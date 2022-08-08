Read full article on original website
Little League Softball World Series starts Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The big week is finally here. The Little League Softball World Series starts Tuesday and runs through Aug. 15. The best 9-12 year-old all-star teams from around the country have been in Greenville for the past couple of days and are ready to play. Final preps made for start of softball […]
Washington picked first, West Craven second in EPC poll
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington High School’s football team was picked to win the Eastern Plains Conference this season, according to a vote taken by the league’s coaches during a media day event on Wednesday at Farmville Central High School. High school football preview: Owens optimistic about Washington’s potential Farmville Central looking for bigger things […]
New Bern picked to win Big Carolina 3-A/4-A
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Carolina Class 3-A/4-A high school football coaches gathered on Monday for their media day and they have New Bern as the team to beat this season. The coaches gathered at Parker’s BBQ for lunch and a chance to talk football. Here’s how the preseason poll panned out: New Bern, […]
Wake commissioners set sights on future stadium upgrades for Carolina Mudcats
Tyler Barnes with the Milwaukee Brewers says the stadium brings over $5 million in economic impact a year and they're hoping to grow that.
Byrd continues therapy, family thankful for support
Editor’s note: Sister station WBTW covers the Scotland County area and got an interview with Parker’s parents along with some others who have helped along the way. ===== UPDATE: Mitzi Byrd said in a Facebook post Tuesday night that Parker’s hyperbaric therapy sessions went well. He continues to take pain medicine and even ate three […]
‘There’s no bite, it’s so smooth’ Moonshine locally made in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — After a trip to Asheville, two local business owners are now bringing locally distilled and legal moonshine to the New Bern area. Marisol Schultz and Daniel Hand, owners of The Garage and other local businesses, saw some brewing equipment up for auction in Raleigh. “We saw it and I was […]
Resource fair helps Kinston community
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Lamp Community Action and several other community groups in Kinston came together Wednesday to help those in need. The “Defeating Poverty Community Resource Fair” allowed people to get their blood pressure checked and also receive fresh produce. One group handed out more than 1,600 pairs of shoes. Those involved said […]
Highest, lowest paying health care jobs in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the […]
New Bern airport one of two in state to get major DOT grant
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced it has been awarded a grant that it will use with additional funding to recruit additional airline services from a travel hub in the Northeast. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) officials said the grant is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air […]
New elementary school set to open in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas. The $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also be utilized as a hurricane […]
Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died after being shot in the line of duty last week. Fishman was one of three deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.
United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
Beaufort County Animal Control reports rabies case
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A case of rabies has been reported in Beaufort County. Beaufort County Animal Control posted to its Facebook page that the rabies case was found in Washington at a location on Terrapin Track Road. There was no indication whether the case involved a wild animal or a pet that had been […]
Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office tells WNCT they are investigating after a body was found on Wednesday. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca the body was found in a wooded area around 4 p.m. in an area on Swan Point Road in Bayboro. The State Bureau of Investigation […]
Robersonville group helps homeless in special way
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
Craven County Sheriff’s Office receives state award
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office recently received a special state award. On August 9, the Gang & Gun Unit received the 2022 Special Achievement Award presented by the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association. In August of 2020, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes kept his campaign promise by implementing Craven County’s […]
Motorcyclist identified who died in Tuesday crash
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. Police and EMS responded at 6:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Hwy. 58 South after a report of a crash involving a commercial truck and a motorcycle. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, dead […]
Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before. The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
Wayne County deputy remembered during funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family, friends and law enforcement from all over came to pay their respects Tuesday to Sgt. Matthew Fishman on Mount Olive University’s Kornegay Arena. Fishman was the deputy killed in the line of duty while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were shot before the suspect turned the gun […]
