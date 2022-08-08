Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
Dutch women’s soccer coach leaves after disappointing Euros
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Mark Parsons, the coach who took the defending champion Netherlands to the quarterfinals of the women’s European Championships, has left the job by mutual agreement with the Dutch soccer federation. The Royal Netherlands Football Federation, known by its local acronym KNVB, announced Parsons’...
FOX Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup: Top 5 USMNT All-Time World Cup Moments | State of the Union
DESC: Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, and David Mosse discuss the top five biggest moments USMNT has had so far in previous World Cups. Where does the epic Landon Donovan goal fall for Alexi? What moment makes your top-5?
Incredible moment basketball legend Lauren Jackson breaks down as she learns she's making one of Aussie sport's greatest comebacks with selection in the Opals team aged 41
Aussie basketball legend Lauren Jackson became overwhelmed with emotion when she learned her astonishing comeback nine years after last representing her country has been rewarded with selection in the Opals' World Cup squad. In a nice twist of fate, Opals coach Sandy Brondello - a former Australian teammate of Jackson's...
NBA・
Like Angel City FC, visiting Tigres Femenil is fighting to create platform for women
Angel City FC will play an exhibition match against Tigres' Femenil on Wednesday with the hope of growing support for the NWSL and Liga MX Femenil.
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
NBA・
Harper's Bazaar
How the WNBA Could Have Saved Brittney Griner
Before the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury tipped off against Connecticut Sun last Thursday evening, both teams huddled up at center court. The lights dimmed as the Sun's PA announcer called for a moment of silence. It was meant to pay tribute to Phoenix center Brittney Griner, who had earlier that day been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession and smuggling of vape cartridges that contained hashish oil. The United States government has designated Griner as wrongfully detained.
Vela gets MLS All-Stars going in 2-1 win over Liga MX
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Dayne St. Clair entered the interview room, wearing a smile as bright as his orange goalkeeper’s jersey and clutching a crystal trophy after helping the MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX. Coach Adrian Heath said slyly, “What did you win?” “MVP,” St. Clair coolly replied, relishing the honor in his team Minnesota United’s home stadium. Carlos Vela scored in the third minute and Raúl Ruidíaz converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute in the Major League Soccer All-Star team’s 2-1 victory over Mexico’s Liga MX on Wednesday night.
Don Garber says 2023 MLS All-Star Game opponent, format up in the air
MLS and the Liga MX All Stars battled it out in Minnesota Wednesday night, but Don Garber admitted at halftime that next year might be different. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, Garber admitted that with MLS ramping up its relationship with Liga MX, there may be less of a need to play a Liga MX All Star team next year when the event comes to the District of Columbia. “We have done such a really focused, strategic partnership with Liga MX, trying to build CONCACAF into being one of the dominant confederations in the world, not just really in our region,” said...
Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy
A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy. According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.
WNBA conditions under scrutiny after Sparks players forced to sleep in airport
The working conditions of WNBA athletes have come under scrutiny again after Los Angeles Sparks players were forced to sleep at an airport when their flight was cancelled. The Sparks had beaten the Washington Mystics on Sunday night but their flight back to LA was cancelled at 1am and then rescheduled for 9am.
Former AFL great Adam Goodes takes up official football role
Goodes, who grew up playing the round-ball game, is joining a new advisory council overseeing the development of Indigenous football
Phoenix Mercury announce Diana Taurasi - WNBA's all-time leading scorer - is out for rest of regular season with quad strain in a fresh blow with Britney Griner also absent due to prison sentence in Russia
The Phoenix Mercury have announced that three-time all star, 40-year old Diana Taurasi would miss the remainder of the season with a quad strain. Taurasi the league's all time scorer has been averaging 16.7 points and 3.9 assists per game. Those numbers, which are on the low side for Taurasi...
MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star game: How to watch on TV and live stream, rosters, game time
Prominent players from MLS and Liga MX will compete in an All-Star game Wednesday night at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Laura Kenny left out of British team for European Championships
Dame Laura Kenny has been left out of British Cycling’s team for this week’s European Championships in Munich.Kenny had already raised the possibility of sitting out the competition during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won gold in the scratch race, and could now also struggle to qualify for October’s World Championships.The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.Former British road champion Pfeiffer Georgi takes Kenny’s place in the women’s endurance team led by Tokyo team pursuit silver medallists Josie Knight and Neah Evans, with...
ESPN
Seattle Storm rewrite history 'sharing the basketball,' set WNBA record with 37 assists in road win
The Seattle Storm set a WNBA record Tuesday night with 37 assists in a crucial 111-100 road win over the Chicago Sky. The Storm surpassed the previous high of 35, reached three times in league history according to ESPN Stats & Information research, including earlier this season by the New York Liberty.
