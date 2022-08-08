Read full article on original website
Kewsong Lee's decision to step down as Carlyle chief highlights the challenge private equity faces when transitioning from founders
Kewsong Lee to step down as Carlyle's chief executive, investors Bain and Redwood have figured out how to tap into the $28 trillion home-equity market, and VCs are raising cash at record pace.
Axios agrees to sell to Cox Enterprises, valued at $525 million
Axios, perhaps the only company with more newsletters than Morning Brew, struck a deal yesterday to sell to Cox Enterprises for $525 million. Known for its trademark “Smart Brevity” style of news writing, Axios (who we’ve always considered to be a close personal friend and who we’d totally give money to if the shoe were on the other foot, actually) was founded in 2017 by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, and Roy Schwartz after the trio left Politico. Politico, which was also co-founded by VandeHei, was bought by Axel Springer for $1 billion last October. The three founders will stay on at Axios in their present roles.
US news site Axios agrees to $525 mn buyout
US news website Axios, which has shot to prominence since its 2016 founding, has agreed to a $525 million deal to sell itself to US telecom group Cox Enterprises, the firms said Monday. Cox Enterprises was founded as a family business in 1898 and is now based in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia.
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Elon Musk Denies Allegation He Had Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan
Elon Musk has denied any romantic involvement with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife. The Tesla founder responded on Twitter after the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, that Musk, 51, was involved in a "brief affair" with Nicole Shanahan last fall and cited people familiar with the matter. The...
Black Founders Matter ousts Black founder, morphs into BFM Fund
What began in 2018 as an apparel company aimed at raising awareness of the dearth of capital allocated to Black founders eventually morphed into a fund and a pledge to nudge venture capitalists toward investments in BIPOC women founders. On May 31, days before the story about the pledge was...
Billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen roasted for opposing new housing in rich Silicon Valley town
Silicon Valley billionaire Marc Andreessen is known for his winning venture capital bets on tech companies like Facebook, Skype, Lyft, Pinterest, Airbnb, and Slack. One of his latest positions, however, is causing significantly more controversy.In June, the Andreessen Horowitz co-founder and his wife, philanthropist Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, wrote to local officials in the tony San Francisco suburb, America’s most expensive zip code, to oppose a zoning change that would allow for multi-family properties in some locations and build about 130 units of housing by 2031.“I am writing this letter to communicate our IMMENSE objection to the creation of multifamily overlay...
As the office goes extinct, the WeWork era rises again
Offices may be over for many workers, but coworking spaces are roaring back. Over 800 coworking spaces shuttered over the past two years, per flexible workspace tracker Upsuite. Even some of the once-ubiquitous brands, like WeWork and women-only club The Wing, were already struggling when the pandemic hit. No longer....
Twitter subpoenas Oracle co-founder to force Elon Musk's $44B purchase
Twitter has subpoenaed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in the social media company's lawsuit to try to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase, Bloomberg News reports. According to Twitter's original lawsuit, Ellison was the largest outside investor in the deal, committing $1 billion to...
Watch CNBC's full interview with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu
DoorDash CEO Tony Xu joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss the company's latest quarterly earnings report, delivery demand, and its competition with Uber. "As a result of increasing the selection, the quality, and the affordability of our platform, we continue to see record growth," Xu tells CNBC.
Billionaire Marc ‘It's Time to Build’ Andreesen Is a NIMBY
On Friday, The Atlantic reported that Silicon Valley billionaire and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen went out of his way to try and derail an effort by Atherton, California to allow just over 100 multifamily housing units in the town over the next decade. Atherton, where Andreessen lives, is the most expensive zip code in the nation.
Why This Crypto Billionaire Plans To Only Keep 1% Of His Earnings
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is the CEO of the world's second-largest crypto exchange, and one of the wealthiest men in the world. The 30-year-old started FTX in 2019, and in less than three years, built a $40 billion business. His headquarters is in Nassau, Bahamas, where he also lives, according to The New York Times.
Crypto mogul launches new super PAC
Brock Pierce, co-founder of the stablecoin Tether, tells Digital Future Daily that after months of flirting with a Vermont Senate run, he’s decided to launch a super PAC instead. Pierce cited personal reasons for the pivot, but it comes as crypto backers’ most audacious political projects have come back...
Oracle lays off hundreds of employees
Oracle laid off hundreds of employees this week as the business software provider prioritizes its healthcare IT services and cloud businesses, according to people familiar with the company’s actions. The job cuts principally hit staff at Oracle’s advertising and customer experience group, the people said. The group sells services...
TikTok parent ByteDance acquires private hospital chain
ByteDance's healthcare unit in China, Xiaohe Health, has acquired a high-end healthcare organization called Amcare Healthcare for $1.5 billion. Amcare Healthcare was founded in Beijing in 2006 and it offers medical services like maternity care, women's health and pediatrics. TikTok parent-company ByteDance's healthcare unit in China, Xiaohe Health, has acquired...
What's Going On With Elon Musk and Twitter? Musk Challenges Twitter CEO to Public Debate
The billionaire killed his $44 billion deal with Twitter and now the social media giant is taking him to court. Here's what happens now.
CARLYLE ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP CHANGES
Kewsong Lee Steps Down as CEO and Member of the Board of Directors. Bill Conway, Co-Founder, current Non-Executive Co-Chairman and former Co-CEO, to Serve as Interim CEO. Board Forms Search Committee to Identify Permanent Successor. New Office of the CEO Established to Support Seamless Transition. NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Aug....
