Baton Rouge, LA

kadn.com

Buff City Soap Celebrates Grand Opening

Katelyn Lauseng and Kelsey Baker, joined News15 at Noon to showcase the newest business to open in Lafayette, Buff City Soap! The soap store will celebrate it's grand opening on August 11th. First 50 customers in line THURSDAY-SATURDAY receive FREE Soap For A YEAR!. (one per household and must be...
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August

New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
NEW ROADS, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon

The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Southern University Army ROTC to host back to school drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – School has begun for East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP), but this doesn’t mean area school drives have reached their finish. Some local organizations are still eager to host events designed to ensure capital area K-12 students have all necessary supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
kadn.com

Plenty of Rain Likely This Week

Scattered showers and storms have fired up across parts of the region, but we'll likely have to contend with higher chances of heavier rain before we close out the week. Lingering showers will thin out later this evening, allowing for a fairly quiet night for many of us. But thunderstorms will be quick to redevelop Tuesday all across the region. Per usual, heavy downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main threats, with minor flooding possible in slow-moving storms that hang around for a lengthy period of time.
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
fox8live.com

Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the latest move to help stem what officials call “alarmingly high” bills, Entergy is offering a $150 credit to eligible customers. Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer bill payment assistance for residential customers. Beginning Aug....
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man accused of peddling heroin and fentanyl

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into the possible dealing of drugs ended with the arrest of Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux. Benoit was arrested over the weekend and “charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, as well as possession of suboxone,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Over the […]
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Settlement payment nears finish for 1983 flood victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It has been nearly four decades since the 1983 flooding in Tangipahoa Parish damaged over 3,000 homes and businesses. A court ruled in favor of residents who blamed construction for drainage issues. Now the money for their settlement is nearly ready to be dispersed.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

