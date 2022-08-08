ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Cooper Kupp ‘pumped’ reaction to Sean McVay’s new contract

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has agreed to a new contract with the team. Both Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were expected to get new contracts heading into this upcoming season. As Snead and the Rams are yet to finalize their new deal, the team hasn’t officially announced McVay’s new contract.
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Signed New Quarterback On Tuesday

A couple of weeks after cutting undrafted free agent quarterback E.J. Perry, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed the rookie. Perry began his college career at Boston College, seeing action in four games for the Eagles in 2018. However, he vaulted onto the NFL radar after transferring to Brown. It was there...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Is Jimmy Garoppolo an ideal fit for New York Giants?

Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Are the New York Giants a sensible trade destination for the 30-year-old quarterback?. Multiple fights broke out at New York's morning practice on Monday, which included offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, linebackers Tae Crowder and Cam Brown, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, among others.
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Coach Throws Shade At Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have some high expectations heading into the 2022 NFL season. They won the NFC East last season but fell flat in the postseason, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. A big reason for their success last season was how well the offense...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s status in Broncos vs. Cowboys preseason opener gets crucial update

Denver Broncos fans hoping to see Russell Wilson suit up for the team for the first time this weekend will be disappointed. It doesn’t look like the Broncos plan to play their new quarterback in the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, with head coach Nathaniel Hackett indicating that it doesn’t really matter if a player like Wilson sit out such games.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles' Jalen Reagor Has Drawn Interest from Broncos

The Denver Broncos may be in the market for a third wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy after Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL, and they are reportedly interested in someone who may benefit from a change of scenery. Matt Lombardo of Heavy reported the AFC West team...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Cardinals Hoping DeAndre Hopkins Suspension Will Be Reduced to 4 Games

The Arizona Cardinals remain optimistic the NFL will decrease its suspension for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler reported the team believes there's still a chance Hopkins' six-game ban could be reduced to four games. The league suspended him for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy. Per...
Bleacher Report

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Used Ayahuasca Psychedelic

In an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Aaron Rodgers said the use of the psychedelic drug ayahuasca helped "[unlock] a lot of my heart." The Green Bay Packers QB first discussed using the drug on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, saying it helped him win his back-to-back MVP awards over the past two years. He explained to King how the situation unfolded:
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Joe Burrow Reacts to Ja'Marr Chase's Top 5 NFL WRs List

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made his list of the top five wide receivers in the NFL this week with his quarterback, Joe Burrow, by his side. As seen in the following video courtesy of I Am Athlete, Chase largely compiled a list of veterans and left himself out of the top five:
CINCINNATI, OH

