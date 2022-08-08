Bucs player, non-profit present single mom with new car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Single mom Kenitra Lofton said the last vehicle she owned was totaled during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Since then, she has relied on public transportation and walking to get around, but on Monday, she received the surprise of a lifetime.

One More Child , a non-profit that helps vulnerable children and struggling families, presented the mom with her own vehicle.

A generous donor gifted a lightly used Lexus to the non-profit, but while it gets some upgrades, the mom was given a temporary car to get around. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka handed Lofton the keys.

“I have been without a car for a long time and struggling with my kids, living paycheck to paycheck, and you know it’s been hard,” Lofton said.

