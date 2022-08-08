Read full article on original website
WMTW
Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction project
SABATTUS, Maine — Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The money would have been used to build and equip a new school building connected to Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus. The two-building campus would have served grades two through eight, and Sabattus Primary School and the Libby Tozier School would have closed.
penbaypilot.com
Reelect Representative Jan Dodge, House District 39
The chaos in elections nationwide leaves many of us tired and frustrated. However, our local Maine elections continue to offer voters excellent candidates to represent us in Augusta. One superior candidate is Jan Dodge, Maine House District #39. In her first two terms, Jan achieved positive results for her constituents....
mainepublic.org
Controversial northern Maine mining proposal still percolating as company courts town officials
Representatives from a Canadian mining company have been meeting quietly with local officials in far northern Maine, hoping to gain support for a controversial proposal that would test the state’s stringent new mining regulations. Last fall, environmental groups cheered when Wolfden Resources opted to withdraw a rezoning application rather...
WMTW
Maine's property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth's town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications are...
penbaypilot.com
Aug. 10 update: Midcoast adds 23 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Nearly two dozen bills are now Maine law
AUGUSTA, Maine — Today, about two dozen other bills that have been worked on by state lawmakers last session officially became law. These laws range from health care to election security. The bills that officially became law on Monday are as follows:. LD 665 An Act To Promote Better...
Maine's drought is forcing some farmers to make tough decisions
SACO, Maine — With much of Maine in moderate to severe drought, farmers in Cumberland and York counties are reporting reduced water levels, with some forecasting tough harvesting decisions on the horizon. Tim Leary with Leary Farm in Saco hasn’t checked on his water level in some time. He...
Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US
Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
WMTW
Maine school system prepares for influx of asylum-seekers
SACO, Maine — Saco school officials admit it might be a tight squeeze at Burns Elementary School, which serves grades three through five, but there is enough room in all the other schools as they make adjustments to accommodate all students. A sign above a hotel entrance Monday welcomes...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Office of the Public Advocate skeptical of Versant Power proposed rate increase
The Maine Office of the Public Advocate (MPA) expressed doubt Aug. 4 that a nine percent rate increase for Versant Power is warranted. The company, which serves five Maine counties covered by the Bangor Hydro and Maine Public power districts, filed notice with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) that it intends to request a rate increase of nine percent, MPA said in an Aug. 4 news release.
WMTW
Maine's Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's Good Samaritan Law has been expanded. The additions to the law go into effect Monday to provide protection for those who are experiencing or seeking medical treatment or looking after a person experiencing an overdose. The expanded law hopes to eliminate the fear of legal...
It’s Fun When Maine’s Wildlife Interacts With Us, Unless It’s These 20 Animals
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Wild animal interactions are bound to happen, especially in a rural state like Maine. I'm sure every person reading this has a story of their own experience that's good, bad, or ugly.
New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine in effort to prevent thefts
BANGOR, Maine — A new law to prevent the theft of catalytic converters went into effect in Maine on Monday. Gov. Janet Mills signed the law in April with the intention of making catalytic converters more traceable to, in turn, prevent theft. Under the new law, any catalytic converter...
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
The Story of the Return of Maine’s Pine Tree Trail
The story starts 10 years ago. And it involves something from 85 years ago. Nate is out cleaning up property at a farm his fiancé and he inherited. And he comes upon a rusty piece of metal that was once a road sign. It was in such condition that...
wabi.tv
438 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not changed much since Sunday. The Maine CDC says 144 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s one from Sunday. 18 people remain in critical care. And two people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is also reporting...
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Maine Things To Do | Skowhegan State Fair, Maine Red Hot Dog Festival, Topsham Fair
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 9 - Aug. 15. Maine Wood Carvers Association's Carving Show and Competition.
How Maine teachers are preparing for the upcoming school year amid record inflation
LEVANT, Maine — A new school year is on the horizon, which means back-to-school shopping for families and as well as teachers who are preparing their classrooms. The U.S. Department of Education reported in 2018 that teachers spent nearly $500 out of their own pockets on classroom supplies. Some...
