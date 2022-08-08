ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs player, non-profit present single mom with new car

By Annie Mapp
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6R3R_0h9dQe5900

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Single mom Kenitra Lofton said the last vehicle she owned was totaled during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Since then, she has relied on public transportation and walking to get around, but on Monday, she received the surprise of a lifetime.

Publix, Walmart, Target or Winn-Dixie? Where to save money on school lunches

One More Child , a non-profit that helps vulnerable children and struggling families, presented the mom with her own vehicle.

A generous donor gifted a lightly used Lexus to the non-profit, but while it gets some upgrades, the mom was given a temporary car to get around. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka handed Lofton the keys.

“I have been without a car for a long time and struggling with my kids, living paycheck to paycheck, and you know it’s been hard,” Lofton said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 7

Florida Sunshine
2d ago

Ain't God good!! He has blessed her with a car that she was without for a long time 🙏. Now, she can get around freely with her children. Love it!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#American Football#Vehicles#Publix Walmart Target#Winn Dixie#Lexus#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
Axios Tampa Bay

Family uncovers patent for citrus bowls in Tampa storage unit

Brothers John and Garrett Honeycutt were cleaning out their family's storage unit in Tampa this weekend when they came across some odd bowls at the bottom of a box.They were about to toss the decorative ceramics when Garrett pulled from a rusty file cabinet an envelope marked "DESIGN PATENT, FRUIT BOWL."Inside were drawings, documents, letters and ... a stamped and sealed design patent — #203.515 — for a coupling design for bowls in which fruit fills a small central bowl, and crushed ice fills the surrounding cavity to keep the fruit cold. Photo: Ben Montgomery/AxiosFlashback: The inventor was the brothers'...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond

Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

82K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy