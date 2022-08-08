Axios, perhaps the only company with more newsletters than Morning Brew, struck a deal yesterday to sell to Cox Enterprises for $525 million. Known for its trademark “Smart Brevity” style of news writing, Axios (who we’ve always considered to be a close personal friend and who we’d totally give money to if the shoe were on the other foot, actually) was founded in 2017 by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, and Roy Schwartz after the trio left Politico. Politico, which was also co-founded by VandeHei, was bought by Axel Springer for $1 billion last October. The three founders will stay on at Axios in their present roles.

