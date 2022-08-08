Read full article on original website
kadn.com
Buff City Soap Celebrates Grand Opening
Katelyn Lauseng and Kelsey Baker, joined News15 at Noon to showcase the newest business to open in Lafayette, Buff City Soap! The soap store will celebrate it's grand opening on August 11th. First 50 customers in line THURSDAY-SATURDAY receive FREE Soap For A YEAR!. (one per household and must be...
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
brproud.com
New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
theadvocate.com
Amid the excitement of a new school year, Baton Rouge area schools concerned about safety
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
brproud.com
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession...
theadvocate.com
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
brproud.com
EBR Councilman provides hundreds of students with free school supplies and haircuts
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As East Baton Rouge Parish students prepare to head back to local classrooms on Monday, August 8, one organization used the weekend to make sure students would have everything they needed – including confidence. At District Five’s ‘Back to School Giveaway,’ officials provided...
brproud.com
Southern University Army ROTC to host back to school drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – School has begun for East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP), but this doesn’t mean area school drives have reached their finish. Some local organizations are still eager to host events designed to ensure capital area K-12 students have all necessary supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.
brproud.com
APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
brproud.com
Road closure near Mt. Bethel Lane in Donaldsonville; 18-wheeler stuck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish authorities say an 18-wheeler crashed and got stuck in a ditch in Donaldsonville Tuesday (August 9) evening. As of 4 p.m., this resulted in the temporary closure of Mt. Bethel Lane to Harris Lane. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) says area...
kadn.com
Plenty of Rain Likely This Week
Scattered showers and storms have fired up across parts of the region, but we'll likely have to contend with higher chances of heavier rain before we close out the week. Lingering showers will thin out later this evening, allowing for a fairly quiet night for many of us. But thunderstorms will be quick to redevelop Tuesday all across the region. Per usual, heavy downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main threats, with minor flooding possible in slow-moving storms that hang around for a lengthy period of time.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Thibodaux housing community Monday night
Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
WDSU
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
fox8live.com
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the latest move to help stem what officials call “alarmingly high” bills, Entergy is offering a $150 credit to eligible customers. Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer bill payment assistance for residential customers. Beginning Aug....
Louisiana man accused of peddling heroin and fentanyl
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into the possible dealing of drugs ended with the arrest of Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux. Benoit was arrested over the weekend and “charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, as well as possession of suboxone,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Over the […]
Two people sought in theft over $7K from St. Mary Parish business
Morgan City Police say they need the public's help identifying two suspects involved in a theft from a local business.
Multiple people taken to hospital after reported shooting on Plank Road overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a reported shooting on Plank Road overnight, according to emergency responders. EMS confirmed the incident happened on Plank Road near Thomas Road just after 2 a.m. on Monday, August 8. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement...
brproud.com
Settlement payment nears finish for 1983 flood victims
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It has been nearly four decades since the 1983 flooding in Tangipahoa Parish damaged over 3,000 homes and businesses. A court ruled in favor of residents who blamed construction for drainage issues. Now the money for their settlement is nearly ready to be dispersed.
2 arrested in connection to armed robbery at Dollar General
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. - The Livingston Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery at Dollar General in Denham Springs just after 2 p.m. on Monday, August 8. According to LPSO, the robbery took place on Arnold rd. Sheriff Jason Ard says, “While our investigation...
