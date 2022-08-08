Camila Cabello Confirms Romance With Austin Kevitch As She Kisses Him In LA

Image Credit: BACKGRID

It looks like Camila Cabello is officially off the market! The 25-year-old “Bam Bam” singer was spotted getting cozy with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on Aug. 7 in Los Angeles. As you can see in the photo below, Camila and Austin seen sharing a sweet kiss during a lunch date. Camila and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors nearly two months ago, when they were photographed chatting it up on a walk in Los Angeles. Austin is Camila’s first known serious love interest since she and Shawn Mendes, 24, went their separate ways in Nov. 2021, after two years of dating.

Camila Cabello kisses new boyfriend Austin Kevitch. (BACKGRID)

Camila and the Jewish dating app founder kept their date light and fun as they sipped on boba tea. Camila beat the Los Angeles heat in a long, flowy floral print blue sundress and black open-toe sandals. She wore her long, black hair in a loose bun and accessorized with a woven cream-colored cross-body bag and gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Austin wore a white tee with a small graphic over the left chest, green athletic shorts, and white sneakers. His brown hair looked purposely disheveled, and his beard was starting to fill in.

While Camila focuses on her new romance, Shawn announced on July 27 that he made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his Wonder world tour dates in order to focus on his mental health just a few weeks after initially postponing the show. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he began in the lengthy, raw noted he shared on Instagram. “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger,” he continued. “We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.” Shawn has since been spending time with loved ones in Miami.

Shawn and Camila confirmed their romance during the summer of 2019 but were friends years prior and even released a song, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, in 2015. They then collaborated on 2019’s “Señorita”, which is around the time they first got together romantically. Since their breakup, they have gone on to release singles that touch upon their fallout, Camila with “Bam Bam” and Shawn with 2021’s “It’ll Be Okay” and 2022’s “When You’re Gone”.