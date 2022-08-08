ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Richland School District Two changes dress code days before the first day of school

Just days before the first day of school one of Columbia's largest school districts is changing up their dress code. Their goal is to be less restrictive and more inclusive. According to Richland School District Two Board Chair James Manning, 423 African American students were dress coded during the 2021-2022 school year as opposed to 36 white students, 55 Hispanic or Latino students, two Asian students and 18 multi-ethnic students.
COLUMBIA, SC
Free gunlocks available Thursday, August 11, at Columbia event

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia, Columbia Police Department, the city's Parks & Recreation Department, the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) and Richland County Sheriff's Department are partnering with Serve and Connect to provide free gun locks to the community. Gun violence has become an issue in...
COLUMBIA, SC
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
COLUMBIA, SC
Irmo, SC
Riverland Hills Baptist Church Offers “Run for God” Program

The program for beginner runners and walkers starts on August 21. Riverland Hills Baptist Church is offering a 12-week “learn to run” program for the community. “Run for God” combines a weekly Bible study with group training sessions to prepare participants to run a 5k (3.1-mile) or a 10k (6.2-mile) road race. A 5k walking program is also available. Individuals who complete the program will run or walk in a local road race on November 12.
LEXINGTON, SC
New metal detector systems coming to Richland One

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A new metal detector system costing more than 2 million dollars, is coming to Richland One. Board members got together for a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the district's funding. The district has been talking about metal detectors for quite some time now, and it was used sporadically at some schools last school year.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
COLUMBIA, SC
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
School resource officers undergo crisis intervention training

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A week from today, many school districts will be back in class, or will be just hours away from heading back. Richland is one of those areas. A big part of any school year are resource officers. Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department got...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Pandemic protections expiring, parents required to submit applications for lunch programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Harvest Hope reminded Midlands parents about changes to back to school programs. “Parents, for the first time ever, will have to submit a free/reduced school lunch meal application for the 2022-2023 school year. Pandemic protections over the past two school years had enabled children to receive free school meals without the need for applications. Those protections have expired, meaning a return to many pre-pandemic policies.”
COLUMBIA, SC
Teen in Hawaii uses SC student's name to make false school threats

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old in Hawaii used a Midlands student's name to make false school threats, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan. The student told authorities the recent threats to Lugoff-Elgin High School were made by someone in Hawaii that he'd been communicating with on the phone.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Looking for a job? Lexington Medical Center is hiring

Think jobs at Lexington Medical Center are only for doctors and nurses? If so, you could be missing out on one of nearly 700 career openings at one of the Midlands largest employers. “Sometimes people don’t think about all the other areas it takes to support an organization as large...
LEXINGTON, SC
Cayce police, RCSD to announce new policing initiative

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department will make a joint announcement Monday at 3:30 pm in Cayce City Council Chambers. The announcement will feature Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, and some special guests. Chief Cowan and...
CAYCE, SC
Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County

A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Fire on O’Neal Street

The Newberry Fire Department responded to a house fire at 408 O’Neal Street on August 1 at 9:51 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made entry and gained access to the attic to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
NEWBERRY, SC
Horse rescued after five hour effort in Pelion

PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
PELION, SC

