
Bleacher Report
Report: Titans' Malik Willis Likely to Redshirt; TEN 'Happy' with QB's Progression
The Tennessee Titans used a third-round pick to select Liberty's Malik Willis at this year's NFL Draft, but barring an injury to starter Ryan Tannehill, it's unlikely he'll see the field this year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "Willis is very clearly the developmental quarterback, and even when he gets...
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles' Jalen Reagor Has Drawn Interest from Broncos
The Denver Broncos may be in the market for a third wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy after Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL, and they are reportedly interested in someone who may benefit from a change of scenery. Matt Lombardo of Heavy reported the AFC West team...
Bleacher Report
King: Deshaun Watson's 'Rigged' Browns Contract Doesn't Sit Well with NFL, 31 Owners
Not only was the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson considered too light of a punishment, many were also upset about how his contract with the Cleveland Browns helps him financially. Watson has a $1.035 million base salary in 2022, and he will lose about $344,655 from missed game checks from...
Bleacher Report
How Cleveland Browns Should Proceed with Kareem Hunt Following His Trade Request
The Cleveland Browns have arguably the league's best running back tandem in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one of the two isn't particularly happy with his contract situation. Hunt, who is entering the final season of a two-year, $12 million deal, is looking for an extension. He has requested...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Cardinals Hoping DeAndre Hopkins Suspension Will Be Reduced to 4 Games
The Arizona Cardinals remain optimistic the NFL will decrease its suspension for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler reported the team believes there's still a chance Hopkins' six-game ban could be reduced to four games. The league suspended him for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy. Per...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Used Ayahuasca Psychedelic
In an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Aaron Rodgers said the use of the psychedelic drug ayahuasca helped "[unlock] a lot of my heart." The Green Bay Packers QB first discussed using the drug on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, saying it helped him win his back-to-back MVP awards over the past two years. He explained to King how the situation unfolded:
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow Reacts to Ja'Marr Chase's Top 5 NFL WRs List
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made his list of the top five wide receivers in the NFL this week with his quarterback, Joe Burrow, by his side. As seen in the following video courtesy of I Am Athlete, Chase largely compiled a list of veterans and left himself out of the top five:
