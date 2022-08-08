ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Teen livestreams high speed pursuit, caught by chopper

By Mike Suriani
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )— A Cordova teen is behind bars for driving at 130 miles per hour early Monday morning on the south leg of I-240, all while filming it.

To make matters worse and more dangerous, Marquese Neely reportedly decided to go live on Facebook while police were in hot pursuit.

According to Memphis Police, an officer was on routine patrol near Perkins and I-240 eastbound Monday morning and spotted a Hyundai Sonata traveling at a high rate of speed.

The officer “paced” the vehicle which, according to the affidavit, reached speeds of 130 miles per hour all the way to I-240 and poplar.

Officers would later learn that 19-year-old Marquese Neely of Cordova, was behind wheel.

Neely reportedly refused to stop and “accelerated away in a reckless manner,” reportedly streaming live on Facebook while fleeing from officers.

Woman charged with attempted murder in I-240 shooting

A Memphis Police helicopter took up the chase and followed Neely’s vehicle till he stopped on Sorghum Mill Drive off Old Dexter Road.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless driving, and speeding.

At the house listed as Neely’s address, a woman who told us she was Neely’s sister, had no comment about that morning’s events.

Neighbor Kenneth Davis said he heard police sirens early Monday morning near his neighborhood.

“You know, I kind of got used to it now in this area. So, I didn’t think that much of it. But come to find out something did happen this morning,” Davis said.

He said he doesn’t know Marquese Neely, but he was shocked to read the police incident report describing the suspects reckless driving while on social media.

“I think it was kind of stupid for the suspect. He didn’t have to run. You make it harder on you when you run,” Davis said. “You know, the young man made a big mistake. He could have hurt some people.”

