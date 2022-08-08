ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction project

SABATTUS, Maine — Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The money would have been used to build and equip a new school building connected to Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus. The two-building campus would have served grades two through eight, and Sabattus Primary School and the Libby Tozier School would have closed.
Reelect Representative Jan Dodge, House District 39

The chaos in elections nationwide leaves many of us tired and frustrated. However, our local Maine elections continue to offer voters excellent candidates to represent us in Augusta. One superior candidate is Jan Dodge, Maine House District #39. In her first two terms, Jan achieved positive results for her constituents....
Aug. 10 update: Midcoast adds 23 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Nearly two dozen bills are now Maine law

AUGUSTA, Maine — Today, about two dozen other bills that have been worked on by state lawmakers last session officially became law. These laws range from health care to election security. The bills that officially became law on Monday are as follows:. LD 665 An Act To Promote Better...
Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US

Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
Maine school system prepares for influx of asylum-seekers

SACO, Maine — Saco school officials admit it might be a tight squeeze at Burns Elementary School, which serves grades three through five, but there is enough room in all the other schools as they make adjustments to accommodate all students. A sign above a hotel entrance Monday welcomes...
Maine Office of the Public Advocate skeptical of Versant Power proposed rate increase

The Maine Office of the Public Advocate (MPA) expressed doubt Aug. 4 that a nine percent rate increase for Versant Power is warranted. The company, which serves five Maine counties covered by the Bangor Hydro and Maine Public power districts, filed notice with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) that it intends to request a rate increase of nine percent, MPA said in an Aug. 4 news release.
Maine's Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's Good Samaritan Law has been expanded. The additions to the law go into effect Monday to provide protection for those who are experiencing or seeking medical treatment or looking after a person experiencing an overdose. The expanded law hopes to eliminate the fear of legal...
438 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not changed much since Sunday. The Maine CDC says 144 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s one from Sunday. 18 people remain in critical care. And two people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is also reporting...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
