Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons Stock Up, Stock Down: Defense

By Joe Patrick
 2 days ago

The Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith head into week three of the NFL training camp grind with a fresh prize on the horizon: a chance to play in a game. A preseason game, albeit, but a game nonetheless.

As we continue the stock up, stock down series, it’s worth keeping in mind these words for wisdom from Smith:

“I like the guys that can handle failure,” Smith said after Monday’s practice. “Let them play through some stuff and see if they can get it fixed. When you make some of these early narratives on guys, some of them are just asinine. I’ve seen great players that struggle early on and they get through it… In practice, the first couple plays don’t go your way, I want to see how they respond.”

So nothing is set in stone at all. We haven’t even seen a single preseason game. But I can’t help myself so let's go.

Stock Up

Richie Grant - One of the players most in need of a good camp performance – both for himself and the needs of the team – is delivering just that in a big way. He had another interception Monday off a tipped pass, showing exactly the kind of playmaking ability Dean Pees’ defense has lacked. He’s also one of the few players on the roster who seems to be able to keep up with Kyle Pitts in coverage. And if he can do that, he can surely cover many (every?) TE in the league.

Derrick Tangelo - You may be asking “who?” but don’t be afraid. Tangelo is a name many are unaware of, but the rookie is a pretty obvious overperformer so far. Arthur Smith praised his speed and power on the interior of the defensive line Monday, but warned that he’s seen players before impress in practice and go missing in games. So there’s a challenge for Tangelo Friday.

Mykal Walker - This training camp has been a big step up for Walker in terms of responsibility as he’s commanded the ILB spot alongside Rashaan Evans. The California native played significantly fewer snaps last year under Dean pees than he did his rookie campaign in 2020, but he appears primed to play a bigger role this year.

DeAngelo Malone - Malone was the less-heralded of the two edge rushers the Falcons selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he’s looked every bit as good as his fellow edge rookie Arnold Ebiketie. Malone told me he’s gained 8-9 pounds since being drafted, which he says has helped him massively in run defense against bigger, more powerful offensive linemen than the ones he played against at Western Kentucky.

A.J. Terrell and Grady Jarrett - Listen, I’m always buying stock in these guys, but they honestly look as good as ever. Grady Jarrett says he’s come into camp in the best playing shape of his life thanks to a new diet and offseason training plan. Terrell just looks like he’s going to continue his rise as one of the top cornerbacks in the world. His body control and ball-playing skills are elite.

Stock Down

Marlon Davidson - Davidson has a lot to prove if he’s to return even a portion of his draft capital that made him the 47th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has seemingly dealt with injuries ever since, leaving him unable to play regularly and train properly. That leaves him in a world of hurt heading into his third year, and the team has a young and hungry group behind him.

Troy Andersen - Andersen is a gifted athlete and is undoubtedly going to be an important special teams player for the Falcons this season. He has shined in coverage with some highlight moments, but his play has been erratic enough that it doesn’t seem likely he’ll be playing a ton of defensive snaps early in the season. But with Andersen, that was always the most likely scenario given his lack of experience at the position.

Deion Jones - Jones is not yet back in practice as he’s currently on the PUP list after offseason surgery, and he doesn’t seem to be figuring into the coaching staff’s plans at this point. There is never a mention of his name unless directly asked about. One would think that if he were core to the team’s plans, he’d be mentioned much more as a player that is being counted upon to contribute.

